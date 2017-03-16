Singles from Jay Park, BtoB banned by KBS

New singles by rapper Jay Park and boy band BtoB have been banned by music programs on KBS, as the songs failed to pass the national public broadcaster’s regulations.According to the channel’s music consideration results regarding new music published every Wednesday, “Hulk Hogan” by Jay Park was banned because it contains English curse words.BtoB’s “Rock N Hiphop,” a track off of recently released album “Feel’eM,” failed to qualify as well for directly mentioning a specific brand in the lyrics. In this case, Hennessy, the largest producer of Cognac in the world, is referenced in the song.Meanwhile, songs by Nieah, Jeebanoff and Xin Se-ha were also deemed unfit for broadcast. A total of 273 songs were put up for consideration and 18 did no qualify.By Kim Jung-kyoon