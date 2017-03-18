Park removed unanimously

Korea JoongAng DailySaturday, March 11, 2017Park Geun-hye became the first president in Korean history to befrom office Friday, as the Constitutional Court made a historic ruling upholding the National Assembly’s impeachment of theleader.*dismiss: 해고하다, 물러나게 하다*scandal-plagued: 스캔들에 시달린헌법재판소가 금요일 국회의 탄핵을 인용하는 역사적 판결을 선고함에 따라 박근혜는 한국 역사상 대통령직에서 파면되는 첫 대통령이 됐다.Acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi of the Constitutional Court announced that theto remove Park was reachedamong the eight judges currently*verdict: 평결, 의견*unanimously: 만장일치로*on the bench: 재판관으로 재임중인이정미 헌재 소장 대행은 재임중인 재판관 8명 전원의 일치된 의견으로 박근혜를 대통령직에서 파면한다는 주문을 선고했다.Park issued no public message on Friday.all presidential power, the disgraced leader remained in the Blue House because herin Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, was not ready to receive her, according to an aide.*strip ~ of ~ : ~에서 ~를 빼앗다*private residence: 사저박근혜 전 대통령은 금요일 대국민 성명을 발표하지 않았다. 서울 삼성동 사저가 준비되지 않아 모든 대통령 권한을 박탈 당한 박 전 대통령은 청와대에 머물러 있다고 한 측근이 전했다.Park, the eldest daughter of the latePark Chung Hee, was elected the country’s first woman president in December 2012. She had 11 months left in her term. Park, who didn’t attend any of the hearings in her 92-day-long trial, did not appear for the verdict either.*strongman: 독재자박정희 전 대통령의 장녀인 박 전 대통령은 2012년에 첫 여성 대통령으로 선출됐다. 박 전 대통령의 임기는 11개월 남아 있었다. 92일 동안 열렸던 탄핵 심리 동안 한번도 재판에 참석하지 않았던 박 전 대통령은 선고에서 참석하지 않았다.While the courtthe National Assembly’sthat Park should be removed for abusing her power to unfairly dismiss certain public servants and to oppressand for failing to fulfill her duty to protect the lives of citizens when the Sewol ferry sank in 2014, the eight judges agreed that she should be removed for allowing a friend tostate affairs for private gain.*reject: 기각하다, 거부하다*argument: 논거, 주장, 언쟁*press freedom: 언론 자유*interfere in~ : ~에 개입하다헌재는 국회가 열거했던 공무원 임면권 남용, 언론 자유 탄압, 2014년 세월호 참사 때 국민 안전 의무 불이행은 탄핵 소추 사유가 되지 않는다고 판결했다. 그러나 헌재 재판관 8명은 친구에게 국정에 개입해 사적 이득을 취하게 한 것은 탄핵 소추 사유가 된다고 판결했다.Lee alsoPark for having repeatedly lied to the public by denying allinvolving Choi Seo-won, better known by her original name Choi Soon-sil, and concealing the truth.*condemn: 규탄하다, 비난하다*suspicion: 혐의, 의혹이 소장 대행은 박 전 대통령이 원래 이름 최순실로 더 잘 알려진 최서원이 연루된 의혹들을 모두 부인하고 진실을 은폐하면서 반복적으로 국민에게 거짓말을 했다고 비난했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)