No, prime minister (국문)
황교안, 하루빨리 거취표명 안 하면 반칙이다
Mar 14,2017
The presidential election calendar has been pulled up by seven months after former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment was upheld by the Constitutional Court. Under the law requiring a by-election within 60 days, she has been removed from office and the country must elect a new president by May 9. Kim Yong-deok, commissioner of the National Election Commission, pledged an orderly and fair election regardless of the short campaign period. He advised officials to be extra careful and to remain neutral throughout the election period.
Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is acting president, must clarify his plans. Hwang has been in charge of sustaining the status quo of the government after the president’s powers were suspended following her impeachment. But now he must administer an election.
It feels like the referee has not decided whether he wants to play in the game or not. We cannot expect fair oversight from such a referee.
Hwang’s every word and action can influence the election. As the acting president, he must fix the election day this week, but even such legal duties could be suspected of having some king of ulterior motive. Candidates are already under pre-campaign election regulations.
He could be accused of violating the election law if he makes decisions related to the election while hiding his intention to run. The campaign landscape would rock if Hwang resigns one month prior to the May 9 election to announce his candidacy.
Hwang tops popular approving polls among conservative candidates. The supporters of Park have turned to Hwang and are doing their best to persuade him to run in the race. If the acting president resigns to run in the election, the country would be without a state leader. If Hwang intends this, he should immediately say so. He must make it clear whether he is running or not to remove the uncertainty factor. He must clarify his position at least before the date of the election day is announced.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 13, Page 30
박근혜 대통령이 파면되면서 정국은 조기 대선 체제로 전환됐다. 대통령 궐위 때부터 60일 이내에 보선을 치러야 한다는 헌법 규정에 따라 늦어도 5월 9일까지는 새 대통령을 선출해야 한다. 엊그제 김용덕 중앙선거관리위원장은 대국민담화에서 “짧은 기간이지만 자유과 공정이 조화되는 준법선거를 실현하겠다”며 “공직자는 어떤 선거 개입 논란도 일어나지 않도록 엄정중립의 자세를 확고히 해달라”고 당부했다.
이 대목에서 우리는 대통령 권한대행인 황교안 국무총리의 거취 문제를 제기하지 않을 수 없다. 지금까지 황 대행이 탄핵 정국에서 정부의 연속성을 유지해 왔다면 이제부터는 대선 정국을 관리해야 한다.
비유컨대 운동경기의 심판이 된 셈인데 그가 아직도 선수로 뛸지 여부가 결정되지 않았다면 자유롭고 공정한 게임은 불가능하다고 봐야 한다. 황 대행은 정부의 최고 의사결정자로서 일거수일투족이 대선에 영향을 주는 위치에 올랐다. 당장 이번 주 황 대행은 선거 날짜를 확정, 발표해야 하는데 그 행위조차 의심을 받을 수 있다. 지금은 선거법의 규율을 받는 사전선거운동 기간이다. 행여 황 대행이 마음속으로 출마 의욕을 감춰 두고 선거와 관련된 의사결정을 한다면 나중에라도 선거법 위반 논란에 휩싸일 수 있다. 예를 들어 5월 9일이 선거일로 결정되고, 황 대행이 보궐선거 시 공직자 사퇴시한(투표일 30일 전)에 맞춰 4월 9~10일께 갑자기 후보로 나서게 되면 선거판은 대혼란에 빠지게 될 것이다.
황 대행은 선거 여론조사에서 보수 주자 가운데 줄곧 1위를 차지함으로써 어느 새 대선판의 핵심 변수가 됐다. 박근혜 파면으로 목표를 잃은 탄핵 반대 그룹의 집회에서 “황교안을 무슨 수를 써서라도 후보로 내세워야 한다”는 얘기가 많이 나온다. 대통령 파면에 이어 권한대행까지 출마를 위해 직을 관둔다면 보통 일이 아니다. 만약 황 대행이 꼭 대선에 뛰어들겠다면 오늘내일 사이 입장을 표명해야 한다. 출마면 출마, 불출마면 불출마를 분명히 밝혀 정국의 불확실성을 확실히 거둬내야 한다. 아무리 늦어도 이번 주 선거일 발표 때까지 거취를 분명히 하지 않으면 반칙 행위를 하는 것과 같다.