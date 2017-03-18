Skywalks offer exciting views from great heights: Glass-floored decks attract visitors looking for new perspectives

The Soyang River Skywalk, which has become a landmark of Chuncheon, Gangwon. Underneath the four-centimeter thick glass floors lies the Soyang River. [LOCAL GOVERNMENTS, LIM HYUN-DONG]

More and more, people are traveling across the country looking for new sights, and some of the nation’s most appealing attractions are right under their feet. Looking down, one can see a bottomless cliff, crashing waves or a raging river. These are just some of the things seen at observation decks with transparent floors - otherwise known as skywalks.Skywalks are being introduced throughout the nation. Local governments that were busy installing wooden decks when walking tours were popular, and installing bicycle lanes when the nation saw increases in riders a couple of years ago, are now going out of their way to construct skywalks.The Soyang River Skywalk in Chuncheon, Gangwon, is an example of a successful skywalk. “Since the opening of the skywalk in July, we have seen over 600,000 visitors,” said Oh Myeong-gyu, head of tourism development of Chuncheon. “Even in December, which is regarded as [part of the] off-season, more than 2,500 people came each weekend, with a number of foreigners also visiting as well. The business district is also booming.”This phenomenon isn’t limited only to Chuncheon. Byeongbangchi Skywalk in Jeongseon, Gangwon, and the Songdo Beach Skywalk and Oryukdo Skywalk in Busan have all become landmarks of their respective cities.Two skywalks will be opened to the public during the first half of this year. The bridge that connected Bandong road in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, with the small island of Jeodo, will be reborn as a skywalk on March 28, while on the riverside of Namhan River of Danyang, South Chungcheong, an observatory with a zip line named the Mancheonha Skywalk is expected to be completed sometime in May. Ulju county in Ulsan is also preparing for the longest skywalk in the nation, which will stretch up to 400 meters (0.25 miles), in Ganjeolgot. The bridge is slated to open at the end of 2018.The Grand Canyon in the United States is home to the original skywalk. The attraction is in Grand Canyon West - 300 kilometers (186 miles) west of Grand Canyon National Park. Unfortunately, a sad story comes with the skywalk - when the US government designated the famous canyon as a national park, the government kicked out Native Americans that resided in the South Rim and North Rim regions to the west, which are known for their beautiful scenic views of the gorge. The evicted Hualapai, who had no source of profit, created the skywalk in 2007 after much deliberation. The number of tourists skyrocketed, with more than a million visiting in 2016 alone. There was an issue of visitors damaging nature, but a yearly income of more than ten million dollars improved the living standards for the struggling Hualapai. Locations all around world are creating observatories modeled after the one at the Grand Canyon.While lacking the sad backstory of the