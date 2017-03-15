Numbers don’t lie (국문)

The Korea-U.S Free Trade Agreement that took effect five years ago today has clearly benefitted both countries. Despite shrinking global trade volume amid a worldwide economic slump, the countries’ bilateral trade saw a 1.7 percent increase. While the market share of Korean products in the United States rose to 3.2 percent from 2.6 percent, the share of U.S. products in Korea increased to 10.6 percent from 8.5 percent. Korean cars and U.S. beef are good examples of products which have seen healthy growth in new sales.
The remarkable results put the once-painful negotiations in the shade. The FTA was struck between the Roh Moo-hyun government and the George W. Bush administration in June 2007. Former President Roh stressed the deal would serve as a new growth engine for our economy. But labor unions and civic groups vehemently opposed it.
But Roh fully backed the pact. The president didn’t care at all if the deal was considered rightist or leftist. Nevertheless, many lawmakers were bent on criticizing the deal. They even compared it to the shameful Japan–Korea Treaty of 1905. The benefits of the FTA after five years explicitly show who stood on the wrong side of history.
It is Uncle Sam who is now trying to find fault with the deal. During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump lambasted it for “killing U.S. jobs.” After inauguration, he threatened to renegotiate the pact. In an annual report, the U.S. Trade Representative insisted on a review of the deal because the U.S. trade deficit with Korea doubled from $13.2 billion to $27.6 billion since it took effect in 2012. Analysts say that office attacks the FTA for domestic reasons just as liberal groups did in Korea a decade ago.
We must prepare for the assault. Even though the U.S. trade deficit got bigger, its surplus in the services sector grew noticeably from $10.9 billion to $14.1 billion. America enjoys its competitiveness in the intellectual property category, in particular.
The U.S. also benefits from direct investment from Korea. Korea invested $51.1 billion in the U.S. while the U.S. invested $20.1 billion in Korea over the last five years. Most of Korea’s direct investments in America help create jobs. The number of U.S. workers in Korean companies surged to 45,000 in 2015 from 35,000 in 2011. America benefits from Korea’s imports of U.S. weapons. Our government must prevent a renegotiation thorough logical persuasion or at least minimize the scope of renegotiation.
The Korea-U.S. trade deal has proven its mutual benefits. Seoul must do its best to help Washington see reason.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 15, Page 30
교역 늘고 시장점유율 서로 높아져
미국 재협상 요구에 치밀히 대응하고
문재인도 '재협상' 주장 해명할 때다
한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)이 오늘 발효 5주년을 맞았다. 결과는 자유무역이 양국 모두에 이익이었다는 점을 분명히 보여준다. 세계 교역 규모가 위축되는데도 양국 간 교역은 그동안 1.7% 증가했다. 미국 내에서 한국상품 점유율은 2.6%에서 3.2%로 올랐고, 미국 상품의 한국시장 점유율도 8.5%에서 10.6%로 상승했다. 크게 보면 상품시장에선 한국이, 서비스시장에선 미국이 효과를 크게 누린 것으로 평가된다.
10년 전 협상 과정에서 겪었던 진통이 무색할 따름이다. 한·미 FTA는 2007년 6월 한국 노무현 정부와 미국 부시 정부 간에 타결됐다. 노 대통령은 "한·미 FTA가 선진국으로 도약할 수 있는 우리의 신(新)성장 동력이 될 것"이라고 강조했다. 하지만 노조와 시민단체는 물론 당시 여당인 열린우리당의 상당수 의원도 강하게 반발했다. "물값이 폭등한다" "맹장수술비가 900만원으로 오른다"는 괴담까지 횡행했다. 손학규·정동영 전 의원 등은 FTA를 을사늑약에까지 비유하며 반대를 멈추지 않았다. FTA 5년의 결과는 어느 쪽이 옳았는지를 분명히 보여준다.
지금은 오히려 미국이 FTA를 문제삼고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 "한·미FTA는 미국인의 일자리를 죽이는 협정"이라며 재협상 움직임을 구체화하고 있다. 지난 1일 발표된 미 무역대표부(USTR) 연례보고서는 '협정 발효 이후 미국의 대한(對韓) 무역적자가 132억 달러에서 276억 달러로 두 배가 됐으니 재검토해야 한다'고 주장했다. 하지만 실제로는 양국 교역이 늘어나는 등 '미국에 재앙'이라는 트럼프 대통령의 주장은 틀렸지만 국내 정치를 위해 한·미 FTA를 문제삼고 있다는 지적이 나온다.
치밀한 대비가 필요하다. 미국의 무역적자가 늘어난 건 사실이다. 하지만 서비스 수지 흑자 역시 109억 달러에서 141억 달러로 크게 늘었다. 특허나 지적재산권 분야에서 미국이 가진 경쟁력이 FTA로 십분 발휘되고 있다. 직접투자는 미국이 더 혜택을 보고 있다. 5년간 한국의 대미 투자액은 511억 달러로 미국의 대한 투자액(201억 달러)의 두 배를 넘는다. 그 결과 한국 기업의 미국 내 고용 규모는 2011년 3만5000명에서 2015년 4만5000명으로 증가했다. 8조원에 이르는 막대한 미제 무기 수입과 동맹 강화도 미국에 득이다.
이처럼 한·미 FTA 5년은 자유무역이 서로에 도움이 된다는 점을 입증했다. 이를 지키고 발전시키는 건 무역으로 먹고사는 한국의 사활이 달린 과제다. 특히 차기 대선에서 집권 가능성이 큰 문재인 전 민주당 대표는 2012년 대선 때 “한·미 FTA는 재협상을 통해 불이익을 바로잡겠다”고 공약한 바 있다. 지금은 이런 과거의 입장부터 분명하게 정리해야 한다. 차기 정부는 논리적으로 미국을 설득해 재협상을 막거나 범위를 최소화해야 하기 때문이다. 한·미 FTA 5년을 맞아 자유무역의 기조는 퇴보돼선 안 된다. 어느 때보다 미국의 편견을 깨기 위해 정부와 정치권이 힘을 모아야 할 때다.