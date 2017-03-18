To raise or not to raise (국문)
중앙은행, 금리 방향등 가동할 때
Mar 18,2017
The U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase on Wednesday puts the Korean economy in a deep conundrum. The country is bombarded with negative factors politically and economically on both domestic and external fronts. Koreans for the first time have to elect a new president within 60 days to replace an impeached president. All the while, a dysfunctional interim government must address a protectionist tide coming from global powers. The economy is sinking fast as growth is stagnant. The current acting government must at least transfer a stable economy to the next leader, who will have to go straight to work without a transition period.
The first rate increase under Donald Trump poses a challenge to the Korean economy. The U.S. rate is at a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent, putting pressure on the Korean rate which has been pegged at 1.25 percent for the past eight months. If the Fed carries out two more 0.25 percentage point increases this year as indicated, the U.S. base rate will hover above the Korean rate for the first time in a decade. There were two periods in 2000 and 2006 when U.S. interest rates were higher than Korea’s, and the economy suffered a lot from foreign capital flight. One small comfort is that the Fed has sent a consistent message to the market that the increases will be incremental and adjusted according to economic developments.
The problem is that local policy makers do not have many options at hand. The Bank of Korea will have to follow suit and raise rates in order to lessen capital flight and foreign currency and inflation risks. Given domestic conditions like weak growth, sluggish demand and high unemployment, it should lower interest rates to stimulate the economy. Household debt, now approaching 1,300 trillion won ($1.14 trillion), is a ticking bomb. Higher interest rates can deal a fatal blow to Korea’s two million heavily indebted households and wreck the country’s financial system.
The Bank of Korea reiterated that it won’t “mechanically” raise interest rates to follow U.S. policy. It suggested that it will maintain a loose monetary policy by keeping the rate at its current record-low level. But it cannot stay valiant if the Fed keeps raising its rates. Bank Gov. Lee Ju-yeol must strengthen advance guidance as he has promised by maintaining communication with the market and sending clear messages on monetary policy direction.
Interest rates are positioned to go up than down. Local monetary authorities must alarm the market in advance. Good timing is important in monetary actions. If the economy shows dangerous signs, authorities should take radical fiscal actions rather than monetary ones to bolster the economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 17, Page 30
미 Fed식 금리 인상 로드맵 필요
경제주체 운신 위한 미래 가늠자
안정된 경제 다음 정권 넘겨야
미국 연방준비제도(Fed)의 어제 기준금리 인상으로 한국 경제의 고민이 더욱 깊어졌다. 나라 안팎의 정치·경제적 혼란과 악재가 동시다발적으로 터지는 상황이기 때문이다.
사상 첫 대통령 파면으로 과도정부는 50여 일 만에 새 대통령을 뽑아야 하는 부담을 안았다. 보호무역과 환율조작국 지정, 사드 보복 등을 놓고 우리는 미국·중국·일본 주변 강대국 틈바구니에서 이들과 크고 작은 갈등을 앓고 있다. 한국 경제의 성장동력이 꺼져 가는 가운데 경기침체와 내수부진의 골은 깊어지고 있다
정치 리더십 부재의 시기엔 경제 사령탑이라도 온전해 다음 정부에 안정된 경제를 넘겨줘야 한다. 인수위원회도 없이 탄생하는 새 정권에 취약한 경제 기반을 넘기면 초반부터 고전할 것이 뻔하다.
트럼프 미 정부 출범 후 처음인 이번 기준금리 인상은 우리 경제엔 큰 악재다. 한·미 간 금리 격차가 더욱 좁혀짐으로써(0.25~0.5%포인트) 8개월째 1.25%에 머물러 있는 우리나라 기준금리에 인상 압력으로 작용하고 있다. 더욱이 Fed가 올해 기준금리를 적어도 두 차례 더 올리는 로드맵이 현실화할 경우 연말 미국 기준금리가 1.25~1.5%에 이르면서 10년 만에 한·미 간 금리 역전 현상이 벌어질 수 있다. 과거 2000년과 2006년 전후 두 차례 미 기준금리가 한국보다 높은 적이 있었는데 자본 유출 등으로 한국 경제가 큰 홍역을 치렀다. 그나마 긍정 요인을 찾자면 금리 인상 속도를 좀 조절하겠다는 메시지 정도가 시장의 불확실성을 줄인 점이다.
고민은 정책당국의 대응 수단이 마땅치 않다는 점이다. 미 금리 인상으로 인한 자본 유출이나 환율·물가 리스크를 줄이려면 우리도 따라서 금리를 올리는 것이 맞지만 성장률이나 실업률, 내수침체를 감안하면 오히려 금리를 내려야 할 판이다. 특히 1300조원을 넘어선 가계부채의 규모와 가파른 증가 속도는 우리 경제의 폭발성 뇌관이다. 기준금리를 올리면 200만 한계 취약가구가 이자 폭탄을 맞게 되고, 내리면 가계부채 조절 기능이 약해지는 진퇴양난의 상황이다.
한국은행은 어제 “미 통화정책에 기계적으로 대응하지 않겠다”는 종전 입장을 되풀이했다. 금리 동결 등 그간의 완화적 통화정책 기조를 당분간 유지하려는 뜻으로 읽힌다. 하지만 미국이 거듭 기준금리를 올리면 가만히 있긴 쉽지 않을 것이다. 이주열 한은 총재가 임기 초 시사한 ‘포워드 가이던스(선제적 신호)’도 다시 한번 들여다볼 필요가 있다. 시장과의 교감을 강화함으로써 금리정책의 방향을 시장 참여자들로 하여금 어느 정도 짐작게 하는 방식이다.
중앙은행을 포함해 정부의 금융 리스크 관리 역량을 총동원할 때다. Fed와 유럽중앙은행(ECB) 등 주요국 중앙은행이 돈줄 죄기에 나섰다. 저금리 시대가 막을 내릴 조짐이 완연하다. 우리 통화당국도 미리 시장에 깜빡이등을 켜야 할 것이다. 어느 때보다 타이밍에 맞는 유연한 통화정책이 중요하다. 경기 경착륙으로 경제의 판 자체가 흔들릴 조짐이 보이면 금융정책 대신 추경 등 과감한 재정정책도 동원할 필요가 있다.