skywalk at the Grand Canyon, many local governments’ situations are not much different. Many existing tourist attractions are not enough to lure tourists to the region. “For years Ganjeolgot has been a landmark for watching the sunrise, enjoying many visitors to the area. However, many felt that the area lacked other attractions,” said Roh Ok-hee, head of the parks team of Ulju County, “Viewing the sunrise on the skywalk extended to the sea will differentiate Ganjeolgot from other locations.”Like the phrase “the view is different from where you stand,” the skywalk provides beautiful scenery.The JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, visited a number of skywalks across the country. We introduce eight skywalks in Korea. Their names may be similar, but all of them have distinct characteristics to appeal to visitors. With spring just around the corner, these eight skywalks provide a breathtaking walk amongst the clouds.BY YANG BO-RA, CHOI SEUNG-PYO and HONG JI-YEON [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]Paju, GyeonggiThe world’s only skywalk inside a demilitarized zoneThis skywalk is inside the famous DMZ. It was completed in December of last year after connecting five railroad bridges in the northbound lane of Gyeongui Line, which was destroyed in the Korean War (1950-53). The name “Whistle for Tomorrow” was given by poet Ko Un. As it is a symbol of the nation’s divide, it focused on promoting its historical meaning.From the entrance to the second floor observatory, the path is designed to have visitors time travel from the past to the future. The entrance is a reconstruction of the railroad from before the Korean War.The interior is reminiscent of a steam locomotive, and also exhibits old photographs. A portion of the floor is glass, but doesn’t give much of a thrill due to it being only ten meters high. The scars of the war remains, with bullet marks and old tracks and railroad ties used in its original state. On the second floor observatory, a scenic view of the Imjin River is spread out in front of visitors.2,000 won ($1.76) for adults, 1,000 won for childrenIncheonThe highlight of the Gyeong-in Ara WaterwayOn the Gyeong-in Ara Waterway, an 18 kilometer-long waterway connecting Seoul and Incheon, lies the Ara Waterway Observation Deck, located just a kilometer away from the Sicheon Bridge in Incheon. The observatory is on the second-highest mountain in Incheon, Gyeyang Mountain. The semi-circle shaped observatory stands 45 meters above water, and is modeled after the skywalk of Grand Canyon, according to the guidebook. For people with a fear of heights, even placing a foot on the glass is a daunting task. Out of the 45-meter length, half of the floor is made of glass. On the other side of the Observation deck is Maehwa Garden, a perfect place for spring outings. The observation deck is also amazing at night with its excellent lighting system. It also has a cafe near the entrance.No admission feesSeocheon-gun, South ChungcheongBecome a Taoist hermit that walks the pine forestJanghang Pine Forest Park is an artificial windbreak forest formed by Janghang residents to block the sandstorms coming from the west. This project started 50 years ago, and has become