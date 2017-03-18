Growing our footprint

To better understand the unorthodox polices of U.S. President Donald Trump, pay special attention to his chief strategist, Steve Bannon. Touting the nationalism inherent in Trump’s economic agenda, he said, “We’re a nation with an economy, not an economy just in some global marketplace with open border — that we’re a nation with a culture and a reason for being.”Bannon called the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership “one of the most pivotal moments in modern American history.” He said, “It got us out of a trade deal and let our sovereignty come to ourselves.” That marks the beginning of the “re-imagining” and “deconstruction” of U.S. trade policies positioning Washington to focus on bilateral trade agreements instead of multilateral ones to make any outside enterprises wishing to enter the U.S market invest capital, build factories, and create decent jobs for the American people.Economists criticize the nationalist economic agenda of the Trump administration, but they overlook the fact that Bannon has plans to revitalize Silicon Valley as the hotbed for future innovations like robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing, industrial computing and bioengineering to command leadership of the fourth industrial revolution.The Trump administration will do all it can to block China from accessing its technologies. Having read the minds of their U.S. counterparts, Japanese bureaucrats concocted a business proposal to create 700,000 jobs through investments in infrastructure and joint research and development in robotics and artificial intelligence for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to present to Trump during his visit to Washington.The U.S. has kept its borders wide open in order to exercise global predominance, but Trump is out to do the opposite. To enter the highly valuable U.S. market, outsiders must pay dues from now on. Trade nationalists claim that markets in the world are not equal and therefore it is unfair to place a dynamic and highly profitable market like the U.S. on the same level as the others. They want to shun globalism because it undermines U.S. sovereignty and interests.Bannon not only designs economic policies but also attends National Security Council meetings. His role is tantamount to Wang Huning, who is in charge of crafting the policies of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The former executive chairman of a far-right media outlet believes in the theory of the “Fourth Turning,” which argues the history of mankind moves in 80 to 100 year cycles. The last Fourth Turnings the U.S. experienced were the American Revolution, the Civil War, the Great Depression and World War II, from which Americans were forced to build new orders.Bannon wants to bring down the existing order of globalism and neoliberalism that fattened Wall Street’s bankers and the elite and weakened the middle and working class. He proclaimed that America is at war with those forces threatening the Judeo-Christian tradition and predicted a war with the Middle East and China in ten years.Are we prepared for such changes in the world? South Korea ranked 42nd in the World Economic Forum’s scale of networked readiness for the global transition to the fourth industrial revolution. We are less ready than we were during the transitional stage from farming to light industry in the 1960s, from light to heavy industries in the 1970s, and from factories to high-technology industries in the 1980s and 1990s.South Korea needs more than public policies on industries and the economy. We must have a strategy on North Korean nuclear issues and China in order to discuss regional and security policies with Uncle Sam. We should have worked to stimulate changes in North Korea through continuous inter-Korean dialogue, exchanges and economic cooperation based on the market economy. Merely