4DX theaters make debut in France, Norway

A subsidiary of South Korea’s largest cinema chain, CJ CGV, said Thursday that it has recently opened its first 4DX movie theaters in Norway and France.The 4DXPlex Co. said it opened the two public theaters in partnership with Norway’s Nordisk Film Kono and Pathe of France last Friday and Wednesday. Both are the No. 1 cinema operators in their countries.’The new theaters were established in Ringen Cinema in downtown Oslo and Pathe’s La Villette, the largest cinema in Paris, with 16 screens and 2,900 seats.The Hollywood action blockbuster “Kong: Skull Island” became the first title shown at the facilities.Beginning with Norway and France, CJ 4DXPlex plans to make a foray into the European market this year.In February, the company signed a contract with Austrian cinema company Hollywood Megaplex to open its first 4DX theater in the country in the first half of the year.Developed by South Korea’s food and entertainment conglomerate CJ in 2009, 4DX theaters provide various chair-embedded sensory effects, requiring an array of special equipment.Yonhap