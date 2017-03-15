2017.3.15 Ticket

Forte di Quattro, the winning team from JTBC’s “Phantom Singer” will hold a concert with other participants from the program at Kyung Hee University’s Grand Peace Palace next month. [JTBC]

[MUSIC]Kyung Hee University, Grand Peace PalaceApril 28-29: The stars of the popular JTBC program “Phantom Singer,” including the three groups that made it to the final round, are holding a concert for fans. The show has made the genre of classical crossover quartets popular in Korea and has brought a renewed interest in the world of classical music. The groups will perform songs that have hit the top spots on the music charts in Korea.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on April 28 and 5 p.m. on the 29th.Tickets range from 55,000 won to 110,000 won.Hoegi Station, line No. 1, exit 1Lotte Concert HallMarch 18: Having successfully completed Beethoven’s “Diabelli Variations” - notorious for its difficulty - pianist Sunwook Kim returns to Korea. The recital will feature Bach-Busoni’s BWV564, and Beethoven’s “Pathetique,” “Moonlight,” and “Appassionata.”These are pieces that have been loved by many, but per Kim, have often been “exaggerated during performances.” Kim aims to bring the pieces back to their original state in this recital.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 to 90,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11Kumho Art HallMarch 23: Named a noteworthy pianist by the Washington Post, Behzod Aburaimov has made a sensational debut, with many prominent management agencies vying to sign a contract with him.He is planning to show off his charismatic side by playing pieces from Bach, Busoni, Schubert and Beethoven.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday.Tickets are fixed at 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 7Lotte Concert HallApril 7: Praised as one of the most delicate conductors in authentic Italian operas, Italian conductor Riccardo Muti is conducting songs written by Verdi with the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra and Vittoria Yeo, who was called the “Cinderella of Opera” by Muti. This concert is the first concert in which all of the songs are from Verdi. The program consists of songs from the Shakespearean play “Macbeth.”The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 220,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.2, exit 1Blue Square, Samsung Card HallApril 9: Guitarist super-group “Generation Axe,” consisting of five guitarists - Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi - are performing in Korea. Formed by the famous guitar technician Steve Vai, Generation Axe is a big name for rock and metal music fans. This band is known for its unique and funky performance and incomparable jams.Rock fans are looking forward to the concert, as it is rare for the five members to get together because of their busy schedules.The concert starts at 6 p.m.Tickets range from 110,000 won to 132,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Blue Square, Samsung Card HallApril 15: Praised as the “Madonna of Korea,” the legendary singer and dancer Kim Wan-sun is holding a solo concert. She is known for her distinctive appearance and funky dance moves. Her hits span the genres of pop, ballad, rock, and even Latin. Her career has also been very diverse, as she has worked in design and acting.The concert begins at 7 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 110,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Lotte Concert HallApril 20: The man who has often been credited with the modern popularization of piano music, the French pianist Richard Clayderman is having a recital in Korea. His most popular hits are “Ballad Pour Adeline,” “Les Flours Sauvages,” and “A Comme Amour.” For the first time, ten string players from an orchestra are expected to play alongside the pianist.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 130,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.2, exit 1[THEATER]Sejong Center for the Performance Arts, Grand TheaterMarch 22-25: Last year’s critically acclaimed “Love Potion” by the Seoul Metropolitan Opera is staging an encore performance. Written by Felice Romani with music composed by Gaetano Donizetti, the finest librettist and composer of their era respectively, “Love Potion” is loved across the globe and comes to life in Korea once again, with the production of Italian producer Cristina Pezzoli.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 to 120,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8Doosan Art Center, Space 111To March 19: While the original Shimchung story focuses on the filial piety of Shimchung, this play is a reinterpretation of the original, and puts more emphasis on the meaning of death. The play follows the lives of Seonju and Gannan, two girls who are about to be sacrificed. The two girls approach their impending fate together, and try to figure out the meaning of death with each other.The play starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets are fixed at 30,000 won.Jongno 5-ga Station, line No.1, exit 5Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, M TheaterMarch 31 to April 23: In celebration of Seoul Metropolitan Theater’s 20 years, the theater company will present “The Pretenders,” the play’s first premiere in Korea in its 154 years.The story centers around the historic conflict between Hakon, Skule and Nikolas, who represent the monarchy, the noblemen, and the church, respectively.After the death of Sverre Sigurdsson, king of Norway, the three men claim themselves to be the rightful ruler of the now empty throne.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Tuesdays.Tickets range from 20,000 to 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8LG Arts CenterMarch 31 to April 2: Praised as one of the most noteworthy theatre producers in the world, the Belgian director Ivo Van Hove is having his second theatre performance in Korea with Toneelgroep Amsterdam. The play is four hours long and will be performed in Dutch, with Korean subtitles. The play is based from the novel with the same title, written by Ayn Rand, and portrays the life of an artistic and ambitious architect Howard Roark.The play’s set is notable as the stage props and the actual stage look as if Howard’s office has been transferred on to the stage.The play starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on the weekend.Tickets range from 40,000 won ($34.63) to 80,000 won ($69.26). The viewing rating for this play is 18 for its explicit sexual content.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Charlotte TheaterApril 4 to June 25: Broadway’s touring production of the popular musical “Dreamgirls” will be visiting Korea in April.Featuring favorite songs such as “Listen,” “One Night Only,” and “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” Korean fans will be able to experience these hits and more sung by the new cast.The story follows the African-American trio of Deena, Effie and Lorrell, who repeatedly fail auditions to become singers. The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and national holidays. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No.2 and No. 8, exit 3National Theater of Korea, Haeoreum TheaterApril 5-9: Based from the famous Spanish novel written by Miguel de Cervantes, this ballet performance by the Universal Ballet performers show off their flamboyant and dazzling moves.The performance consists of authentic Spanish dances and also provides exotic experiences for the audience.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 100,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 6Blue Square, Samsung Electronics HallMay 27 to July 23: Known as the second-longest-running musical in the history of Broadway, the touring reproduction of the cast of popular musical “Chicago” is coming to Korea. Known for its social satire of the 1920s, this musical portrays the prison life of the inmates in Cook County prison.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3[FESTIVAL]Olympic Park 88, Jandi MadangApril 23: Muse In City, Korea’s only festival with an all-female lineup, is to be held in Korea for the fourth time. Famous female singers such as Lee Hyo-ri and Yojo have also participated in the festival in the past.The one-day music festival, which launched in 2013, focuses on female artists within a wide range of music genres.This year’s line up includes Norah Jones and Corinne Bailey Rae, among other female artists. Norah Jones’ visit to Seoul in 2012 sold out and her song “Don’t Know Why” is a favorite among Korean fans. Tickets are 110,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Nanji Hangang ParkMay 20-21: In its eighth year, Greenplugged Seoul promises to bring big domestic names to its main stages, with appearances from rock band Guckkasten, break-out R&B star DEAN and rising stars Bolbbalgan4 having already confirmed.Known for its environmentally-friendly concept, Greenplugged Seoul attempts to work for a better and more green future.Tickets are 119,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7Olympic ParkMay 27-28: The Seoul Jazz Festival returns to Olympic Park for its 11th year. The lineup features world-famous acid jazz band Jamiroquai as well as synth-pop duo HONNE.The full lineup will be released in the coming days, and fans will be excited to who will be there, as big names such as pianist Sergio Mendes, band Earth Wind and Fire, R&B singers Eric Benet and Ledisi have all appeared at this long-standing festival.Tickets range from 125,000 for the one-day ticket, to 230,000 won for the two-day ticket.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3