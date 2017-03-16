The forgotten story of a fearless modern woman

Top: Choi Yeong-suk (1906-32), right, is seen with the Indian man she fell in love with on her way home from Sweden. The two got married on board a ship, and lived together briefly in Mumbai. She died in 1932 while giving birth to their child. Above: The cover of the book “Shining on Black Land” by Kang Dong-soo [KANG DONG-SOO, HAESUNG PUBLISHING]

In 1926, a young Korean woman got on a trans-Siberian train. She was alone.About a month and a half later, the 20-year-old arrived in Sweden - halfway around the world from her homeland.The woman’s name was Choi Yeong-suk (1906-32).After one failed attempt, she was accepted to the Economics College at today’s Stockholm University. After receiving a bachelor’s degree from the university, she landed a job at the royal library of Sweden.She gained the trust of Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf (1906-1947), but she decided to return to her homeland to take part in a female labor movement.While on the way home, however, she met an Indian man and the two instantly fell in love. But, not long after she made it to Korea, she died while giving birth to the child she conceived with the man.Choi’s life was quite dramatic, to say the least.Kang Dong-soo, a novelist based in Busan, recently wrote a full-length novel about Choi titled “Shining on Black Land.” The book tells the life of a “modern woman” that few contemporary Koreans know of.Among some historians, she is remembered as the first female Asian student in Sweden. Because she died young, without a chance to make a name for herself, she did not make it on the list of revered “modern women” of Korea.In an interview with JoongAng Ilbo, Kang said he came upon a short article about Choi while reading a monthly magazine about ten years ago and became curious.But finding historical evidence of Choi wasn’t an easy task. He sifted through old newspaper and magazine articles from the early 20th century, looking for details about the young woman’s history.“Choi was a daring person,” Kang said. “She met An Chang-ho [a leader of Korea’s independence movement against Japan] and had a crush on him. … She was an advocate of free love and against a deep-seated feudal system.”Kang says she is the definition of a modern Korean woman in that she chased the goals despite two major hurdles: being a woman in a discriminatory society, and a citizen of a nation that lost its sovereignty to Japan.Kang chose the first-person perspective in writing the story about this woman who was a fearless pioneer. “She could have settled in Sweden but there are records that say she chose to come back to Korea to help the women of Korea suffering from oppression,” he said. “Choi was someone who was fighting for gender equality 90 years ago. The fight is ongoing.”BY SHIN JUNE-BONG [hkim@joongang.co.kr]1926년 스무 살 조선 여성이 혈혈단신 시베리아 횡단열차에 오른다. 한 달 만에 지구 반대편 스웨덴에 도착해 1년 재수 끝에 스톡홀름대 경제학부에 입학한다. 학위 취득 후 왕실도서관에 일자리를 얻어 황태자의 총애를 받지만 고국의 여성 노동운동에 투신하기 위해 귀국길에 올랐다가 배에서 만난 인도 청년과 사랑에 빠진다.지금 세태에 비춰도 극적인 신여성 최영숙(1906∼32)의 인생 역정이다. 부산의 소설가 강동수(56·사진)씨가 장편 『검은 땅에 빛나는』(해성) 안에 그의 삶을 온전히 복원했다. 그동안 최영숙은 신여성 리스트에 이름을 올리지 못했다. 이렇다 할 활약을 펼치기도 전에 귀국하자마자 인도 청년과의 사이에서 잉태한 아이를 출산하다 사망한 탓이 크다. 아는 사람들 사이에서 아시아 여성 최초의 서전(瑞典), 즉 스웨덴 유학생이었다는 정도만 공유되곤 했다.강씨는 13일 전화 통화에서 “10년 전쯤 한 월간지를 읽다가 최영숙에 대한 짤막한 기사를 발견하고 강한 호기심을 갖게 됐다”고 밝혔다. 그의 비극적인 삶이 뇌리를 떠나지 않았다고 했다. 하지만 역시 자료가 충분치 않았다. 해외 유학생이 일간지 기사감이던 시절, 최영숙을 다룬 조선일보·동아일보 지면과 잡지 ‘삼천리’ ‘조광’ 등을 소장자를 수소문해 뒤졌다. 서울을 찾아 국립중앙도서관을 훑기도 했다.강씨는 “최영숙의 일생은 요즘 관점에서도 지나치다 싶을 만큼 파격적인 게 사실”이라고 했다. “하지만 유관순의 이화학당 1년 후배로 중국으로 유학가 만난 도산 안창호에게 연정을 품을 만큼 당돌했던 면모를 고려하면 자유연애를 당대의 봉건 잔재를 깨뜨리기 위한 방편으로 삼았다고 봐야 한다”고 말했다. 뿌리 깊은 여성 차별과 일제 식민지라는 이중의 질곡을 자신의 몸을 불살라 돌파하려 했던 전형적인 신여성이었다는 평가다.강씨는 건조한 사실에 뼈대 위에 생동감 있는 살을 입히기 위해 최영숙의 1인칭 시점으로 소설을 구성했다. 실감 나는 시대 고증과 특유의 구수한 문체 덕에 감칠맛 나게 읽힌다. “스웨덴에 정착할 수도 있었지만 조선의 억압받는 여성들을 위해 자신의 힘을 보태야겠다는 생각에 귀국을 결심했다는 자료가 남아 있다”며 “지금도 유효한 남녀 평등에 대한 문제의식을 90년 전 지녔던 인물”이라고 평했다.신준봉 기자 inform@joongang.co.kr