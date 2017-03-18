Overcoming Kumho’s hurdles (국문)

When Mercedes-Benz began developing its 2016 G-class models in 2015, the luxury carmaker asked Kumho Tire for collaboration from the early stage. Tires are a key part in the automobile and affect the control, comfort and noise level.
Tires are actually a high-tech industry. China’s manufacturing sector is recklessly expanding based on affordable labor cost, but Chinese companies haven’t made much impression in the tire industry.
But now, Kumho Tire, 14th biggest in the world, is likely to be purchased by a Chinese company. China’s Double Star, the 30th largest, has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Kumho Tire creditors on March 14. If Kumho-Asiana Group Chairman Park Sam-gu does not exercise his right of first refusal (RFR) by April 13, Kumho Tire, once the biggest Korean tire manufacturer, will become Chinese.
For now, Park is not likely to exercise the right of first refusal. Park and the creditors have different interpretations of the RFR agreement’s clause, “The right of first refusal of the right-holder cannot be transferred to a third party without prior written approval of shareholders’ group.”
Kumho Asiana interpreted that with a prior written approval of the shareholders’ group, it is possible to transfer RFR to the consortium. However, the Korea Development Bank does not see that the approval was necessary.
The creditors want to safely sell the Kumho Tire shares and collect taxpayers’ money. The creditors are concerned that approving transfer of RFR to a third party would result in Park selling off his RFR at premium in the future.
However, handing over the tire technology to China is not desirable. China caught up with the level of Korean display industry when Hyundai Electronics’ TFT-LCD section, Hydis today, was acquired in 2002. Shanghai Motors Group acquired Ssangyong Motors in 2004, securing core technologies and emerging as a global company. If a Chinese company acquires Kumho Tire, it will shut down plants in Korea, with relatively low productivity in the next two to three years and only operate plants, eliminating jobs in Korea.
The creditors need to see if there is a way to safety collect taxpayers’ money invested in Kumho while benefiting the national economy. If Chairman Park can clearly express his will to make Kumho Tire a global company in a written statement, the creditors will achieve the purpose of the clause on concession of the right of first refusal to a third party. The favor can be returned by Kumho Asiana Group contributing a portion of Kumho Tire’s profit to the community or state.
With both industrial and financial rhetoric, the ultimate goal is national interest. The two sides need to seat down and discuss the national interests rather than engaging in lawsuits or emotional fights.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 16, Page B9
*The author is an industrial news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
MUN HEE-CHEOL
메르세데스-벤츠가 2016년형 G클래스 개발을 시작하던 2015년. 벤츠는 개발 초기 단계부터 금호타이어에 협력을 의뢰했다. 타이어는 신차의 조향, 승차감, 소음 등에 결정적 영향을 미치는 핵심 부품이기 때문이다.
이처럼 타이어업은 의외로 첨단 산업의 특성이 있다. 저렴한 인건비를 앞세워 제조업을 무차별 공습 중인 중국이 아직 타이어 업계에서 두각을 드러내지 못하는 배경이다.
세계 14위 금호타이어가 중국으로 넘어갈 확률이 커졌다. 세계 30위권인 중국 더블스타가 금호타이어 채권단과 14일 주식매매계약(SPA)을 체결했다. 우선매수권을 보유한 박삼구 금호아시아나그룹 회장이 다음 달 13일까지 우선매수권을 행사하지 않을 경우, 한때 국내 최대 타이어 업체였던 금호타이어는 중국으로 넘어간다.
지금으로써는 박삼구 회장이 우선매수권을 행사할 가능성이 작다. 우선매수권 약정서 문구에서 박 회장 측과 채권단의 입장이 갈린다. ‘우선매수권자의 우선매수 권리는 주주협의회의 사전 서면승인이 없는 한 제3자에게 양도할 수 없다’는 문구다. 금호아시아나는 이를 “주주협의회 서면승인이 있으면 (컨소시엄에) 우선매수권 양도가 가능하다”고 해석한다. 반면 KDB산업은행은 채권단이 반드시 이를 승인을 해줘야 하는 건 아니라고 본다.
채권단은 안전하게 금호타이어 주식을 매각해 국민 혈세를 되돌려 받고자 한다. 채권단 입장에선 쉽게 제3자에게 우선매수권 양도를 허락했다가, 박삼구 회장이 향후 웃돈을 받고 우선매수권을 넘겨버리는 상황을 우려한다.
그렇다고 중국에 국내 타이어 기술이 고스란히 넘어가는 상황도 반갑진 않다. 중국은 2002년 현대전자 TFT-LCD 사업부(현 하이디스)를 인수하면서 한국 디스플레이 산업을 따라잡았다. 2004년 쌍용차를 인수한 상하이자동차그룹도 핵심 기술을 확보하며 세계적 기업으로 부상했다. 중국 기업이 인수하면 생산성이 상대적으로 낮은 국내 공장이 2~3년 안에 문을 닫고 미국 공장만 남아 국내 일자리가 줄어들 것이라는 우려도 나온다.
채권단이 투입한 혈세를 안전하게 회수하면서도 국가 경제에 도움이 되는 방향이 있는지 볼 필요가 있다. 만약 박삼구 회장이 금호타이어를 글로벌 기업으로 키워내겠다는 의지를 명확히 서면화 할 수 있다면, 채권단도 우선매수권 3자 양도조항의 취지를 달성하는 셈이다. 일종의 특혜를 입은 금호아시아나그룹이 향후 금호타이어 수익 일부를 지역사회나 국가에 기여하는 방안도 포함될 수 있다.
산업 논리든 금융 논리든 목표는 국익이다. 양측은 소송이나 감정 싸움 보다는 테이블에 마주 앉아 국익을 고민해야 한다.
문희철 산업부 기자