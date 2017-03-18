[앵커브리핑] "진실은 단순해서 아름답고, 단지 필요한 것은…"

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s Anchor Briefing."뉴스와 절망을 함께 전한 것은 아닌가" 지난해 10월 27일 앵커브리핑의 한 구절이었습니다. JTBC가 최순실의 태블릿 PC를 입수해 보도한 지 사흘 만에 전해 드린 앵커브리핑이었습니다.“Perhaps we are presenting the news along with.” This was a phrase from the anchor briefing on Oct. 27 last year, broadcasted only three days after JTBC reported on Choi Soon-sil’s tablet PC.*despair: 절망시민이 느껴야 했던 충격은 상상 그 이상이었고 세상은… 그보다 일주일 뒤 당시의 대통령이 느꼈다던 것보다 더 먼저, 그리고 더 깊이 자괴감에 빠져들었습니다.The surprise that people felt wasand they shared a– a sense of shame much deeper than the then-president said she felt when she spoke to the public a week after the report.*beyond the wildest imagination: 상상 이상*sense of shame: 자괴감그렇습니다. 저희는 뉴스와 절망을 함께 전했던 것인지도 모르겠습니다. 시민이 느낀 이런 자괴감은 대통령 한 사람이 느꼈다는 자괴감 따위와는 비교도 할 수 없이 참담한 것이어서 과연 이런 상처는 아물 수나 있는 것일까…Yes, we may have just delivered despair along with the news. The sense of shame that the people felt was much deeper, much morecompared to what the then-president said she felt, and we wonder if the wounds will ever heal.*miserable: 비참한그 이후 벌어진 허위에 의한 여론전과 체제의 근간조차 무시하고 조롱하는 반격이 비록 일부의 사람들이나마 흔들리게 했을 때…While manipulations to swayandthat disregarded and mocked the basis of the system made some people falter,*public sentiment: 여론*counterattack: 반격그런 자괴감은 추웠던 겨울을 더욱 혹독하게 만들었었지요. 그러나 진실이란, 불편함을 정면으로 마주해야만 얻을 수 있는 명제였고, 그 불편함을 가장 앞장서서 마주하는 것이 이 전대미문의 시국을 걸어가는 시민들이 겪어내야 할 '진실의 역설'이었을 것입니다.That sense of shame made the cold winter much more difficult to bear. However, the truth was a proposition only achieved by squarely facing the, and it is the “of truth” that citizens have to endure in this unprecedented political turmoil.*inconvenience: 불편함*paradox: 역설돌이켜보면 그 '진실'이란 단어는 위정자들에 의해 왜곡되고 변질되어서 아무렇지도 않게 던져지기도 했습니다., that word, truth, was distorted andby politicians and tossed around*in retrospect: 돌이켜 생각해 보면*tainted: 변질되다*carelessly: 부주의하게, 경솔하게'국민을 위해 진실한 사람만 선택해주시길…'“Please, elect a truthful person for the sake of the people.”유행어로까지 번졌던 '진실한 사람', 그는 '깊이 사과드린다'던 담화를 준비하던 그 밤마저 그의 친구와 열 번 이상을 통화하며 담화문 안에 담을 '진실'을 조율했던 모양입니다.The phrase “truthful person” became a. The president must have created the “truth” of her statement through multiple phone calls with her confidante, while she was preparing for her “deeply apologetic” special statement.*buzzword: 유행어태블릿 PC는 조작됐다는 주장을 포함한 수많은 가짜뉴스들 역시 태극기를 휘감은 채 '진실'을 주장했지요. 그리고 어젯밤. 또 다른 '진실'이란 단어가 시민들 앞에 던져졌습니다.A host of aprogram, including one that stated that the tablet PC was, also shouted out “truth” while draped in Taegeukgi, the national flag of Korea. On March 12, another instance of the word “truth” was thrown out to the public.*fake news: 가짜뉴스*fabricate: 날조하다"진실은 반드시 밝혀진다고 믿는다"“The truth will eventually prevail.”혹독한 겨울을 지내고 새봄을 맞은 시민들에게 던진, 탄핵된 대통령의 메시지는 그렇게 끝났습니다.The impeached president’s message to the people who will welcome a warm spring after a cruel winter was finished just like that.그러나 그것은 탄핵된 대통령이 아닌, 바로 '명민함으로 독재와는 구별되는 민주주의의 힘을 보여준' 시민들이 믿어왔던 것이었습니다.But that belief wasn’t the impeached president’s. Rather, it was the clever belief of the people that demonstrated the power of democracy that wasto the dictatorship of the past.*in stark contrast: 아주 대조적으로이제쯤, 지난해 10월 27일의 앵커브리핑에서 쓰려다 제외해 두었던 문장을 살려내어 그날의 브리핑을 완성할까 합니다.It’s time, to use a sentence that I left out during the anchor briefing for Oct. 27, to complete that day’s anchor briefing.'진실은 단순해서 아름답고 단지 필요한 것은 그것을 지킬 용기뿐이 아니던가…'“The truth is beautiful because it’s simple, and the only thing necessary is the courage tothat truth…”*retain: 유지하다오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on March 13, 2017Translated for March 18, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster