Na Hong-jin to direct serial killer movie

Movie director Na Hong-jin will be directing an upcoming movie based on the Woo Bum-kon incident, where the policeman went on a killing spree killing 56 people and wounding 35 in Uiryeong County, South Gyeongsang province in 1982.Director Na is regarded as one of the finest movie directors in Korea, famous for hit thrillers “The Chaser,” (2008) “The Yellow Sea” (2010) and last year’s international hit “The Wailing.” For his debut film “The Chaser,” he won Best Director at the Grand Bell Awards and the Korean Film Awards.The Woo Bum-kon incident was regarded as the deadliest known mass murder committed by a single gunman in modern history, until the Norway attacks of 2011. It also held an unwanted record for the deadliest mass killing in modern South Korean history until the Daegu subway fire in 2003, which took the lives of 192 people.The incident happened as Woo, enraged by his live-in girlfriend waking him up while swatting a fly, went to the reservists’ armory and gathered weapons, including two M2 carbine rifles, seven grenades and ammunition. He went on a massive killing spree through four villages.Na’s “The Chaser” is also based on a true story of Yoo Young-chul. The story revolves around a South Korean serial killer and self-confessed cannibal, who admitted to murdering 21 people.Meanwhile, Na has also confirmed that he will attend the 11th Asia Film Awards to be held in Hong Kong, where his film “The Wailing” is nominated for four awards.By Kim Jung-kyoon