a forest that holds 25,000 pine trees in an area of 120,000 square meters. In this pine forest, the Janghang Skywalk was constructed in March 2015, and recorded 330,000 visitors in 2016 alone. Atop the spiral staircase is a deck suspended in midair, with a length of 236 meters and a height of 15 meters. It was Seocheon county’s intention to make the height of the skywalk similar to the height of the pine trees. “People who enjoyed a stroll through the woods looking up at the pines can now experience the pines from a higher viewpoint,” said Park Hyeon-wook, action officer of Seocheon County. Walking along the deck, you’ll find yourself out of the forest and facing the Yellow Sea. When there’s fog, you might just be able to experience walking on the clouds.2,000 won, free for Seocheon residents.Changwon city, South GyeongsangChangwon’s Bridge on the River KwaiJeodo Bridge in Changwon will be the first glass bridge to connect land and island when it opens on March 28. Before the renovation, the bridge was dubbed Changwon’s Bridge on the River Kwai, due to the similar design with the one featured in the 1957 movie “Bridge on the River Kwai.” The city invested seven hundred million won to transform it into a skywalk.The 170 meter-long bridge is popular amongst couples, with many young couples of Changwon proposing to their loved ones on this bridge. Also in Jeodo is a trail called Beach Road. Like its name, it’s a trail by the beach, lined with pine trees planted near the trail. No admission feesChunceon city, GangwonThe thrill of walking above a transparent riverNear the Soyang riverside in Geunhwa-dong, Chuncheon, is a statue commemorating the famous song “Soyang River Lady,” dubbed the Soyang River Girl Statue. Look left from there and one can see an observatory which seems like an unfinished bridge. This is the Soyang River Skywalk that opened last July, recording more than 600,000 visitors until late February.The 156-meter walk features transparent floors and railings. Visitors need to put covers on their shoes to prevent damaging the glass floors. “To maintain the feeling of walking on water, we have to keep the glass floors transparent,” said Ma Deuk-hwa, administrator of facility of Soyang River Skywalk. “We are also replacing film placed on the glass floors bimonthly.”The skywalk charges 2,000 won per tourist except for Chuncheon residents. Paid visitors receive a gift card worth the admission price in return, which can be used like cash in buses, taxis, select stores and traditional markets. 2,000 won, free for Chuncheon residentsJeongseon County, GangwonThe success case of domestic skywalksIn the middle of Byeongbang Mountain, 816 meters above sea level, is a peak called Byeongbangchi. It’s a pass that residents of a small town of Gyulamri had to go over to reach the town of Jeongseon before the road was paved. At the peak that’s filled with joys and sorrows of former residents, the Byeongbangchi Skywalk, a U-shaped observatory with glass floors, opened in June of 2012.The Byeongbangchi Skywalk is regarded as a success, garnering young visitors in their twenties and thirties to an otherwise hard-to-reach county deep in the mountains. Young visitors are often seen willingly stepping