Critical moment for our economy (국문)

In 2014, the second year of the Park Geun-hye administration, the so-called 474-economic vision was proposed. It contained a hopeful plan to attain 4 percent potential growth, 70 percent employment and a per-capita income of $40,000. However, in four years, Korea did not move forward but was repeatedly pushed back. Economic indicators have fallen to 262 rather than growing to 474.
The economic growth rate has fallen from 2.9 percent in 2013 to 2.7 percent last year. The employment rate, which had been at the 50 percent level, has risen to the 60 percent level since 2014. But it involved qualitative regression as employment in the manufacturing sector decreased and self-employment increased. The per-capita gross national income (GNI) rose from $26,179 in 2013 to $28,071 in 2014, but it fell to $27,340 in 2015, the first decline in six years. The GNI is believed to have remained below $30,000 last year too.
When the economy is moving backward, tax revenue is at the highest level in history. Last year, the national tax income was 242.6 trillion won ($211.5 billion), 11.3 percent more than the previous year. The margin of increase is equivalent to the combined income of 500,000 workers each making 50 million won a year.
The government wants to vitalize domestic consumption by urging people to get off work early and offering discounts on the high-speed railway. It focuses on encouraging active consumption to boost the economy. But who would want to spend their hard-earned money when job security is threatened and tax collection is increasing? The government is criticized for makeshift solutions.
The Korean economy is a candle in the wind. Pressures from the United States and China are growing. The U.S. is strengthening trade protectionism for its interests and China is pressing Korea with economic retaliation over Thaad deployment. The fourth industrial revolution is approaching the world like a storm.
But how is Korea holding up? The president has been impeached from the position for the first time in history. Social discord is intensifying over the decision. Conglomerate owners are under investigation for their involvement in the Choi Soon-sil scandal and their businesses strategies are affected. The leadership vacuum is serious in economic entities that should be leading the country.
After five months of Choi-gate, society is in chaos and little attention has been given to the economy. In 60 days, Korea has to hold a presidential election. If we continue to neglect the economy for the next two months, it may fall into incontrollable chaos.
We are at a crucial juncture. The presidential candidates need to thoroughly prepare economic policies so that they can be implemented as soon as the new administration begins. Government officials should not remain idle and maintain status quo until the new president inaugurates. They must do their best to prepare a long-term blueprint to save the nation from the crisis. The next two months are the golden time for Korea.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 13, Page 30
*The author is the business and industry news editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily.
KIM CHANG-GYU
박근혜 정부는 출범 2년 차인 2014년 ‘474’ 경제 비전을 제시했다. 잠재성장률 4%, 고용률 70%를 이뤄 1인당 국민소득 4만 달러를 달성하겠다는 꿈에 부푼 계획이었다. 하지만 지난 4년 동안 앞으로 나아가기보다 뒤로 물러서기를 반복했고 ‘474’는 ‘262’로 주저앉았다.
경제성장률은 2013년 2.9%에서 지난해에는 2.7%로 밀려났다. 이전 정권에서 50%대였던 고용률은 2014년부터 60%대로 올라섰다. 하지만 제조업 고용은 줄고 자영업이 늘어 질적으로는 퇴보했다. 1인당 국민총소득(GNI)도 2013년 2만6179달러, 2014년 2만8071달러로 상승하다가 2015년에는 2만7340달러로 떨어져 6년 만에 처음으로 감소했다. 지난해도 3만 달러를 밑돌 것으로 예상된다.
경제는 이렇게 뒷걸음질 치고 있는데 세수는 사상 최고다. 지난해 국세 수입은 242조6000억원으로 전년보다 24조7000억원(11.3%)이나 급증했다. 이 증가액은 연소득 5000만원인 직장인 50만 명이 벌어야 하는 돈이다.
정부는 퇴근시간을 앞당기고 고속철도 할인 등을 통해 내수를 활성화하겠다고 한다. 돈을 써야 경제가 돌아가니 적극적인 소비를 유도하겠다는 뜻이다. 하지만 명예퇴직 칼바람으로 언제 직장을 잃을지 모를 불안감에다 세금 증가로 호주머니까지 가벼워졌는데 누가 선뜻 돈을 쓰려 하겠는가. 정부 대책이 단기 처방, 땜질식 대책이라고 비판받는 이유다.
현재 한국 경제의 처지는 ‘바람 앞의 등불’이다. 미국ㆍ중국 등 주요 2개국(G2)의 압박은 갈수록 거세지고 있다. 미국은 자국의 이익을 앞세워 보호무역을 강화하고 있고 중국은 고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드) 체계를 이유로 무차별 보복을 가하며 한국을 옥죄고 있다. 여기에 ‘4차 산업혁명(다양한 산업이 정보통신기술과 융합해 새로운 제품과 서비스를 만드는 차세대 산업혁명)’이라는 태풍의 핵이 세계를 휘감고 있다.
그런데 한국은 어떤가. 대통령 파면이란 사상 초유의 일이 벌어졌다. 탄핵 찬반 세력으로 나뉘어 사회 갈등은 극한으로 치닫고 있다. 대기업들은 최순실 사태의 여파로 총수가 수사를 받으며 사업 전략 마련에 차질을 빚고 있다. 한국을 이끌 경제주체 곳곳에 리더십 공백이 심각하다. 이미 최순실 사태가 벌어진 뒤 5개월 동안 사회는 혼란에 빠졌고 경제는 뒷전이었다. 60일이라는 촉박한 일정 탓에 한국은 바로 대선 모드로 들어갈 것이다. 또 두 달을 그대로 보냈다간 한국 경제는 걷잡을 수 없는 나락으로 떨어질 수 있다. 그러기엔 한국 경제의 상황이 너무 엄중하다. 대선주자는 당선과 동시에 실행한다는 생각으로 경제정책 방향을 철저하게 마련해야 한다. 관계부처 공무원은 눈치를 보며 새 대통령이 당선될 때까지 현상만 유지하겠다는 생각을 해선 안 된다. 위기에 빠진 나라를 구하기 위한 장기 청사진 마련에 온 힘을 다해야 한다. 앞으로 두 달이 ‘골든타임’이다.
김창규 이노베이션 랩장