U.S. must step up (국문)

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits South Korea today amid ever-worsening tension from North Korea’s nuclear threats and mounting pressure from China, Japan and the United States in a variety of disputes.
Pyongyang is once again ready to test-fire missiles and conduct its sixth nuclear test at any time. On top of that, major powers are competitively putting pressure on South Korea in a situation stunningly similar to the final days of the Joseon Dynasty over a century ago.
South Korea is in conflict with China over deployment of the U.S. missile shield known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad). With Washington, Seoul is getting flack on the issue of cost-sharing with the U.S. military in South Korea and over its free trade agreement. With Tokyo, the “comfort woman” issue continues to drag on.
With regard to Thaad deployment in particular, Seoul needs understanding and cooperation from Washington whether the two like it or not. The original goal of the Thaad battery was to safeguard the U.S. military in South Korea. Nevertheless, Beijing is venting at Seoul with a serious of meticulously choreographed retaliations. Given the Pentagon’s recent announcement that it will deploy attack drones at Gunsan Air Base on a permanent basis, China will most likely augment its revenge. Under such circumstances, it is natural and sensible for the U.S. government to resolve the issue in an earnest manner.
Tillerson is coming to Seoul from Tokyo and afterward heads to Beijing to meet with Chinese leaders on Saturday. During his meeting today with Tillerson, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is acting president after Park Geun-hye was removed from office, must strongly request the U.S. secretary dissuade China from making retaliatory trade moves over security matters.
The government must also discuss with Tillerson effective ways to address North Korea’s nuclear threats. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Kim Jong-un regime in Pyongyang has been engaged in unauthorized economic activities in China to make money through myriad shell companies despite tough sanctions from the United Nations. Without China’s help, such business activities would be nearly impossible.
Therefore, our government must urge the United States to help root out such shady activities by North Korea once and for all through much tougher secondary boycotts of third-country financial institutions that are conducting business transactions with North Korea. At the same time, Seoul must correct Washington’s misled views that the free trade agreement with the United States unilaterally benefits South Korea.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 17, Page 30
한국이 북핵 위기에다 미·중·일 3국의 거센 압박에 시달리는 가운데 사태 해결의 열쇠를 쥔 렉스 틸러슨 미국 국무장관이 오늘 방한한다. 북한 김정은 정권은 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 완성을 위해 언제든 추가 미사일 발사 및 6차 핵실험을 감행할 태세다. 게다가 조선 말기를 떠올리게 할 정도로 주변 열강의 견제와 압박이 극심한 요즘이다.
중국과는 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치, 미국과는 주한미군 분담금 인상 및 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA), 그리고 일본과는 위안부 문제로 갈등을 빚고 있다.
이 중 주한미군 분담금 및 한·미 FTA 문제는 물론이고 나머지 두 사안, 특히 사드 논란에서는 좋든 싫든 미국의 이해와 도움을 받아야 하는 게 우리의 처지다. 사드 배치의 본디 목적은 주한미군 보호다. 그런데도 한국만 중국의 온갖 보복 조치에 고통받고 있다. 며칠 전에는 미 국방부가 군산 공군기지에 공격용 드론을 영구 배치하겠다고 밝혀 중국의 앙갚음은 더 심해질 게 뻔하다. 그러니 미국이 문제 해결에 적극적으로 나서주는 게 현실적이며 유용한 해법일 수밖에 없다.
일본에서 온 틸러슨은 내일 중국에서 최고 실력자들과 만난다. 그를 만날 황교안 대통령 권한대행과 윤병세 외교부 장관은 “중국이 보복 조치를 중단하도록 미국이 설득해 달라”고 강력히 요청해야 한다.
틸러슨과 깊숙이 논의할 사안은 사드 문제 해소뿐만이 아니다. 북핵 해결을 위한 효과적인 대응책 마련도 다뤄져야 할 사안이다. 최근 월스트리트저널(WSJ)에 따르면 강력한 국제사회의 대북제재에도 불구하고 김정은 정권은 유령 회사를 앞세워 중국에서 버젓이 돈벌이를 해왔다고 한다. 중국이 눈감아 주지 않는 한 불가능한 일이다. 따라서 미국이 검토 중인 ‘세컨더리 보이콧(북한과 거래하는 제3국 금융기관 제재)’과 같은 강력한 조치가 동원돼 이 같은 편법이 더 이상 이뤄지지 않도록 해야 할 것이다. 더불어 한·미 FTA가 한국에 일방적으로 유리하게 돼 있다는 미국 내 시각도 이번 기회에 올바른 설명으로 누그러뜨려야 한다.