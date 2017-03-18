Create jobs for youth (국문)

Korea is in an employment crisis. The jobless toll last month reached 1.35 million, nearing the number following the financial crisis in the late 1990s when Korea Inc. had to endure massive layoffs in return for an international bailout. When including the 500,000 who had given up looking for jobs after numerous failures and another 600,000 graduates who would have to seek jobs, the redundant number reached as many as 2.5 million.
The job market would be most tough for young people over the next five years. About 720,000 were born on average annually from 1991 to 1995, nearly 100,000 more than those born in the late 1980s. Since then births have been decreasing, and last year, the newly-born figure shrank to 400,000. Despite the greater number of job seekers in their 20s, workplaces cannot afford to increase recruits because the retirement age has been pushed back to 60.
More strategic and careful planning is therefore necessary to address youth unemployment. The government, legislative and the corporate sector must join forces to work out immediate as well as lasting solutions.
The numbers of jobless youth have gotten less attention due to the presidential election being held on May 9 instead of the original December plan following Park’s impeachment verdict. The platform is mostly rhetorical without any details. Prominent presidential contenders are just suggesting to use tax money to increase jobs.
A group of experts that joined the Reset Korea campaign from the JoongAng Ilbo and JTBC proposed a more feasible policy.
They said the government should raise subsidies and spending for the next five years, but have the private sector willingly take the lead in increasing jobs. The state budget should be spent to groom 50,000 young people in the research and development, accounting, legal and overseas marketing fields so they can find decent-paying jobs in promising small and midsize companies.
The group also proposes deregulation zones where businesses would be free to experiment with innovations without regulation constraints. Candidates must come forward with tangible plans to create jobs for the young.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 18, Page 26
한국인은 극심한 고용 위기에 직면해 있다. 지난달 실업자는 외환위기 직후 수준에 육박하는 135만 명에 달했다. 구직포기자 50만, 취업준비생 60만 명을 포함하면 실질 규모는 250만 명에 이른다. 설상가상으로 대선 단골 메뉴인 경제민주화 바람의 여파로 신입사원 공채 방식까지 바뀌면서 대기업 지원자들을 당혹스럽게 만들고 있다.
삼성그룹은 21일까지 마지막 그룹공채 접수를 받고 있다. 미래전략실 해체로 하반기부터 공채를 하지 못하게 되면서다. 다른 기업들도 이를 뒤따를 수밖에 없으니 입사 전략을 바꿔야 하는 청년들은 더 난감해졌다. 정부가 어제 ‘범정부 비상경제 태스크포스’ 회의를 열어 22일 ‘청년고용대책 점검 및 보완방안’을 내놓기로 한 배경이다.
20대 청년들의 실업 고통은 앞으로 5년이 고비다. 이들은 1955년부터 63년 사이 한 해 거의 100만 명씩 태어난 베이비부머의 자녀들이다. 특히 1991년부터 95년 사이 연평균 72만 명씩 출생한 20대 초반 출생자는 80년대 후반 출생자보다 연평균 10만 명 가깝게 많다. 그 이후 출생자가 계속 감소해 지난해에는 40만 명까지 내려왔다.
20대는 인구가 많은 데다 올해부터 모든 사업장에서 정년 60세 의무화로 신규 충원의 기회를 잡기도 어려워졌다. 따라서 이 문제를 푸는 데는 전략적인 접근이 필요하다. 앞으로 5년만 집중적으로 특별 관리하면 그 다음부터는 조금씩 완화될 수 있다는 접근법이 제시되고 있다. 이를 위해 정부ㆍ기업ㆍ정치권은 총력을 다해 대처해야 한다.
하지만 대선을 불과 50여일 앞두고도 대선캠프에서 청년 일자리 대책은 큰 이슈가 되지 않고 있다. 공약을 내놓고 있지만 구호에 그치고 있기 때문이다. 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표는 소방ㆍ경찰ㆍ복지 분야 증원과 근로시간 단축을 통해 일자리 81만 개 창출을 공약했다. 이재명 성남시장은 청년수당 지급을, 안철수 국민의당 전 대표는 정부 재원 3조원을 투입해 중소기업 초임을 대기업 초임의 80%로 올려주자는 방안을 내놓았다. 결국 나랏돈으로 공무원을 늘리고 기계적으로 중소기업 초임을 올려주자는 방식인데 지속가능하기가 어렵다.
이보다는 중앙일보ㆍJTBC의 국가 개혁 프로젝트 ‘리셋코리아’에 참여한 전문가 제안이 훨씬 현실적으로 느껴진다. 이들은 “앞으로 5년간 비상상황을 고려해 정부가 지원하되 일자치 창출의 중심은 민간이 돼야 한다”고 제안했다. 급한 불을 끄는 차원에서 예산을 지원하되 연구개발ㆍ회계ㆍ법률ㆍ해외마케팅 분야에서 일할 청년 5만 명을 뽑아 혁신 중소기업에서 일하게 하자는 것이다. 정부가 보조해 대기업 수준의 임금을 받으면서 전문성도 쌓게 하자는 취지다.
근본적으로는 민간의 일자리 창출 기능이 활성화돼야 한다. 이를 위해 리셋코리아는 지정된 구역에서는 어떤 규제도 적용받지 않는 ‘규제프리 샌드박스’ 설치를 제안했다. 국회에 계류 중인 경제활성화대책과 노동개혁 법안도 즉각 통과돼야 한다. 대선주자들이 이처럼 손에 잡히는 일자리 대책을 내놓아야 청년들이 희망을 가질 수 있다.