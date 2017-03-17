Green takes the spotlight at Jeju electric car expo

The fourth International Electric Vehicle Expo showcases various electric cars, including Hyundai’s Ioniq, GM’s Chevrolet Bolt and Renault Samsung’s SM3 and Twizy. The event takes place at the Yeomiji Botanical Garden in Jeju. [INTERNATIONAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE EXPO]

The International Electric Vehicle Expo, now in its fourth year, kicks off today in Jeju with the theme “The Future of EV, Eco-Revolution.” The event will take place in the Jungmun Resort, which includes the Yeomiji Botanical Garden and Jeju International Convention Center, and runs through Thursday.Three Korean government departments - the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport - are participating, a rare occasion since the three have been working independently on issues related to eco-friendly vehicles.The venue for the event is quite extraordinary. The botanical garden will serve as the centerpiece, highlighting the expo’s eco-friendly theme. Visitors will be able to see high-tech vehicles in lush natural settings and decorated courtyards.An official from Renault Samsung Motors, who visited the garden after it had been chosen as the venue, commented that “the location is very suitable for the theme, and I am sure we will be able to have an event just as good as other major motor shows overseas.”The expo encourages different companies to interact and initiate collaborations. Representatives from various foreign companies, including Wang Xu, vice president of BAIC Group, and Xiong Fei, vice president of Geely Automobile Holdings, will participate. Government officials from Switzerland, Denmark, the Philippines, Malaysia and Ecuador are also visiting the expo.Korea’s minister of trade, industry, and energy, Joo Hyung-hwan, along with Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong and South Jeolla Gov. Lee Nak-yeon will be present at the opening ceremony, which starts at 4 p.m. today.Several companies and organizations will be exhibiting at the expo, including electric carmakers like GM Korea, Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, Renault Samsung Motors and Daelim Motor; battery producers like Samsung SDI; power companies like the Korea Electric Power Corporation; as well as local government branches and research institutes. In total, that’s 155 groups.GM’s Chevrolet Bolt is making its Korea debut at the show, Hyundai Motor is presenting its second-generation Ioniq with better mileage and performance, while Renault Samsung Motors is showing off the SM3 and Twizy, a small electric car that holds one to two people. Semi Sysco is introducing Zhidou’s small D2 electric car.Motorcycle maker Daelim Motor is debuting its line of electric motorcycles, including the EH400, Appeal, Zappy, Pastel, EC1 and EC2. Rivals CM Partner, Recon High Tech and Green Mobility are also exhibiting electric motorcycles. Dae Pung, Sungjiesco, Greeners and Daekyung Engineering will be presenting electric cars for agricultural use.Alongside the exhibitions are conferences on EV technology and basic services, EV standardization and commercialization, new renewable energy, carbon-free islands and green cities. Leading officials and producers of electric vehicles will share information on new technologies and trends in the global EV market. Here, participants can network with peers in related fields and talk to consumers to bolster their brand.Before the opening ceremony, 28 organizations from Korea and abroad will take part in the EV CEO Summit. The speakers for the opening event are NEXTEV founder William Li and Maximus Ongkili, Malaysia’s energy minister.There will be 30 sessions throughout the week. In particular, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will host an international autonomous driving conference on Tuesday. The event includes a seminar on autonomous and electric car policies. Hyundai’s self-driving car, the Ioniq, which was introduced during this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, will be exhibited at the session.A forum for EV users will allow local consumers to meet in Jeju and is aimed at encouraging EV use and promoting a healthy driving culture. At the meeting, participants will present various cases of domestic and international EV use.Cartoonist Lee Jung-woo, who in 1965 depicted the year 2000 as a world with electric cars, video calling phones and robot cleaners, will present on “Carbon-Free Island Jeju in 2030.”An EV PR show will provide an opportunity for midsize companies to introduce their products and services.“At the expo, people will witness the newest technology in electric and autonomous cars as well as current trends in the industry,” said Kim Dae-hwan, chairman of the organizing committee, “I am certain that the world will learn about Jeju, the carbon-free island of electric cars, through this event. We will develop this former island of horses into a mecca for electric cars. We also hope that this expo will become a ‘Davos forum for electric cars.’”Last year, five automotive companies and 145 related companies and organizations participated in the expo. The event had 70,000 visitors. This year, 155 corporations have joined, and there are expected to be more than 100,000 visitors.The entrance fee is 20,000 won ($17.66) for adults, 6,000 won for kids and 4,000 won for toddlers. People who book tickets beforehand can receive a 30 percent discount and people over 65 and children under 6 can enter for free.In order to encourage more people to use electric cars, the expo is offering free admission to Jeju residents through its website.