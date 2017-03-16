Some fishy real estate (국문)
It is a pity that Lee Seon-ae, tapped by the chief of the Supreme Court to fill the seat of former acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Lee Jung-mi, who retired Monday after delivering a historic verdict removing President Park Geun-hye from office, has come under allegations of real estate speculation.
The nominee, who faces a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly, was charged by a Minjoo Party lawmaker for underreporting her 2009 sale of an apartment property from which she profited 585 million won ($509,892), by nearly 200 million won. Rep. Park Joon-min also claimed that Lee owns multiple apartments in southern Seoul neighborhoods under the name of her husband as well as a condominium home in Bundang, an expensive bed town outside Seoul, without living in any of them.
The accusations were made after scrutiny over the documents presented for her confirmation hearing. Since real estate speculation involves moral integrity, the allegations must be thoroughly reviewed.
Recommending her to the vacant bench seat at the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Seung-tae lauded her as the symbol of hope for her life triumph over various hardships. She learned law as the stepdaughter to a street merchant and worked as a lawyer for the poor and weak after serving 12 years as a judge. Many had been impressed by her success story. They came to understand the influence of the highest court after watching how it humbled a mighty president with its ruling. They did not doubt the judgment of the bench because of confidence in their moral integrity.
Given public sentiment, real estate assets should be the top criteria in judging the eligibility of a senior public official. Many nominees to senior office had been rejected because of their questionable deals in real estate assets. The Supreme Court chose Lee because she had not only the virtues fit to be a justice as well as the morality and will to serve the people. The confirmation hearing must look into the truth in the accusations.
Lee must leave no doubts in order to earn the justice title. No moral flaws can be tolerated for the highest court judge upholding the Constitution. She must explain herself before the March 24 hearing. The deeds must not be excused as customary practices of the real estate industry.
이선애 헌법재판관 후보자에게 다운계약서 작성과 부동산 투기 의혹이 제기된 점은 안타까운 일이다. 더불어민주당 박주민 의원은 이 후보자가 2009년 강남의 한 아파트를 파는 과정에서 시세 차익을 5억8500만 원 남겼지만 평균 시세보다 1억9000여만 원을 적게 신고했다고 주장했다. 또 “이 후보자가 남편 명의로 거주하지 않는 강남 아파트를 다수 보유했으며, 현재에도 경기 성남시 분당에 거주하지 않는 고급 빌라를 보유하고 있다”고 했다. 국회에 제출된 인사청문 자료를 분석한 결과라고 한다. 도덕적 흠결 여부를 철저히 검증한 뒤 재판관 자리에 앉질 지 따져야 할 엄중한 사안이다.
양승태 대법원장은 이 후보자를 이정미 재판관의 후임으로 지명하면서 “역경을 극복한 희망의 상징”이라고 소개했다. 노점상의 의붓딸 출신으로 12년간의 판사 경험과 사회적 소수자를 배려하는 변호사 활동이 알려지면서 국민들은 흙수저의 성공신화에 감동하고, 헌재 재판관으로서 자질에 손색이 없다고 내심 평가했다. 또한 국민들은 현직 대통령을 파면시키는 헌재의 결단을 지켜보면서 재판관이 나라의 운명을 판가름하는 막강한 권위를 갖고 있음을 인식했다. 그에 걸맞는 최고의 도덕성을 갖췄을 때 헌재의 어떤 결정에도 수긍하겠다고 국민들은 다짐했을 것이다.
국민 정서를 자극하는 부동산 문제는 고위 공직자의 자질 검증에서 최우선으로 따져야 한다. 그동안 공직자들이 부동산이란 벽에 부딪혀 낙마한 사례는 부지기수다. 그만큼 민감하다. 이 후보자가 "재판관으로서 갖춰야 할 기본적 자질은 물론 국민을 위한 봉사 자세, 도덕성도 지니고 있다"는 게 대법원의 인선기준이었다. 제기된 의혹에는 다소 과장과 왜곡이 있을 수 있다.
이 후보자가 직접 나서 국민이 고개를 끄덕일 만하게 의혹을 불식시키여야만 재판관 자격이 부여될 것이다. 헌법의 수호자이자 최후의 보루인 재판관에게는 사소한 도덕적 결함도 용납될 수 없다. 24일의 인사청문회까지 기다리지 말고 속히 해명해야 한다. 관행이라는 미명 하에 두루뭉실 넘어가선 안 된다.