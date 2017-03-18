Bringing out the big guns

U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives at Korea’s southern port of Busan on Wednesday to participate in joint exercises by Seoul and Washington in the latest show of force against North Korea. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier plans to conduct exercises with the South Korean Navy during the Foal Eagle exercises through April. [YONHAP]대북 무력시위 성격으로 한미 연합훈련에 참여하는 미 해군 항공모함 칼빈슨함이 수요일 부산 해군작전기지에 입항했다. 핵추진 항공모함 칼빈슨함은 4월말까지 실시되는 독수리훈련에서 한국 해군과 연합훈련에 참가한다. [연합]