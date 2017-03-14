BMW Korea creates strategy unit focused on future tech

Choi Il-yong

BMW Korea on Monday established a strategic planning unit dedicated to working with its German headquarters on advanced auto technology for electric vehicles and self-driving cars.The unit will report directly to BMW Korea CEO Kim Hyo-joon and is based on the German automakers’ diversification strategy known as “Number One > Next” that will focus on future car trends.Choi Il-yong will lead the new unit starting April 3. Previously, he has done strategy planning for Samsung SDI, IBM Korea and SK Energy.BMW Korea also appointed Dr. Wolfgang Hacker to head its marketing team. Hacker joined BMW in 2002 and took charge of strategies related to component manufacturing for the BMW X3 and 7 Series. He also took charge of developing the driving experience, suspension and manual transmissions of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles.“Recruiting an external expert in strategy planning and BMW Group’s product and marketing expert as well as rearranging the existing core human resources are part of BMW Korea’s efforts to excavate new growth engines and fortify premium customer service,” CEO Kim said in a statement. “It will act as momentum for BMW Korea to continue investment and create social value in Korea.”BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]