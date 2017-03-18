China, the Party-Corporate Complex

In December, 15 years after China’s accession to the World Trade Organization, the European Union, the United States and Japan formally refused to grant Beijing the coveted label, denying it important concessions on tariffs and other trade restrictions.중국이 세계무역기구(WTO)에 가입한 지 15년이 흘렀다. 그러나 지난해 12월 유럽연합(EU)과 미국·일본은 베이징이 줄기차게 요구해 온 ‘시장경제국’ 지위를 중국에 부여할 수 없다고 결정했다. 이에 따라 중국은 관세장벽을 비롯한 서방의 무역 제한조치를 계속 적용받게 됐다.This is partly a response to economic distortions caused by government intervention, including an excess supply of steel, which China exports and dumps in advanced industrialized countries, harming local producers and workers. China’s many high-profile moves to open up its markets in recent years turn out to have been half-hearted, if not intentional hoodwinking.Despite the much-ballyhooed dismantling of the more than 2,000-year-old state monopoly on salt, all salt producers are still state-owned. Foreign asset-management companies are now allowed to operate wholly foreign-owned businesses in China, but only in deals with institutional investors and private-equity funds, not retail investors, a much bigger piece of meat. Partly to steady the renminbi, Beijing no longer allows Chinese citizens to take up to $50,000 a year out of the country, and it has recently restricted the repatriation of capital by foreign firms like Deutsche Bank.정부가 노골적으로 시장에 개입해 경제를 왜곡해 온 중국의 자업자득이다. 중국은 철강 제품을 선진국들에 덤핑 수출해 큰 피해를 줬다. 중국이 도입했다고 선전하는 시장개방 조치도 시늉에 불과하다. 일례로 소금 생산은 여전히 정부가 독점하고 있다. 외국계 기업의 출자도 덩치가 큰 소매투자 대신 기관투자와 사모펀드로만 제한하고 있다. 중국인의 해외 송금은 위안화 안정을 이유로 연간 최고 5만 달러에 묶여 있다. 최근엔 도이체방크 등 중국 주재 외국 기업의 본국 송금까지 제한됐다.Hyper control, interventionism, currency manipulation — no, China is not a market economy. But it’s worse than that: The Chinese Communist Party (C.C.P.) has systematically infiltrated China’s expanding private sector and now operates inside more than half of all nonstate firms; it can manipulate or even control these companies, especially bigger ones, and some foreign ones, too. The modern Chinese economy is a party-corporate conglomerate.중국은 시장경제가 아니다. 민간 부문에 조직적으로 침투한 중국 공산당은 민간기업의 절반 이상을 장악했다. 특히 대기업일수록 당과 정부의 통제가 강력하다. 외국 기업 일부도 통제 대상이다. 즉, 현재의 중국 경제는 공산당 정부가 민간기업을 합병한 ‘민관 복합체’인 셈이다.It all began in 1927. After the communists’ fledging armed forces suffered serious losses against the Kuomintang government, Mao Zedong and his associates decided to create a hierarchy within the military that would mirror the structure of the party. The idea was to instill a fighting spirit throughout the ranks by ensuring the party’s top commands would be relayed all the way down. Party branches (黨委) were set up at the company level, party cells (黨小組) at the platoon and squad levels, and together they recruited foot soldiers who were solid party material. In just a few years, an unruly peasant army was whipped into a formidable fighting force. The rest is history.정경일체의 시작은 1927년이었다. 공산당이 국민당과의 내전에서 참패하자 마오쩌둥과 당원들은 군에도 당과 동일한 위계구조를 도입했다. 공산당 간부의 명령을 군에 일사불란하게 전달해 전투력을 강화한다는 명분이었다. 공산당 지부는 군의 중대 차원에서, 당의 세포조직은 소대와 분대 차원에서 각각 활동하며 당의 토대가 될 보병을 모집했다. 그 결과 오합지졸이었던 군은 수년 만에 가공할 전투력을 확보했다. 이후 역사가 어떻게 전개됐는지는 굳이 말할 필요가 없다.Fast-forward to 2002 and the C.C.P.’s 16th national congress, convened under Jiang Zemin. In the interval, China underwent two revolutions. The first, in 1949, established a communist state; the second, in 1978, jettisoned a stagnant socialist planned economy in favor of pro-market reforms. By 2002, China was competing with France to be the world’s fifth-largest economy, and the Chinese people’s entrepreneurial spirit had been reawakened. Much of the political elite, including relatives of party and government officials, had become the owners and managers of private businesses.