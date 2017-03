From left, AmorePacific Group Chairman Suh Kyung-bae, Gyeonggi Gov. Nam Kyung-pil and Yongin Mayor Jung Chan-min sign a memorandum of understanding at the Gyeonggi Provincial Government Office on Tuesday. The cosmetics giant will build a 524,000-square-meter (130-acre) industrial complex in Yongin. [AMOREPACIFIC GROUP]