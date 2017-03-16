Now for the healing (국문)

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn announced Wednesday that he would not run for president. We welcome his decision, albeit belated, not to run. Since he started to serve as acting president after former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment over abuse of power charges, rumors spread that he will enter the presidential race after he saw a dramatic surge in his popularity among conservative voters. He not only remained silent in the face of reporters’ endless questions about a potential bid for presidency, but also fueled suspicions by behaving in an opaque manner.
Hwang raised uncertainty by not fixing the next presidential election schedule even five days after the Constitutional Court upheld the National Assembly’s motion to impeach Park. As the next election had to be held within 60 days of a presidential removal, the clock was ticking but he didn’t seem to hear it. The National Election Commission even released a press release demanding Hwang finalize the election schedule as soon as possible.
In fact, if Hwang had a presidential dream, it wasn’t a very sensible one. Acting president Hwang, who served as prime minister and minister of justice in the Park administration, cannot avoid the stain of the historically tarnished administration. It’s not only natural but fit that he retire.
There’s another reason why Hwang shouldn’t have run for president. Had he, Deputy Prime Minister for the Economy and Minister of Strategy and Finance Yoo Il-ho would have had to assume two additional titles: acting president and acting prime minister. We can hardly expect the government to run smoothly in such circumstances.
Yet it is a worrisome development that the presidential race is dominated by contenders from opposition parties after Hwang’s announcement given the remarkable support he managed to get from conservative voters. If liberal candidates control the race without competition from conservative rivals, it could force conservative voters to lose their voice, weakening the legitimacy of the next president and consolidating politics based on ideological divide and confrontation. The conservative camp must re-establish the genuine values of conservatism to compete with a powerful liberal candidate.
The opposition camp should be careful. If they flaunt hostility to conservative leaders using the catchphrase of rooting out corruption, it will not help them win victory. Instead, that will only trigger internal divisions. A season for coalition and co-governance has returned. That’s the way political wounds are healed.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 16, Page 34
황교안 대통령 권한대행이 15일 대선 불출마를 공식 선언했다. 만시지탄이나 환영한다. 그는 지난해 12월 9일 권한대행 업무를 개시한 직후부터 보수층에서 지지율이 치솟으며 출마설이 끊이지 않았다. 그러나 출마 여부를 묻는 질문엔 입을 다물었다. 게다가 지난 10일 박근혜 전 대통령이 탄핵된 이래 닷새가 지나도록 대선 날짜를 못박지 않아 50여 일 앞으로 다가온 대선관리에 불확실성을 증폭시켰다.
황 대행의 불출마 결심은 명분·승산·실리의 모든 면에서 ‘대선에 나서기 힘들다’는 판단에 따른 것으로 보인다. 사실 황 대행의 출마설 자체가 상식에 어긋나는 얘기였다. 박근혜 정부에서 장관과 총리를 지낸 황 대행은 박 전 대통령의 실패로부터 자유로울 수 없다. 과도정부를 차질없이 이끌다 대선 뒤 야인으로 돌아가는 게 순리다. 그가 대선에 출마하면 유일호 경제부총리가 대통령·총리 권한대행에다 기획재정부 장관까지 네 가지 직책을 도맡아야 한다. 그런 만큼 황 대행의 불출마 선언은 국가원수가 궐위된 헌정 위기 상황에서 대통령 권한대행으로서 해야 할 당연한 의무를 이행한 데 지나지 않는다.
다만 보수층에서 문재인 전 대표에 필적할 유일한 카드로 여겨져 온 황 대행의 불출마로 대선 구도가 야권의 독무대로 굳어지는 상황은 우려스럽다. 이미 유력 주자로 꼽히던 반기문 전 유엔사무총장도 낙마한 지 오래다. 보수진영에서 뚜렷한 대선 후보가 보이지 않게 된 것이다. 보수의 견제를 받지 않는 진보의 독주는 보수층 유권자의 투표 포기로 차기 대통령의 정당성을 약화시키고, 극단적 대결정치가 고착화되는 등 큰 부작용을 낳을 수 있다.
범여권은 뼈를 깎는 자성 속에 붕괴된 보수의 가치를 재정립하고, 개혁적인 후보를 발굴해 대선이 제대로 치러지게끔 해야 한다. 야당도 마찬가지다. ‘적폐청산’이란 미명하에 상대방을 척결하겠다는 패권주의로는 설사 집권해도 내분과 야권의 반발로 레임덕만 앞당기게 될 것이다. 연정과 협치의 정신이 어느 때보다 절실한 대선이다. 건강한 보수가 있어야 진보진영도 건강해진다.