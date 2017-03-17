Lotte Group to begin first-half hiring

Lotte Group will begin routine entry-level recruitment of new employees for this year’s first half on Tuesday.Most conglomerates in Korea conduct mass recruitment twice a year, usually around March and October. Thirty-nine Lotte subsidiaries including Lotte Department Store, Lotte Duty Free, Lotte Confectionery and Lotte World will take in 1,150 newbies, including 400 interns. This figure is a tad smaller than last year’s first-half recruitment pool, which was around 1,200.The company will receive applications for two weeks starting Tuesday and through April 3. Applicants who pass the first round will then take aptitude tests and interviews, and finalists will be announced in late May. Summer internship applications will open later on April 27 and run through May 11.Lotte Group said it will ensure 40 percent of first-half recruits will be women, not only in the fields of retail and services but also in manufacturing, construction and petrochemicals, field traditionally perceived as masculine. The conglomerate’s chairman, Shin Dong-bin, has been emphasizing the elevation of female professionals as a company mission in the past few years. The proportion of women among new recruits rose from 5 percent in 2005 to 40 percent in 2015.Next month, Lotte Group will conduct a separate screening process for applicants looking to enter the company through unconventional recruitment. Rather than submit resumes, test scores and recommendation letters, applicants will be asked to create a project proposal related to the job and complete several missions to test their creative thinking. Lotte has hired 400 people through this process called Lotte Spectacle Audition since 2015.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]