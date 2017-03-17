Shindong makes his grand return : After military service, the Super Junior singer is focusing on television

[KIM JIN-KYUNG]

Shindong, a member of boy band Super Junior, is back on TV after finishing his mandatory military service in December. The singer is now trying to position himself as more of an entertainer than an idol group member so that he can plan a longer career in the entertainment business.The star sat down with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the JoongAng Daily, to share stories about his time spent in the military and his never-ending struggle to stay fit.I don’t remember so much about my time spent in the military. It’s almost as if I need to question whether I have really served or not. There are times things were tough, but I don’t really have any memory that I want to erase. Three days after I was discharged, I felt like I needed to go back to base. But after a week, I got used to my daily life.I want to say to all people who will soon enter the military, not just Kyuhyun, that whatever they imagine they will see, it will be more than that (laughs). I think you will find a way to work things out even when you become part of the special forces.It was difficult. I was really stressed and I lost my hair. In the beginning, I was trying to impress people there because I am a celebrity. I tried to give what I have, do things [right] and smile. After about six months, I confessed to my fellow soldiers that I was losing my hair, and consulted my superiors. They told me that it’s okay to just be yourself, and I felt better.I told my manager that I didn’t want to take a break. I was on break from work about seven to eight months before I went to the military base, and I was gaining weight. So I went to the military. People tell me I do better now than before. How you do things really is up to you.You might be surprised to hear this, but I’m always on a diet (laughs). But right now I’m not focusing much on it. I went to the hospital after I was discharged and got some diet pills prescribed.But I didn’t lose any weight so I went in again, and the doctor said I seem to be immune to the pills. So I am looking for other ways. Basically, I’m trying not to eat so much. But controlling myself isn’t so easy (laughs).Yes. If I see food in front of me, I keep on eating. There is a table in the living room, and that’s almost like a dining table for me. I get a food delivery and eat it while watching TV, and then I take a break for about an hour, and eat again.When I was on a really serious diet, my mom cleared the fridge and told me to call her when I felt hungry.I am thinking about doing it until October. I usually lose two kilograms (4.4 pounds) within two weeks.Some skinny people say