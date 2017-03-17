Make no mistakes this time (국문)
박근혜 전 대통령 수사 과정서 불상사 없어야
Mar 17,2017
Prosecutors summoned former President Park Geun-hye to their head office for questioning on March 21. She would be questioned as a suspect to 13 charges including bribery and abuse of power. She becomes the fourth president after Roh Tae-woo, Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Moo-hyun to be summoned by the prosecution. It is an embarrassing tradition for ex leaders of the country to face judiciary prosecution after they leave office.
We dread to think about possible upsets during the summoning and request for an arrest warrant. Chun publicly defied prosecutors’ call for summoning in a press conference outside his home in Seoul in 1995 and went straight to his home in Hapcheon instead of heading to the prosecutors’ office. Prosecutors had to send investigators to force his return. Tensions were high until he was placed under pretrial detention. During a bribery probe, Roh committed suicide.
Roh was reportedly humiliated by the probe. Woo Byung-woo, former senior secretary for civil affairs to Park who spearheaded the investigation on Roh, had addressed the president without the title, bluntly telling him that Roh was sitting across him as a suspect on bribery charges — not as a former commander in chief of the country. Prosecutors must take pains not to repeat the mistake. They must restrain themselves from unnecessary provocative comments and questions that could be insulting to the suspect. While being thorough with the investigation, they must consider that Park is a former president. They must keep their questioning strictly to the charges.
Park said she would “dutifully” comply with the investigation. She must fully cooperate to prove the “truth” she claims has been distorted. She must not disappoint the authorities and public again by going back against her words. We hate to see another president being forced into an investigation.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 16, Page 34
어제 검찰 특별수사본부가 박근혜 전 대통령에게 오는 21일 검찰청에 나와 조사를 받으라고 통보했다. 뇌물수수·직권남용 등 13개 혐의의 피의자로서다. 전직 대통령이 검찰의 소환조사를 받는 건 노태우·전두환·노무현에 이어 네 번째다. 수십 년 간격으로 반복되는 국가 최고지도자에 대한 사법적 단죄는 국가적 비극이자 흑역사다. 그런 나라에 사는 국민으로서 “어찌 이 지경까지 이르렀는지…”하는 안타까움과 참담함을 떨치기 어렵다.
당장 우려되는 건 소환조사 및 구속영장 청구 여부 때 일어날지 모르는 불상사다. 1995년 ‘5·18 특별법’에 따라 검찰의 소환통보를 받은 전두환 전 대통령은 불복 ‘골목성명’을 발표한 뒤 고향인 합천으로 내려갔다. 검찰은 현지에 수사관을 보내 검거·압송했는데 안양교도소에 구속수감할 때까지 초긴장 상태였다고 한다. 대검 중수부의 ‘박연차 게이트’ 수사 때 뇌물수수 혐의로 조사를 받은 노무현 전 대통령은 이후 검찰이 구속영장 청구 여부를 놓고 고심하는 사이, 스스로 목숨을 끊었다.
노 전 대통령의 자살 원인 중 하나로 수사 과정에서 느낀 모멸감이 지목됐다. 당시 중수1과장이던 우병우 전 민정수석이 노 전 대통령에게 던진 첫 마디가 “노무현씨, 당신은 더 이상 대통령도 사법고시 선배도 아닌 뇌물수수 혐의의 피의자로 앉아 있는 겁니다”였다는 것이다. 검찰은 그런 일이 재발되지 않도록 만전을 기해야 한다. 기싸움 한다고 불필요하게 감정을 자극하는 질문이나 언동은 금물이다. 조사는 철저히 하되 전직 대통령에 대한 예우와 여성이라는 특수성을 고려한 수사 절차상 배려를 소홀히 해선 안 된다. 오로지 범죄 혐의에 초점을 맞춰 외과수술식 수사를 해야 한다.
박 전 대통령이 이날 “검찰 수사에 성실히 임하겠다”고 밝힌 것은 고무적이다. 스스로 “진실은 반드시 밝혀진다고 믿고 있다”고 말한만큼 진상 규명에 적극 협조하는 게 마땅하다. 그동안 철석같이 약속했다가 검찰과 특검 조사에 불응해 국민적 공분을 샀던 잘못을 이번에는 반복해선 안 된다. 전직 대통령에 대해 강제수사를 해야 하는 상황은 상상하기조차 싫다.