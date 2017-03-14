Park Bo-gum wraps up fan tour with gifts

Park Bo-gum, star of the 2016 Korean TV series “Love in the Moonlight,” has completed his Asia tour.The actor met about 4,000 fans at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, the last leg of his “2016-2017 Asia Tour Fan Meeting,” on Saturday.Beginning in Malaysia on Dec. 10, the tour took him to eight Asian cities, including Seoul, for the past three months.During the latest event, Park heated up the atmosphere by unveiling various stories and photos from the tour. The 23-year-old heartthrob also showed up in a Harry Potter costume and gifted a cake that he made, as well as his belongings, to fans.Yonhap