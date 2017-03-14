Here come the zombies (국문)

Moody’s Investors Service on Monday cited the Constitutional Court’s ruling Friday upholding President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment by the National Assembly for abuse of power as a positive factor in Korea’s sovereign credit rating. As the Kospi index soared to 2,120, Samsung Electronics’ stock price topped 2.04 million won ($1,779) per share. Despite deepening concerns about our economy from confrontations between the pro-Park and anti-Park groups, the local market showed a positive reaction probably because all the uncertainties were finally cleared up after the court’s ruling.
Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is acting president, will most likely fix our next presidential election schedule within this week followed by heated nomination contests in the Democratic Party, Liberty Korea Party (formerly the ruling party), People’s Party and Bareun Party. They will elect their presidential nominees through national conventions from March 28 to April 9 after going through stump speeches, policy forums and television debates. Despite the seemingly orderly process, however, the election stage is still crowded with former president Park’s “ghosts.”
After she said Sunday that the truth will someday prevail — rather than humbly accepting and respecting the court’s decision — her core loyalists, including former head of the ruling party Suh Chung-won, decided to form a group of political aides even after the impeachment. Buoyed by their former boss’ suggestion that she does not really accept the court’s ruling, they are trying to rally themselves as a new political force. In fact, they were a major contributor to the ruling party’s crushing defeat in last April’s general election and to the massive candlelight vigils in central Seoul that demanded Park step down. In a nutshell, they were sentenced to political death by the court of public opinion.
Of course, Park can take action to prepare for any criminal investigation against her. But we wonder about the former president’s motive in protesting her removal. Given such obstinate reactions from her loyalists, Park seems to be bracing for the resumption of political activities, or to wield influence on the presidential election while hiding in her home in southern Seoul. That can be sarcastically dubbed “zombie politics” by a now nearly defunct political group.
If Park’s zombie politics continue, Korea will head into another round of division in the lead-up to the presidential election. Genuine issues such as national security, economic revitalization, jobs, welfare and the ever-widening wealth polarization will all be sucked into a black hole. Our politics cannot afford such a gloomy fate. All presidential contenders, political parties and the people must be alert to avert it.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 14, Page 30
대선 불확실성 걷히자 코스피 상승국면
박근혜·친박의 좀비정치 경계하고
선거도 진영대결 아닌 이슈 대결로
국제적인 신용평가기관인 무디스가 어제 "박근혜 대통령의 파면 결정은 한국 신용도에 긍정적으로 작용할 것"이라고 밝혔다. 코스피 주가 지수는 한때 2120을 찍어 장중 사상 최고치를 기록했고, 삼성전자도 최고 기록인 204만원을 넘겼다. 대통령의 파면과 촛불·태극기 세력의 대치로 국정 붕괴, 시장 혼란을 우려하는 소리가 컸지만 현실은 그 반대로 나타나고 있는 것이다. 이런 경제의 예상 밖 호조는 헌법재판소의 심판에 따라 불확실성의 먹구름이 걷혔기 때문일 것이다. 이제 정치 영역의 불확실성을 확실하게 걷어내야 할 차례다.
그동안 탄핵정국과 대선정국이 섞여 혼미를 거듭하던 정치는 대통령 파면 이후 대선으로 직진할 수 있는 여건을 갖췄다. 금주 중 황교안 대통령 권한대행이 선거일을 확정할 예정이고 더불어민주당과 자유한국당,국민의당, 바른정당은 경선체제에 들어갔다. 이들 정당은 순회 연설, 방송 토론, 정책 발표회 등을 거쳐 3월 28일~4월 9일 전당대회에서 자기 당의 대선 후보를 선출하게 될 것이다. 외견상 예측 가능한 일정이 짜여지고 있지만, 본질적으로 '박근혜 뇌관'이 제거되지 않고 있는 게 문제다.
박 전 대통령은 헌재의 파면 결정에 승복하기는커녕 "진실은 시간이 지나면 반드시 밝혀질 것으로 믿는다"고 말한 데 이어, 어제는 자유한국당 소속 서청원·최경환(이상 총괄)·윤상현·조원진·이우현(이상 정무)·김진태(법률)·박대출(수행)·민경욱(대변인) 의원들이 전직 대통령 보좌팀을 구성하기로 했다고 한다. 박 전 대통령의 헌재 불복선언에 더해 친박 정치인들이 재결집하는 모양새다. 박 전 대통령과 친박은 지난해 4월 총선과 촛불집회, 새누리당의 분당과 자유한국당으로 간판 교체, 헌재 판결과 국민여론에 의해 정치적으로 사망선고를 받은 존재들이다.
박 전 대통령이 앞으로 있을 검찰수사와 재판 과정에서 자신을 방어하는 투쟁을 하는 건 대한민국 시민으로서 기본권 행사로 봐줄 수 있다. 하지만 그가 전직 대통령의 자격으로 역사와 민심의 심판을 받은 친박 세력과 또 다시 무리지어 무언가 도모한다는 것은 헌법과 민주주의에 대한 도전이요 조롱이 아닐 수 없다. 자기 잘못을 도대체 인정하지 않으려는 박 전 대통령의 낯 두꺼운 행태를 돌이켜보면 '사법 투쟁'과 함께 대선 정국에서 영향력의 행사와 대선 후 정치 재개를 포함한 '사저 정치'를 준비하고 있는 것으로 보인다. 한마디로 죽어야 할 정치세력이 다시 살아나 ‘좀비 정치’를 하겠다는 것이다.
한국 정치사의 흑역사인 박근혜 좀비정치가 살아나면 대선 정국은 온통 박근혜 청산 문제로 들끓게 될 것이다. 그렇게 되면 안전보장, 경제 살리기, 일자리 회복, 양극화 해소, 사회복지 등 미래와 정책을 놓고 대선 후보들끼리 벌일 이슈 경쟁이 증발할 가능성이 있다. 대선 정국이 박근혜 좀비정치의 블랙홀에 빠지면 극단적인 흑백론, 선악론, 진영대결이 다시 판치게 될 것이다. 한국 정치가 뒷걸음을 쳐선 안 된다. 대선주자들과 각 정당, 양식 있는 국민은 모처럼 찾은 정상 정치를 블랙홀에 빠뜨리지 않도록 깨어 있어야 할 것이다.