장쩌민 주석 치하에서 제16차 전국대표대회가 열렸던 2002년으로 가 보자. 그 사이 중국엔 두 번의 혁명이 있었다. 1949년 일어난 첫 번째 혁명으로 공산주의 국가가 탄생했고, 78년엔 두 번째 혁명으로 시장개방 및 개혁이 시작됐다. 2002년이 되자 중국은 프랑스와 경쟁할 정도로 성장했고, 중국인의 기업가 정신은 되살아났다. 당원과 정부 지도층은 민간기업 소유주나 경영자가 됐다.To legitimize the growing importance of these so-called new social strata (新興社會階層), the party congress inducted many of their influential members into the C.C.P. The move would have been heresy under canonical Marxism, but it was made acceptable by the convenient adoption of a new ideology: socialism with Chinese characteristics. It was also an astute bargain. In return for becoming politically acceptable, capitalists and top business managers at private firms would come under the party’s chain of command. The year before the party started controlling the managerial classes, it had already begun to manipulate how private companies ran their businesses. Starting in 2001, every private-sector firm with at least three C.C.P. members among its employees was required to have a party unit. Much like the party cells in the Red Army decades earlier, party units in companies were expected to “firmly implement the Party’s line, principles and policies,” as the Constitution of the C.C.P. stipulates.이들 ‘신사회계층’을 키워주기 위해 당 대회는 민간기업인 다수에게 당원 지위를 부여했다. 그리고 이를 ‘중국적 사회주의’란 명목 아래 정당화했다. 영악한 거래였다. 자본가에게 정치적 지위를 주는 대신 당내로 끌어들였기 때문이다. 공산당은 이 조치를 개시하기 1년 전인 2001년부터 기업 경영에 간섭하기 시작했다. 직원 중 당원이 3명 이상인 기업은 사내에 무조건 공산당 부서를 두게 한 것이다. 이 부서는 공산당 헌장에 따라 당의 노선과 원칙 및 정책을 확고하게 이행할 의무를 졌다.This control mechanism had been a fixture of state-owned enterprises since the first days of the communist republic. It was brought into the private sector in earnest in 2001 — just on the heels of China’s accession to the W.T.O. — and extended after the 2002 party congress. Around 2006, it was introduced to private firms set up with foreign capital, like Walmart.1920년대 공산당 정부가 출범한 직후 군을 장악했던 통제기제를 민간기업에도 적용한 것이다. WTO 가입 직후인 2001년 개시된 이 제도는 2002년 전국대표대회 이후 확대를 거듭했다. 2006년에는 월마트처럼 외국의 투자로 설립된 합작기업에도 적용되기 시작했다.Official figures for 2015 show that nearly 52 percent of all nonstate firms had party cells in-house. Such cells are now also common in foreign companies, and even foreign NGOs, at least among bigger, more established ones. This should greatly worry foreign businesses and foreign governments because the Constitution of the C.C.P. requires all members to “adhere to the principle that the interests of the Party and the people stand above everything else, subordinating their personal interests to the interests of the Party and the people.” Or, as the head of the Chinese Supreme Court put it last year, when those sets of interests conflict, the “party nature” of C.C.P. members should always trump their human nature (黨性高於人性).2015년 통계에 따르면 중국 내 비국유 민간기업의 52%가 사내에 공산당 부서를 두고 있다. 외국 기업이나 외국계 NGO에서도 공산당 부서의 존재를 쉽게 찾을 수 있다. 중국 공산당 헌장은 “당과 인민의 이익이 가장 중요하며, 개인의 이익은 당과 인민의 이익에 종속된다”고 선언하고 있다. 지난해 중국 대법원장은 “(당과 기업 간에) 이해관계가 충돌하면 당원이 가진 ‘당원으로서의 본성’이 인간의 본성보다 늘 우선한다”고 말했다. 이는 중국에 진출한 외국 기업에 큰 위험이 될 수 있다.Consider the implications. For example: A foreign firm employs a Chinese senior manager, giving him access to its proprietary technology; he is also a member of the C.C.P. and the firm’s party unit. One day his party superior orders him to transfer a trade secret from the firm to a local rival. In the name of party and country, he can only comply.예를 들어 보자. 중국에서 영업 중인 외국 기업이 고위 경영직에 중국인을 임명했다. 이 경영자는 회사의 독점기술에 접근권을 가진다. 공산당원인 그는 사내의 공산당 부서에도 소속돼 있다. 어느 날 공산당의 상급자가 이 경영자에게 “회사의 영업기밀을 경쟁 기업인 중국 업체에 넘겨주라”고 명령하면 공산당 헌장에 따라 경영자는 기밀을 넘겨줄 수밖에 없다.(하략)Yi-Zheng Lian롄이정 / 경제 칼럼니스트