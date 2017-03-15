Korean Air reduces flights to China as travel ban begins

Korean Air will temporarily reduce flights to China after Beijing banned travel agencies from organizing group tours to Korea starting March 15 ostensibly in protest of an American antimissile system in Korea.From Thursday through April 23, Korean Air will halt eight routes totaling 79 flights which accounts for 6.5 percent of all travel to China during that period. The company carries passengers to 28 cities in China and operates 38 routes in total. The most affected routes will be Incheon-Hefei and Incheon-Dalian, which had 16 flights canceled, and the Incheon-Beijing route, with 14 flights cut.By Song Kyoung-son