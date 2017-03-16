2017.3.16 Museums & Galleries

Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Jung DistrictTo Sunday: An exhibition that sums up the diverse art works of renowned Italian artist and designer Piero Fornasetti (1913-88) is being presented at the DDP, personally curated by the late artist’s son, Barnaba Fornasetti, who is also an artist.About 1,300 objects, a tenth of the artist’s works that he had conceived and built over the course of his life are on display, including variations of his signature design - the face of Italian opera singer Lina Cavellieri.Tickets cost 15,000 won ($13.12) for adults. The venue is closed on Monday. DDP is located at Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station, line Nos. 2, 4 and 5.1522-3763, www.ddp.or.krMMCA Gwacheon, GyeonggiTo Sunday: The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) started to grow its collection in earnest 30 years ago at its Gwacheon branch. To celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the Gwacheon branch, the museum is holding a large-scale exhibition, which takes up the entire MMCA Gwacheon space.The exhibition features 560 pieces of artwork and documents, most of which are part of the existing collection, while others are newly commissioned.The exhibits range from familiar works by Korea’s most admired artists such as painters Kim Whan-ki, Park Soo-keun and video art pioneer Nam June Paik, to works that have not been exhibited for decades for a variety of reasons.Works by famous foreign artists such as Marcel Duchamp and David Hockney and hot Korean contemporary artists are seen in the “Interpret Par 2 - Relation” section.Admission is free. Go to Seoul Grand Park Station, line No. 4, exit No. 4 and take the shuttle bus.(02) 2188-6114, www.mmca.go.krHangaram Design Museum of Seoul Arts Center, Seocho DistrictTo Mar. 26: The exhibition that’s divided in eight sections has been organized in the chronological order of the legendary modern architect Le Corbusier’s life, displaying about 500 works of paintings, sculptures, drawings, sketches and models.After walking through the first part of the exhibition displaying photographs of the 17 buildings on the Unesco World Heritage List, visitors can see 140 sketches and watercolor drawings on small pieces of paper, which had never been exhibited outside the foundation before.Admission is 15,000 won for adults. The museum is closed on Feb. 27. Go to Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit No. 5, and walk for five minutes.(02) 532-4407, www.lecorbusier.co.krSeoul Museum, Jongno DistrictTo June 11: The exhibition sheds new light on the rare 16th-century Korean female painter and poet Saimdang (1504-51).The show features 15 paintings by the artist among the museum’s collection - 14 pieces of colorful chochungdo and one piece of black-ink mungnando.Chochungdo is a painting genre that depicts plants and insects elaborately in rich colors, whereas mungnando is a painting genre that depicts orchids painted with black ink in simplified forms.Admission is 9,000 won for adults and includes admission to the other shows going on at the museum and to Seokpajeong, the summer residence of King Gojong’s father, behind the museum. The museum is closed on Mondays. Take bus Nos. 1020, 1711, 7016, 7018, 7022 or 7212 to the Jahamun Tunnel stop.(02) 395-0100, www.seoulmuseum.org