waiting for an implosion cannot be a strategy to shape the future of the Korean Peninsula. We have to make some initiative on our own.Võ Nguyên Giáp, the legendary Vietnamese general who led victories against the French and the U.S., said that breaking the will of an enemy is the best strategy to win a war especially up against a much stronger opponent. What is important is our determination. The thought of reducing exports and increasing imports to win favor of global powers can hardly help our interests in the longer run.We must break out of our traditional thinking on foreign and security affairs just as the U.S. and China are doing to confront global challenges. In other words, we must enhance our diplomatic capabilities in the comprehensive context of the national economy and security. Australia and the Netherlands, with populations of about 23 million and 17 million respectively, run foreign ministry staffs of 5,000. South Korea, with a population of 50 million, has a foreign ministry staff of 2,230. That number speaks volumes about our footprint in the world.The next government must increase recruits to the foreign ministry by 1,000 each year over the next three years to more than double its staff. Staff must be given choice over domestic and overseas jobs and diplomats must serve at least 10 years in key countries to build their expertise and connections. The secretariat of the foreign minister should have at least 50 staff to help design the long-term vision and timely responses to current issues.A divided nation will only benefit global powers. The world will not wait for us to shape up and catch up. We must muster up the wisdom to address the challenges of the industrial transition and regional problems involving China and Japan.트럼프 미 대통령의 정책을 제대로 이해하려면 스티브 배넌 수석 전략가의 정서를 파악해야 한다. 그는 국수주의 경제정책의 중요성을 강조하며 “미국은 하나의 국가로서 경제가 있는 나라이지 국경 없는 글로벌 시장 내의 수많은 경제들 중 하나가 아니며, 미국의 존재 이유는 우리가 미국이기 때문이다”고 언급했다.배넌은 미국 시장을 다른 시장들과 동등하게 취급하는 다자협상인 TPP 협상 취소를 미국 역사에 획을 긋는 순간이었다고 언급하며 양자협상에 집중하겠다고 말했다. 미국 시장에 진입하고 싶으면 미국에 투자하고 높은 부가가치의 일자리를 창출하라는 의미다.경제학자들은 이런 국수주의적 정책이 실패할 것이라고 주장하지만, 그들은 배넌이 이와 동시에 실리콘밸리에서 로봇공학, 인공지능, 무인자동차, 3D프린팅, 산업인터넷, 생명공학 등을 위주로 제4차 산업혁명을 주도하겠다는 계획을 가지고 있음을 간과하고 있다.트럼프 행정부는 중국의 미국 내 기술에의 접근을 차단하기 위한 모든 노력을 기울일 것이다. 일본 책사들은 이 의도를 정확히 파악하고 아베 방미 때 미국 인프라 투자와 로봇·인공지능 공동연구 등을 통해 70만 명의 고용을 창출할 ‘미·일 성장·고용 이니셔티브’를 제안했다.미국은 지금까지는 전 세계에 영향력을 행사하기 위해 자국 시장을 개방했지만 이제는 거꾸로 가겠다는 뜻이다. 부가가치가 높고 전 세계에서 가장 중요한 미국시장에 진입하고 싶으면 입장료를 내라는 의미다. 세상의 모든 시장은 동등하지 않고 그중 미국이 가장 역동적이며 이윤이 높은 시장임에도 불구하고 미국이 다른 나라 시장과 같은 대우를 받고 있기 때문에 세계화는 미국 주권을 침해하고 미국을 약화시킨다는 것이다.배넌 수석 전략가는 국내 경제정책에 관여할 뿐 아니라 국가안전보장회의에 참석하게 된다. 중국 시진핑의 책사인 왕후닝과 동급의 권력을 갖고 있다. 배넌은 80~100년 단위로 역사가 4단계로 반복한다는 세계관을 가지고 있는데 미국을 새롭고 위대하게 만드는 질서가 탄생하기 위해 네 번째 단계에서 독립전쟁, 남북전쟁, 제2차 세계대전 같은 전쟁을 치를 수밖에 없다고 믿는다.월가와 엘리트들만 부유하게 만들고 평범한 중산층은 몰락시키는 세계화와 자유주의적 질서에 도전하겠다며, 미국은 유대-기독교 서구를 위협하는 세력들과 전쟁 중임을 선언했고 향후 10년 내 중국 및 중동과의 전쟁을 예측했다.과연 우리는 변화하는 세계와 밸류체인(value chain)에 대한 준비가 되어 있는가? 다보스 보고서에 의하면 앞으로 5년 안에 승자와 패자의 판가름이 날 4차산업 혁명에 대한 우리의 준비는 세계 42위에 불과하다. 1960년대 농경산업에서 경공업으로, 70년대 중화학공업으로, 80~90년대 하이테크 산업으로 진출했을 때는 준비가 되어 있었던 우리가 지금은 뒤처져 있다.산업과 경제대책만 필요한 게 아니다. 우리가 동북아와 한반도의 미래에 대한 전략을 미국과 논의하려면 북핵 문제와 중국의 부상에 대한 전략이 있어야 한다. 이를 위해 남북 간의 지속적인 대화와 시장경제에 기반한 꾸준한 교류 및 일관된 남북 경제협력으로 변화를 유도할 수 있는 작업을 해놨어야 한다. 제재로 인한 붕괴를 기다리는 것은 우리가 주도권을 가지고 한반도 미래를 정하는 전략이 될 수 없으며 레버리지로도 사용할 수 없다.미국과 프랑스를 상대로 승리한 보응우옌잡 베트남 장군은 적의 싸울 의지를 꺾는 것이 핵심 전략이라고 했다. 그렇다. 가장 중요한 것은 우리의 의지다. 열강들의 눈치를 보느라 수출을 줄이고 수입을 늘리겠다는 구상은 국익 증대에 전혀 도움이 안 된다.열강들의 책사와 무역전사들을 상대하기 위해서는 미국과 중국처럼 전통적 외교안보를 벗어나 경제, 국민안보 등을 아우르는 포괄적 안보 개념으로 진화시켜 외교역량을 강화해야 한다. 호주와 네덜란드는 각각 1000만, 2500만의 인구에 외교부 직원이 5000명이다. 우리는 인구 5000만에 외교부 직원이 고작 2230명이다.외교역량을 강화하기 위해 차기 정부는 3년간 매년 1000명씩 뽑아 5000명으로 늘려야 한다. 국내와 해외근무 인력을 구분해 선택권을 주고 후자 그룹만 공관장을 할 수 있도록 제도를 정비해야 한다. 전문성을 위해 주요 공관에서 10년 이상 근무하게 하고 외교부 장관 비서실에는 외교 비전과 전략을 수립하는 50여 명의 외교 브레인을 두어 빠른 지형의 변화에 대비해야 한다.나라가 분열되면 열강들만 좋아한다. 세계는 서울 시간으로 움직이지 않는다. 우리도 하루빨리 4차 산업혁명, 사드, 군 위안부, 한·일 군사비밀정보보호협정 등 산적한 문제에 지혜롭게 대처할 준비를 해야 한다.