China’s retaliation backfires (국문)

Fourteen of the 20 elementary, middle and high schools in South Chungcheong that had planned to visit China this semester have cancelled their trips. A dozen high schools in Nonsan changed their destination from Shanghai to Osaka, Japan. The JoongAng Ilbo’s March 15 issue also reported that many high schools in Daegu gave up student trips to China.
The cancellation of the school trips is practically the fault of the Chinese government. As retaliation for the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system in South Korea, China since March 2 has been making unfair and nonsensical moves by banning its citizens’ leisure travel to Korea.
Beijing imposed a more full-scale ban on March 15, Consumer Day in China. Private Chinese companies are also threatening Korea. On March 14, two photos taken at the entrance of a hotel in China were posted on an online community. The pictures showed signs that read, “Trample on Koreans.”
When our safety is threatened, it is doubtful that Korean students would want to visit China. Go Eun-seo, a junior at Ganggyeong High School in Nonsan said, “I am afraid that something may happen if we visit China. China’s reaction is narrow-minded and cheap, unfitting its economic power.”
China’s excessive retaliatory measures even had side effects on the Chinese people. Since the number of Chinese tourists visiting Korea has plummeted, some 2,400 Chinese tour guides working in Jeju Island have lost jobs. As the operation of 55 Lotte Mart stores in China have been suspended, the job security of at least 5,000 Chinese workers is also threatened.
China’s retaliation is also criticized for bringing security and political issues into the economic realm. Jung Sang-eun, a professor of Chinese studies and economics at Hannam University said that China’s measures are far from global standards.
China launched a similar tourism retaliation on Japan. When the Japanese government purchased disputed the Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu Islands) in 2012, China suspended citizen visits to Japan. But although the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands is not resolved, Chinese tourists to Japan in 2014 increased 83.3 percent. Last year, the number increased five times from 2012. But since the tourism retaliation, the threats in China were emphasized, and the number of Japanese visitors to China hasn’t changed much.
Similar things can happen in Korea. Chinese citizens want to visit Korea to experience the popular Korean Wave culture. But the number of Koreans visiting China may continue to decrease if China establishes itself as unstable and dangerous. China’s short-tempered retaliation may incur damage to itself in the longer run.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 16, Page 33
*The author is a national news writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM BANG-HYUN
이번 학기에 중국으로 수학여행을 떠날 예정이던 충남 지역 20개 초·중·고교 가운데 14개 학교가 계획을 취소했다. 논산의 12개 고교는 중국 상하이(上海)에서 일본 오사카(大阪)로 행선지를 변경했다.<본지 3월 15일자 12면> 대구 지역의 상당수 고교도 중국 여행을 포기했다.
한국 학생들의 중국행 취소 사태는 사실상 중국 정부가 자초한 측면이 강해 보인다. 중국은 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 한반도 배치를 구실로 지난 2일 한국 여행 금지조치 등 부당한 압력을 가하고 있다.
중국 정부는 소비자의 날인 15일부터 본격적으로 한국 여행 금지 조치에 들어갔다. 민간업체까지 나서 한국을 위협하고 있다. 지난 14일 한 온라인 커뮤니티에는 중국의 한 호텔 입구를 찍은 것이라는 설명과 함께 사진 두 장이 실렸다. 사진에는 중국어로 '한국 놈들 짓밟아 죽이자'는 섬뜩한 문구가 적혀 있었다.
이렇게 신변 안전을 위협받는 마당에 중국에 가겠다는 학생들이 있을지 의문이다. 논산 강경고 2학년 고은서양은 “중국 가서 무슨 일을 당할지 몰라 겁난다. 경제대국이라는 말에 걸맞지 않게 중국의 행동이 옹졸하고 치사해 보인다”고 말했다.
중국의 무리한 보복 조치로 인해 중국인이 피해 보는 역효과도 발생하고 있다. 방한 유커(遊客·중국 관광객)가 줄면서 제주도에서 활동하는 중국인 가이드 2400여 명이 사실상 일자리를 잃었다. 중국에 진출한 롯데마트 55곳이 영업정지 처분을 받자 최소 5000여 명의 중국인 직원이 고용불안을 우려하고 있다.
2012년 일본 관광 금지했지만 유커는 되레 증가..장기적으로는 잃는 게 더 많아
중국의 보복 조치는 안보·정치 이슈를 경제 문제로 끌어들였다는 점에서도 비판을 받고 있다. 정상은 한남대 중국경제통상학과 교수는 “중국의 조치는 글로벌 스탠더드와는 한참 거리가 있다”고 지적했다.
중국은 일본에도 유사한 관광 보복을 가한 적이 있다. 2012년 일본이 센카쿠 열도(尖閣·중국명 댜오위다오)를 국유화하자 중국인의 일본 관광을 중단시켰다. 하지만 센카쿠 갈등이 채 해소되지 않은 2014년 일본을 찾는 유커는 전년 대비 83.3% 늘었다. 지난해에는 2012년에 비해 다섯 배 증가했다. 반면 관광 보복 이후 중국위협론이 부각되면서 중국을 찾는 일본인 수는 거의 늘지 않고 있다.
한국에서도 비슷한 상황이 벌어질 수 있다. 전 세계인들이 열광하는 한류 문화를 체험하기 위해서라도 유커는 한국을 찾고 싶어 한다. 반면 중국은 불안하다는 이미지가 고착되면 중국을 방문하는 한국인은 갈수록 줄어들 수 있다. 중국의 ‘화풀이성’ 보복 조치는 길게 보면 중국 자신에게 피해를 줄 뿐이다.
김방현 내셔널부 기자