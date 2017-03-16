Organized attack vs. messy defense (국문)

The attacks are organized and calculated, but Korea’s defense is messy, with no vision or strategy. I wished I was talking about a sports game, but this is how Korea deals with China’s economic retaliation over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) deployment.
Chinese government moves have been thoroughly calculated. They make surgical strikes on areas that would result in minimal loss on their side and maximum damage on Korea’s.
They are not meddling with semiconductor factories in China or parts exporters they need. Tourism, cosmetics and food exports are the areas where Korea suffers while China has alternatives. Chinese people can visit other places and use cosmetics from other countries even after Beijing’s bans or restrictions. Regulating Korean electric car batteries and games actually benefits Chinese companies.
China is also skillfully controlling the intensity of the retaliation. If the situation becomes overheated, authorities would discourage protests or use semi-state-run media to present toned-down messages. They seem to be careful not to repeat the precedence of anti-Japanese protesters burning Toyota vehicles, only to be criticized by international media.
In contrast, the Korean government’s measures seem lukewarm and even half-hearted. The Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Joo Hyung-hwan met with executives of four companies, which did not include Lotte, which suffers an intense attack from China. According to the Industrial Bank of Korea, a conservative estimate of damages from China’s retaliation is 8.8 trillion won ($7.69 billion).
An executive at a company with large operations in China said, “Last week, the government informed companies with major presence in China to have a meeting, but it was suddenly canceled, with no further notice.” But the executive said, “The companies attending the meeting are from different industries, so it would be more about discussing the damages companies are suffering. The government wouldn’t have a clear plan.”
This is not the first time businesses are suffering because of the government’s mess, but this time, it is serious. It is easy to say “diversify the export market” and “attract tourists from Southeast Asia.” But these measures are long-shots for companies facing crisis now. The government measures for Chinese hygiene permit training and assistance for finding Chinese buyers are makeshift plans with little feasibility.
I am not saying the Thaad deployment should be reconsidered because of the economic fallout. The government needs to respond more actively to protect companies from Chinese attacks. Even though the government doesn’t have a leader, it should not let companies and the economy suffer.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 15, Page 30
*The author is the deputy industrial news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JI-YOUNG
상대방의 공격은 단계적이고 치밀한데 우리의 수비는 우왕좌왕이다. 비전도 없고 전략도 없다.
편하게 볼 수 있는 스포츠 경기 얘기면 좋으련만 나라 경제가 달린 중국의 사드(고고도 미사일 방어 체계) 보복 얘기다.
중국 정부의 행보는 철저히 계산적이다. 자신들에게 손해가 덜하고 한국에는 손해가 큰 분야만 서지컬 스트라이크(정밀 타격)중이다.
자기들에게 꼭 필요한 중국 내 반도체 공장이나 대중 부품 수출은 건드리지 않고 있다. 관광이나 화장품ㆍ식품 수출은 한국엔 타격이 엄청나지만 중국엔 대안이 있는 분야다. 한국 안 오면 다른 나라 가면 되고, 한국 화장품 안 바르면 딴 나라 것 바르면 된다. 전기차 배터리나 게임도 한국 기업 것을 규제하는 게 오히려 자국 업체들엔 이득이 된다.
중국은 대응 수위도 절묘하게 조절 중이다. 너무 과열된다 싶으면 시위를 자제시키거나 반(半)관영 매체를 통해 톤 다운된 메시지를 내놓는다. 끓어오른 반일 시위대가 도요타 자동차를 불태웠다가 세계 여론의 집중포화를 맞은 과거를 의식한 것으로 보인다.
이에 비해 한국 정부가 내놓은 대책들은 한가로워 보이는 수준이다. 주형환 산업통상자원부 장관이 10일 4대 그룹 관계자들을 만나 대책을 협의했다는데 정작 중국에 집중 난타를 당하고 있는 롯데그룹은 쏙 빠졌다. 중국 보복으로 한국 경제가 입을 타격이 보수적으로 잡아도 약 8조8000억원 규모(IBK기업은행)라는데 500억원 규모 장기 저리 대출은 누구 코에 붙일까 싶다. 그나마 중소기업 한정이다.
중국에서 대규모 사업을 하는 한 중견기업 임원의 전언은 더 씁쓸하다. “지난주 정부가 중국 사업 규모가 큰 기업들을 모아 간담회를 한다는 통보를 받았는데, 갑자기 취소하더니 언제 한다고 아직 연락도 없다.” 표면적 취소 이유는 차관급 주재로 간담회가 격상됐다는 것이었다고 한다. 이 임원은 “불러모은 기업들도 서로 관련 없는 업종을 마구 뒤섞어 놨던데 애로사항 한번 들어보자는 차원 아니겠는가, 무슨 뾰족한 대책을 내겠나”고 한숨을 쉬었다.
사고는 정부가 치고, 피해는 기업들이 입은 예가 한두 번이겠느냐 만은 이번은 강도가 좀 세다. 수출 시장을 다변화하고, 동남아 관광객을 더 불러오자는 제안은 말하긴 좋지만 당장 생사 기로에 서 있는 업체들엔 뜬구름 잡는 얘기다. 중국 위생허가 절차를 교육시키고 중국 바이어 발굴을 지원하겠다는 정부 대책 방안은 그야말로 뭐든지 짜내 보자는 차원 이상으로는 안 보인다.
한국 기업들의 피해가 크니 사드 배치를 물리자는 얘기가 아니다. 독한 중국으로부터 기업들을 보호하려면 정부 대책도 좀 독해야 한다. 중국에 강하게 얘기하고, 지원 대책도 확실한 것으로 내달라.
아무리 컨트롤 타워 없는 정부라지만 기업들 피해 입고 경제가 구겨지는 걸 수수방관할 셈인가.
최지영 산업부 부데스크