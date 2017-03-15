Lessons from Wanpaoshan (국문)

The Thaad system deployment is rapidly developing. On March 6, the Thaad launcher arrived in Pyeongtaek, only a week after the Thaad site transfer contract was signed. On March 8, China responded with Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s annual news conference. Minister Wang answered questions on One Belt One Road, U.S.-China relations and a diplomatic summary of Xi Jinping’s first term. These are the priorities of China’s foreign policy. The possibility of a war in the Korean Peninsula was the fourth most important topic. Minister Wang said he considers himself “a switch man” and asked to step on the brake.
Thaad was discussed as the ninth question on Korea-China relations. It is China’s diplomatic rhetoric to underplay the gravity and show room for negotiation. China-Japan relations were the fourth from last question, lower in priority than Africa and the Philippines.
“This year is the 45th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan relations. Also, it is the 80th anniversary of the Marco Polo Bridge Incident. The two events represent two contradicting paths. One is peace and friendship and the other is war and confrontation.”
Earlier this year, China moved back the marker of the start of the Second Sino-Japanese War by six years from the Manchurian Incident to the Marco Polo Bridge Incident. The Manchurian Incident was the bombing of the South Manchurian Railway being constructed by the Japanese military near Liutiaohu Lake in Shenyang on September 18, 1931. It became a pretext for establishing Manchukuo, Imperial Japan’s puppet state. Two months prior, Japan had engineered another event, using Koreans in Manchuria to start the Sino-Japanese War.
It was the Wanpaoshan Incident, which resulted in innocent victims. On July 1, Korean and Chinese farmers clashed over the construction of irrigation ditch in Wanpaoshan, some 20 kilometers north of Changchun. The Japanese police fired at Chinese farmers, but there were no casualties. But a Korean correspondent in Changchun incited by Japan falsely reported that more than 200 Korean farmers had been killed by some 800 Chinese in an extra. On the next day, another extra was issued, stating that another 200 Koreans were attacked by Chinese farmers. As the sensational report stirred Koreans, anti-Chinese riots spread in Seoul, Pyongyang and Incheon. 142 Chinese people were killed, 546 were injured and 91 went missing.
China’s retaliation for Thaad is intensifying. And the bigger issue is the competition for sensational, and often false, reports by Korean and Chinese media that can lead to physical confrontation.
The essence of the Thaad controversy is the contest between the United States and China to have Korea on their side. As Korea sided with the United States, China asks for a high price out of disappointment.
고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 도입이 급물살을 타고 있다. 사드 발사대가 전격 평택에 전개된 것은 6일 밤. 사드 부지 교환 계약을 체결한 지 일주일 만이다. 중국은 8일 왕이(王毅) 외교부장의 연례 기자회견으로 대응했다. 왕이 부장은 일대일로(육·해상 실크로드), 미·중 관계, 시진핑(習近平) 집권 1기 외교 결산 순으로 답변을 이어 갔다. 중국 외교의 우선순위이다. ‘한반도 전쟁 가능성’은 네 번째를 차지했다. 왕 부장은 기찻길을 좌우하는 ‘중재자(switch man)’를 자처했다. 브레이크를 밟으라 권했다.
사드는 아홉 번째 한·중 관계 질문에서 다뤘다. 수위를 낮춰 협상 여지를 보인 중국식 외교 레토릭이다. 반면에 중·일 관계는 뒤에서 네 번째로 다뤘다. 아프리카·필리핀보다 낮아진 위상이다.
“올해는 중·일 국교 정상화 45주년이다. ‘노구교 사변(1937년 7월 7일 중·일이 충돌한 사건)’ 80주년이기도 하다. 두 기념일은 대조적인 두 경로를 대표한다. 하나는 평화와 우호, 하나는 전쟁과 대결이다.”
중국은 올해 초 중·일 전쟁의 출발점을 노구교 사변에서 만주사변으로 6년 앞당겼다. 만주사변은 1931년 9월 18일 선양(瀋陽) 류탸오후(柳條湖) 부근에서 일본군이 건설 중이던 남만주 철도 폭발 사건으로 만주국 수립의 빌미가 됐다. 일본은 이보다 두 달 앞서 만주의 한국인을 이용해 중·일 전쟁의 도화선을 기획했다.
바로 무고한 희생자를 양산한 완바오산(萬寶山·만보산) 사건이다. 그해 7월 1일 창춘(長春)에서 북으로 20여㎞ 떨어진 완바오산 지역에서 농수로 건설을 둘러싸고 한인 농민과 중국 농민이 충돌했다. 일본 경찰이 출동해 중국 농민에게 발포했지만 사상자는 없었다. 일본의 사주를 받은 창춘 주재 한국 특파원이 오보를 타전했다. 완바오산에서 동포 200여 명이 중국 관민 800여 명에게 살상당했다는 호외를 발행했다. 이튿날 “동포 수난 갈수록 심해져/ 이백여 명 또 피습/ 중국 농민이 대거 폭행” 제목의 호외가 다시 나갔다. 자극적 과장 보도다. 흥분한 한국인은 서울·평양·인천 등에서 중국인 배척 폭동을 일으켰다. 중국인 142명이 살해되고 546명이 부상했으며 91명이 행방불명됐다.
중국의 사드 보복이 거세다. 롯데 영업정지, 불매운동이 한창이다. 한국 가는 여행길도 막았다. 더 큰 문제는 물리적 충돌까지 야기할 양국 언론의 자극적 오보 경쟁이다.
사드의 본질은 한국을 제 편으로 삼기 위한 미국과 중국의 다툼이다. 한국은 미국 손을 들었다. 실망한 중국은 비싼 청구서를 내밀었다. 박근혜 전 정권이 보인 제스처 탓이 크다. 북핵과 한·미 동맹에 대한 한국 내 여론을 중국이 성급히 오판한 탓도 있다.
지난 2012년 센카쿠(尖閣·중국명 댜오위다오) 분쟁은 일본의 우경화만 북돋웠다. 당시 일본의 한 신문은 “최후에 나라를 구하는 것은 액셀러레이터가 아니라 브레이크라고 가르치고 있다”고 자성했다. 역사는 줄곧 되풀이된다.