out onto the furthest glass platform to take selfies. The scenic view of the flowing Dong River and Bam Island, which resembles the shape of the Korean peninsula, helped add to the site’s reputation. It also features a zip line that starts from a height of 607 meters, zipping above the beautiful Bam Island to ground level.2,000 won for adults, 1,000 won for children, 40,000 won for zip lineNam district, BusanFloat atop a dizzy cliffThe Oryukdo Skywalk in Yongho-dong in Busan is an observatory made on top of a seashore cliff, standing at 37 meters above sea level. The name Oryuk comes from the Korean words for five and six, as the island has six rock-isles, but appears to have only five during low tide.Since it’s opening in 2013, the skywalk has been a landmark of Busan, with an average of more than five thousand visitors daily during the weekends. The U-shaped skywalk protrudes from the cliff towards the sea, and is fitted with tempered glass. Underneath the skywalk, the cliff is visible, while the vast South Sea and Oryukdo is visible as well. To walk along the skywalk, one needs to cover their shoes to prevent damaging the glass. Umbrellas and walking sticks are banned as well. When the weather is clear, Park Marina Tower at Haeundae Beach, is visible as well. Entrance is limited to 120 people at one time and the wait usually lasts about 10 to 15 minutes to get in due to its popularity. Entrance is closed during windy and rainy days. No admission feesSeo District, BusanWalk above the oceanSongdo Beach, located in Amnam-dong in Busan, was the first beach to open to the public in Korea, opening in 1913. Once regarded as one of the best vacation spots in Busan, the beach has seen a decrease in visitors since the 1970s, as the sandy beach area was damaged due to development. A decade later, the beach was stripped of the title of being the best beach in Busan by both Haeundae Beach and Gwangan Beach.To reclaim its past glories, Seo District has worked hard to repair the beach since 2000. The pinnacle of that effort is the Songdo Beach Skywalk, a 365-meter bridge that is solely built above the ocean. The skywalk starts from the east end of the Songdo Beach, passes Turtle Island and ends at a lighthouse standing in the middle of the ocean. It’s made up of a section of tempered glass, a section deck road and grated flooring, giving a different view of the ocean below. No admission fees.하늘을 걷는 체험이 유행이다. 발밑으로 천길 낭떠러지가 보이기도 하고, 파도가 굽이치고 강물이 출렁이기도 한다. 바닥이 투명유리로 된 전망대, 스카이워크(Skywalk) 이야기다.전국 방방곡곡에 스카이워크가 들어서고 있다. 서너 해 전만 해도, 걷기여행이 유행이라며 나무데크를 깔고, 자전거 인구가 급증한다며 자전거 길을 내기 바빴던 지자체들이 경쟁적으로 스카이워크를 조성하고 있다. 스카이워크를 설치한 지역마다 관광객 유치에 성공한 걸 보고서다. 강원도 춘천 소양강 스카이워크가 대표적이다. 춘천시 오명규 관광개발과장은 “2016년 7월 스카이워크 개장 후 누적 방문객이 60만 명을 넘었다”며 “관광 비수기인 12월에도 주말마다 2500명 이상이 소양강을 찾았고, 외국인 방문객도 많이 찾는다. 주변 상권까지 활기가 돌고 있다”고 말했다.춘천 뿐만이 아니다. 강원도 정선 병방치스카이워크, 부산 송도 구름산책로와 오륙도 스카이워크 등은 하나같이 랜드마크가 되었다.올해 상반기에만 스카이워크 두 곳이 새로 들어선다. 경남 창원 반동리와 작은 섬 저도(구봉리)를 잇는 기존 연륙교가 이달 28일 스카이워크로 재탄생할 예정이고, 충북 단양 남한강변에는 짚라인과 전망시설을 결합한 ‘만천하 스카이워크’가 5월 완공을 앞두고 있다. 울산 울주군에서도 간절곶에 국내 최장(400m) 스카이워크 조성을 계획하고 있다. 2018년 말이나 2019년 개장이 목표다.스카이워크의 원조는 미국 그랜드캐니언이다. 미국 정부가 국립공원으로 지정한 구역이 아니라 서쪽으로 약 300㎞ 떨어진 ‘그랜드 캐니언 웨스트’에 스카이워크가 있다. 여기엔 서글픈 사연이 있다. 