The home of a pioneer

The Nam June Paik Memorial House opened last Friday in Changsin-dong, central Seoul, where Paik (1932-2006), considered to be the father of video art, was born. As the very house where Paik spent his youth from 1937 to 1950 was demolished in 1950, the Seoul Metropolitan Government in 2015 bought a small hanok, or Korean traditional house, later built on that site, and had architect Choi Wook remodel it into a gallery, as part of the Changsin·Sungin urban regeneration project. The inaugural exhibition consists of Paik’s and other media artists’ works. Admission is free, The gallery is closed on Mondays. Go to Dongmyo station, lines 1 and 6, exit No. 8. For details, call (02) 2124-8946. [SEOUL MUSEUM OF ART]