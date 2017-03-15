Samsung SDI shows new batteries in Europe

As its latest effort to gain ground in the European market, Samsung SDI unveiled a new line of ESS batteries at an energy conference in Germany, the company said Tuesday.Samsung SDI, one of Korea’s top battery makers, unveiled two new models of its energy storage system - the E2 model, which has a larger storage capacity, and the high-power P3 model - at Energy Storage Europe 2017, which takes place in Dusseldorf from March 14 to 16. About 100 companies in the ESS sector participated, including ABB and Siemens. While the conference itself is the sixth of its kind, this is the second time that Samsung’s battery-unit has participated.The company explained that it has expanded the number of cells in its new E2 model from 20 in the previous model to 22 to maximize its storage capacity. “[We] dramatically raised the intensity of space in the ESS container by upgrading the module design and rack arrangement technology,” the company explained in a statement.The P3 model, on the other hand, is a high-power storage system focusing on power stabilization of a generator, meant to provide substantial amounts of energy when a generator runs low on power.BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]