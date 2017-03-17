Toner: Nothing is off the table concerning North

Mark Toner

Washington, D.C. - The Donald Trump administration is not taking “anything” off the table in dealing with North Korea, U.S. State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner told the JoongAng Ilbo when asked about a possible preemptive strike and forced regime change.Speaking exclusively with the paper in Washington Tuesday, Toner stressed North Korea was a “real threat” to the U.S. and its allies, and that the White House was looking at taking “maximum defense measures” against the communist Kim Jong-un regime.“When we say we don’t take anything off the table,” said Toner, “we mean that. When it affects our security interest and safety of our people, our citizens as well as our allies and partners, that matters.”Toner’s remark came days before Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was set to arrive in Seoul today, the second among a three-leg trip to Asia, which includes Tokyo and Beijing. The following is an edited and condensed version of the interview.We already have the hardest-hitting sanctions both unilaterally and through the UN. The difficulty or the effectiveness of sanctions relies on the implementation of those sanctions, and that’s certainly a conversation we’ve been having with - for example - China. We always reserve our right to take additional steps in regards to sanctions, but we don’t have anything to announce at this time.If North Korea could be persuaded to talk about and address concerns about their nuclear program, we’d be willing to have those discussions. We’ve always said that. What we’ve always said was we don’t want to have talks for talks’ sake. We don’t want to just have talks so North Korea can continue to delay and continue to build up its nuclear program and to test ballistic missiles. That does no one any good except for possibly North Korea.I’m aware of that article, but I’m obviously not going to talk about anything that falls into the area of intelligence or of our intelligence actions. What we say about our cyber programs is that we retain the capability to act where needed.We’re obviously watching the political process that’s taking place in Korea. That’s really a domestic process. We look forward to working with whoever the Korean people elect next.BY KIM HYUN-KI [lee.sungeun@joongang.co.kr]