it’s difficult, but I am [heavier] so it is easier [for me to lose weight.]I think I like being an emcee more than being a guest. I think I am better at helping others so that they can make people laugh. I like directing.I want to study performance planning. I have learned how to edit videos as a hobby and I think I can do that to a certain level. I want to make a music video.I think maybe as early as this year, if I push things. I for sure will film a music video for Super Junior. I want to become a performance director, and I think it will take about 10 years for me to get ready.BY LEE MI-HYUN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]전역하면 잠시 휴식기를 갖는 스타들과 다른 행보다. JTBC '아는 형님'에서는 '똥' 에피소드로, MBC '라디오스타'에서는 '해명(?)의 아이콘'으로, '복면가왕'에서는 놀라운 가창력을 선보이며 '웃음 3단 콤보'를 완성시켰다. 이뿐만 아니라 토크가 되는 모든 프로그램에 얼굴을 비치며 완벽하게 연예계에 적응하는 모습을 보였다.일간스포츠는 눈코 뜰 새 없이 바쁘다는 신동과 겨우 스케줄을 맞춰 이야기를 나눴다. 강남구 청담동에 위치한 썸카페에서 '치맥(치킨과 맥주)'파티를 가졌다.신동에게 '신기(神氣)'가 있다는 소식을 듣고 살짝 올해 기운을 물어봤지만, 그는 "아쉽지만 보이지 않아요. 걸그룹에게만 보이나봐요"라며 멋쩍은 미소를 보였다.10년간 슈퍼주니어 신동으로 살았다면, 슈퍼주니어 앨범 발표전까지 온전히 '개인' 신동으로 살고 싶다는 그. 이를 바탕으로 향후 10년을 준비 중이다. '개인' 신동의 최종 목표는 '공연 기획자'였다. 신동은 인터뷰 내내 "'뭐든지 하기 나름이죠"라는 말을 되풀이 했다. 신동에겐 '마음가짐'이라는 무기가 있었다. 이대로만 한다면 신동은 꿈을 금방 이룰 것 같았다. 이하 일문 일답."'사회 적응했냐'고 많이 물어보세요. 예능에서도 그렇고요. 근데 군대를 갔다온 게 맞나 싶을 정도로 군대 기억이 별로 없어요. 힘들 때도 있었지만 지우고 싶은 기억도 없어요. 오히려 군생활에 완벽하게 적응했죠. 제대하고 3일 뒤에 복귀해야 할 것 같았어요. 일주일 지나니까 바로 일상으로 돌아왔죠.""규현 뿐만 아니라 군대에 가는 모든 사람들에게 말하고 싶어요. '무엇을 상상하든 그 이상을 맛볼 것'이라고요.(웃음) 군대라는 곳은 '기대'가 통하지 않는 곳이죠. 그래도 모든 것이 자기 하기 나름이에요. 특전사 부대에 들어가도 적응을 하다보면 요령이 생기지 않을까요.""초반엔 힘들었어요. 스트레스로 원형 탈모까지 왔었죠. 입대 초반, 저도 모르게 동기들에게 이미지 관리를 하고 있었더라고요. 연예인이고 형이니까 뭐든지 잘하고, 언제나 베풀고, 웃고 등등. 들어간지 6개월쯤 됐을 때 동기들에게 원형 탈모가 생겼다고 고백하고, 간부들과 상담도 했어요. 당시 '너처럼 하면 괜찮다'는 말을 듣고 마음을 내려놓았죠.""마지막 휴가 때 매니저 형에게 '쉬고 싶지 않다'고 어필했어요. 사실 입대 전 약 7~8개월을 디스크 때문에 일을 쉬었어요. 아파서 살도 계속 찌고 있었고, 방송하는 제 모습이 즐거워 보이지도 않았어요. 그래서 군대를 갔죠. 입대전보다 지금 방송을 더 잘한다는 이야기가 들리는데, 마음을 고쳐먹으니까 방송을 즐기게 됐어요. 역시 하기 나름인거죠.""놀랍게도 언제나 항상 하고 있어요.(웃음) 지금은 중점적으로 하진 않아요. 제대하고 나서 병원에 가서 다이어트 약을 처방받기도 했어요. 근데 살이 안 빠져서 다시 상담했더니 면역력이 생긴 것 같다고 말씀 하시더라고요. 그래서 다른 방법을 찾다가 결국 먹는 걸 줄이고 있어요. 근데 조절이 잘 안되네요.(웃음)""그럼요. 음식이 앞에 있으면 계속 먹어요. 거실에 탁자가 있는데 식탁 군대용이에요. 배달 음식을 시켜놓고 TV보면서 먹다가, 한 시간 쉬고 또 먹어요. 음식을 치우지 않아요. 독하게 다이어트할 때는 어머니가 배고프면 전화하라고 말씀하시고는 냉장고를 싹 비웠어요. 대신 아침마다 고기를 구워주셨어요.(웃음)""10월까지 천천히 다이어트를 할 생각이에요. 1개월에 2~3kg만 빼면 10월까진 20~30kg 빼는 거 잖아요. 2kg은 2주면 빼요. 마른 사람들은 살을 빼기 어렵지만, 전 워낙 몸무게가 많고, 운동량도 많아서 더 쉽게 빠지는 것 같아요.""못 생기진 않았죠. 누구나 이런 생각을 하지 않나요. 동급 몸무게를 가진 분들 중에 저보다 잘생긴 사람 한 명도 못 봤어요.(웃음) 전 지금 너무 뚱뚱해요. 인정할 건 인정해야죠. 성냥 같다는 말도 들었어요. 머리가 너무 크대요.""'웃겨봐' 해서 웃길 수 있는 사람 몇이나 될까요. 게스트 역할보다 MC 역할이 더 좋아요. 이 사람을 웃길 수 있게 도와주는 역할을 더 잘하는 편이죠. 연출하는 걸 좋아해요.""공연 기획을 전문적으로 공부하고 싶어요. 취미로 영상 편집을 배웠고, 어느 정도 할 수 있어요. 뮤직비디오를 만들어 보고 싶어요.""욕심 부리면 올해 안에 이룰 수 있을 것 같아요. 슈퍼주니어 뮤직비디오는 제가 꼭 찍을 거예요."앞서 얘기 했듯이 공연 기획자가 되고 싶어요. 장기적으로 준비해서 10년 정도 바라보고 있어요. 당장 되고 싶은 건 뮤직비디오 감독이요.이미현 기자