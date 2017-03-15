Moon, the stars and us (국문)
노 전 대통령 죽음에까지 계산 들이댄 친문 핵심
Mar 15,2017
Sohn Hye-won of the main opposition Minjoo Party, working on the election camp for Moon Jae-in in an internet broadcasting program, claimed former President Roh Moo-hyun had “calculated” the action of taking his own life.
“(Roh’s suicide) was calculated. He had said everything would stop here if I leave,” Sohn said. Roh jumped to his death in May 2009 from a mountain cliff behind his home after retiring from the presidency, and amid an investigation into his alleged taking of bribes. Sohn’s comment drew condemnation from many who still are devoted to the former president, accusing Moon and his campaign team of using Roh’s misfortune to their benefit. Sohn apologized for the comment, made “out of ignorance,” and resigned from the PR team at the election camp. Moon, a friend and former chief of staff of the deceased president, said it was a “very inappropriate statement.”
The vulgarity of adding disgrace to the tragic end of a former president is condemnable, but Sohn, formerly from the ad industry, is not the only person among Moon’s recruited crew who has come under fire for controversial comments. This raises questions about Moon and his camp’s judgment on the people they court.
Rep. Pyo Chang-won, a former professor at the National Police University who was recruited by Moon ahead of last year’s general election, Chun In-bum, former Special Warfare Command Commander tapped as national security advisor for Moon, former Unification Minister Chung Se-hyun who joined an advisory group for the Minjoo Party, and former Samsung Electronics executive Yang Hyang-ja all caused controversy and had to either leave or receive disciplinary action after making public apologies.
Moon has been announcing new recruits every day. The list goes over 1,000. Bringing in outside expertise is good. But many professors, former bureaucrats and lawyers appear to be gathering around him for questionable motives. His recruits are causing controversy partly because of his exhibitionist parade of star experts who support him.
The random and showy lineup is a legacy of an outdated political practice that must be done away with. An aspirant to become a national leader must first present a reliable vision for the country he wants to build. Moon cannot earn faith from the broader population if his choice of people leads him to be sneered at by his own party members.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 14, Page 30
더불어민주당 손혜원 의원이 고 노무현 전 대통령의 서거를 ‘계산된 것’이라고 주장했다. 손 의원은 팟캐스트 방송에서 “(노 전 대통령이) 계산한 거지. 내가 여기서 이렇게 떠날 때 여기서 모든 일은 끝날 거다라고 했고”라고 말했다. 야권 지지층 사이에서 ‘그렇다면 문재인 전 대표와 캠프는 계산해 자살한 노 전 대통령을 팔아 정치하는 것이냐’는 등의 비난 여론이 일자 손 의원은 “무지의 소치였다”고 사과한 뒤 캠프 홍보 부본부장직을 사퇴했다. 문 전 대표는 “대단히 부적절한 발언”이라고 비판했다.
손 의원과 문 전 대표의 말을 빌리지 않더라도 적절치 않은 발언임은 명백하다. 목숨을 던진 전직 대통령의 비장한 심정에까지 정치적 계산을 들이대는 척박하고 천박한 우리 정치 수준에 먼저 한숨이 나온다. 하지만 더 큰 문제는 ‘문재인 영입 인사’들의 잇따른 구설과 막말이 잊을 만하면 되풀이된다는 점이다. 그 결과 유력 대선주자인 문 전 대표와 캠프의 인사검증 능력 자체에도 커다란 물음표를 만들고 있다.
손 의원과 함께 문재인 키즈로 불리는 ‘영입 1호’ 표창원 의원, 전인범 전 특전사령관, 정세현 전 통일부 장관, 삼성전자 출신 양향자 최고위원 등이 최근 차례로 구설과 논란을 만들어 징계를 받거나 캠프를 떠나거나 대국민 사과를 했다.
문재인 전 대표는 매일이다시피 인재 영입을 발표하고 있다. 지금까지 참여한 인사만도 1000명을 훨씬 넘는다고 한다. 물론 전문직 인사의 영입엔 긍정적 측면도 있다. 그러나 이면엔 집권 뒤 한자리를 노리고 모여든 폴리페서와 전직 관료, 변호사가 훨씬 많은 게 현실이다. 문재인 캠프 인사들의 잇따른 구설엔 이런 세과시용 인재 영입 경쟁의 어두운 부작용이 포함돼 있다. 과도한 세몰이, 무분별한 줄세우기야말로 극복해야 할 역대 정권의 구태 캠프 정치다. 나라를 이끌겠다는 정치인이라면 어떤 나라를 만들려는지에 대한 믿음을 주는 게 우선이다. 같은 당에서조차 ‘떳다방 정치’란 비아냥이 나올 정도로 주변 인사들의 발언이 가볍다면 어떻게 믿음을 쌓을 수 있겠는가.