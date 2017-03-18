Entertainment pivots from China: Content creators look to Southeast Asia, Japan for growth opportunities

As the Chinese market does not look promising, companies are looking for alternative routes. 1. “My Only Love Song,” which planned to air with the Chinese company Sohu, changed its platform to Netflix. 2. Members from the popular boy band 2PM are having solo concerts in Japan. 3-4. The girl group Twice is already gaining popularity in Japan prior to their Japanese debut in June. [FNC ADD culture, jyp entertainment]

The relationship between Korea and China hit a historic low amid Korea’s deployment of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad), taking a toll on the Korean entertainment business whose main export markets include China. Korean entertainment agencies, broadcasting companies and production firms exporting contents to China have seen retaliation from their Chinese partners, but on the upside, this has made these companies search for new alternative markets.With critics saying that Korea’s reliance on China has been too high, companies are looking for ways to appeal to viewers and fans elsewhere.Broadcasting companies are on the move, as their revenues are cut in half. A TV show from SBS, one of Korea’s biggest broadcasting companies, “My Love from the Star” was sold for 40 million won ($40,000) per episode and the price of its publication rights in China increased ten times in just three years. However, as things have taken a new turn, SBS is looking to explore a new market, Indonesia, a land with over 200 million people. SBS will join with a local Indonesian home shopping brand Lejel and open two new channels - “SBS-IN,” a channel specializing in K-pop and “SBS Shop,” a home shopping channel.“As Korean cosmetics are popular due to the influence of Korean pop culture, it [will create] buzz in the Southeast Asian market,” said a producer from SBS.Another big name in broadcasting, CJ E&M is also eyeing the Southeast Asian market. In October, it established two local subsidiaries in Thailand and Vietnam, in order to make Southeast Asia a second base. In January, a channel which airs Korean movies all day long called ‘tvN Movies’ began in Singapore, and is planned to expand to Malaysia, Philippines, and Indonesia.Whereas the entertainment agencies focused on the Chinese market until now, they are now starting to consider the Japanese market as well. JYP Entertainment’s girl group Twice released a pre-sale digital album last month prior to its entry in Japan in June. An added plus, three members from the group are Japanese, and even before their official debut, their hit song “TT” is already gaining popularity.2PM, another popular group from JYP, is also continuing their activities in Japan. Their concert in the Tokyo Dome ended as a huge success, and two members from the group hosted solo concerts last December and January. Daesung, member of the popular boy group Big Bang, from YG Entertainment, will perform for Japanese fans at a Tokyo Dome concert next month.Lee Soo-man, the founder of SM Entertainment, visited Jakarta, Indonesia last month. “I am planning to host local auditions to form a NCT Indonesia group and a NCT Asia group. If Korea, Indonesia, Japan, and China team up together, we can build an “Asian Hollywood.”FNC Add Culture, an entertainment company, cancelled contracts with Sohu, a major Chinese internet company, as their newly filmed shows did not air. Instead, it signed contract with Netflix, which airs in 190 countries. “As the dates kept delaying, I was afraid that the value of the contents might decrease. [So the company] decided to cancel the contract,” said an official at FNC Add Culture.Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced it will increase financial support for Korean content companies exporting to China. It said it will provide 116 billion won in the first half of this year to help companies in the areas of games, music, performance and animation. The amount was originally earmarked for the entirety of 2017.An official told Korea JoongAng Daily that the ministry might have to secure a greater budget for the second half as a result but emphasized that they will first monitor how the situation unfolds over the months. 