미 정부는 국립공원 지정과 함께 협곡 경관이 가장 수려한 사우스림(South rim)·노스림(North rim) 일대에 살던 원주민을 서쪽으로 내쫓았다. 마땅한 수익원이 없던 왈라파이족은 고민 끝에 2007년 스카이워크를 만들었다. 이후 관광객이 급증했고, 2016년에만 100만 명 이상이 방문했다. 자연 훼손 논란이 있었지만 한해 1000만달러 이상의 수익이 따라오면서 궁핍했던 왈라파이족의 삶도 개선됐다. 그리고 세계 각지에서 이를 본딴 전망대를 만들고 있다.원주민 이주 같은 슬픈 역사는 없지만 국내 지자체들의 고민도 크게 다르지 않다. 기존 관광자원만으로 관광객을 유치하기엔 부족하다는 판단에서다. 울주군 노옥희 공원팀장은 “그동안 간절곶은 일출 명소로 사람들이 많이 찾았지만 그것만으로는 즐길거리가 약하다고 판단했다”며 “바다 쪽으로 뻗은 스카이워크에서 일출을 보도록 해 동해안의 다른 명소와 차별화할 것”이라고 말했다.DA 300대단한 시설은 아니지만 스카이워크가 새로운 재미를 주는 건 분명하다. ‘서는 데가 바뀌면 풍경도 달라진다’는 말처럼 독특한 전망을 제공한다. 전국의 주요 스카이워크를 비교해봤다. 성큼 다가온 봄, 색다른 풍경을 만나고 싶다면 하늘을 걸어볼 일이다.글 최승표 기자전국에 있는 스카이워크 8개를 골라 소개한다. 이름은 비슷하지만 모두 각양각색이다. 원조 격인 미국 그랜드 캐니언 스카이워크 디자인을 그대로 본딴 게 있는가 하면 전쟁 때 파괴된 다리에 역사적 의미를 부여하며 학습 공간으로 꾸민 곳도 있다. 입장료 내고 덧신 신고 조심조심 걷는 곳이 있는가 하면, 누구나 부담없이 드나들 수 있는 시설도 있다. 이름은 거창하지만 높이가 낮은 허술한 곳도 있다. 반면 고소공포증 있는 사람은 엄두를 못낼 정도로 아찔한 스카이워크도 있다.민간인통제구역 안에 있는 스카이워크다. 2016년 12월 한국전쟁 때 파괴된 경의선 상행선 철교 5개 교각을 이어 스카이워크를 완성했다. 인근 마을 이름을 붙여 독개다리, 통일을 염원하며 자유의 다리로도 불렸던 곳이다. 현재 정확한 이름은 ‘내일의 기적소리’다. 시인 고은이 지었다. 분단의 상징물인 만큼 역사적 의미를 알리는 데 주력했다. 다리 진입로부터 2층 전망대까지 과거부터 미래로 시간 여행을 하도록 꾸몄다. 진입로는 한국전쟁 이전의 철교를 재현했다. 증기기관차 내부처럼 꾸몄고 옛 사진도 전시했다. 바닥 일부가 유리로 돼 있는데 다리 높이가 약 10m로 높진 않아 아찔한 느낌이 들진 않는다. 곳곳에 한국전쟁의 상흔이 남아있다. 총탄 자국이 있는가 하면, 옛 철도와 침목을 그대로 활용해 관람시설을 꾸미기도 했다. 2층 전망대에 올라서면 임진강 전망이 시원하게 펼쳐진다. 전망대에도 바닥이 유리로 된 ‘매직 글래스’가 있다. 어른 2000원, 어린이 1000원.서울에서 인천까지 18㎞ 이어진 운하인 아라뱃길에서 가장 전망 좋은 곳에 스카이워크 ‘아라마루’가 있다. 인천 시천교에서 김포 쪽으로 1㎞만 가면 나온다. 자동차를 몰고 가거나 아라뱃길을 따라 산책을 즐기다가 들르면 좋다. 강화도를 제외한 인천에서 가장 높은 산인 계양산(395m) 협곡에 시설이 있다. 입장료가 없지만 시설만큼은 다른 스카이워크에 뒤지지 않는다. 아라마루는 물 위 45m 높이에 반원 형태로 만들어져 있다. 안내 자료에 미국 그랜드캐니언 스카이워크를 본땄다고 적혀 있다. 45m는 우습게 볼 높이가 아니다. 고소공포증이 있는 사람은 한 발 한 발 떼는 것도 겁낸다. 전체 길이 45m 중 절반 정도만 바닥이 유리로 돼 있다. 자전거도로와 수로가 시원하게 뻗은 전망이 일품이다. 아라마루 건너편에는 매화동산이 있어 봄나들이 장소로 제격이다. 아라마루는 밤에 찾아가도 좋다. 야간 조명시설이 제법 화려하다. 입구에 카페 겸 식당도 있다.춘천시 근화동 소양강변에 국민 애창곡 ‘소양강처녀’를 기리는 동상 소양강처녀상이 있다. 동상에서 왼쪽으로 고개를 돌리면 강 중간에 툭 끊긴 다리처럼 생긴 전망 시설이 보인다. 2016년 7월 개장한 소양강스카이워크다. 개장 이후 2017년 2월 말까지 여행객 60만 명이 다녀갔다.보행 구간 156m에 달하는 소양강스카이워크는 바닥과 난간을 투명 유리로 마감했다. 입장객은 유리에 손상이 덜 가게끔 신발 위에 덧신을 신고 출입해야 한다. 소양강스카이워크 시설관리팀 마득화 씨는 “물 위를 걷는 듯한 스릴감을 느끼려면 유리를 투명하게 유지·관리해야 한다”며 “투명 유리에 부착한 강화 필름을 2~3개월마다 주기적으로 교체하고 있다”고 밝혔다. 소양강스카이워크는 춘천 시민을 제외한 방문객에게 2000원의 입장료를 받는다. 입장료만큼 ‘춘천사랑상품권’으로 돌려준다. 상품권은 춘천 내 택시·버스·편의점·전통시장 등에서 현금처럼 쓸 수 있다.강원도 정선 병방산(861m) 중턱에 병방치로 불리는 고갯마루가 있다. 1978년 도로가 뚫리기 전까지 산 아랫마을 귤암리 주민이 정선읍내로 가기 위해 넘나들던 고개다. 주민의 애환이 깃든 병방치에 2012년 6월 스릴 넘치는 레저 시설이 들어섰다. U자형 유리바닥으로 이뤄진 전망 시설 병방치스카이워크다.병방치스카이워크는 국내 스카이워크의 ‘성공 사례’로 꼽힌다. 첩첩산중 벽촌 정선에 20~30대 여행객을 불러 모으는 역할을 톡톡히 했기 때문이다. 젊은 여행객은 아찔한 ‘인증샷’을 남기러 낭떠러지 끝 유리 바닥에 기꺼이 올라선다. 하늘에서 내려다보는 풍경도 명성을 더했다. 아슬아슬 마음을 졸이며 유리 바닥을 걸으면, 한반도 지형을 닮은 밤섬과 굽이굽이 흐르는 동강이 발아래 펼쳐진다. 어른 2000원, 어린이 1000원. 병방치에는 높이 607m의 짚와이어(1인 4만원)도 있다. 줄에 매달린 채 밤섬 위를 가로지르며 내려간다.장항송림산림욕장은 서해 바다에서 불어오는 모래바람을 막기 위해 충남 서천 장항읍 주민이 나서 조성한 소나무 방풍림이다. 50여 년 전 묘목을 심기 시작해, 현재 소나무 2만5000그루가 면적 12만㎡에 이르는 숲을 형성하고 있다. 솔향 진동하는 이 숲에 2015년 3월 장항스카이워크가 들어섰다. 2016년 33만 명이 방문할 정도로 인기를 모으고 있다. 나선형 계단을 타고 올라가면 높이 15m, 길이 236m의 공중 데크가 이어진다. 서천군청은 일부러 스카이워크 높이를 장항송림산림욕장의 쭉쭉 뻗은 소나무와 비등하게끔 설계했다. 서천군청 박현욱 주사는 “소나무를 올려다보며 삼림욕을 즐기던 사람들은 이제 장항스카이워크 위에서 소나무 숲을 굽어보는 재미를 누린다”고 말했다. 데크를 따라 걷다보면 솔숲을 빠져나와 서해를 마주하게 된다. 해무가 끼는 날에는 구름을 타고 솔숲 위를 걸으며 아득한 바다로 향하는 기분을 느낄 수 있다. 입장료 2000원. 서천군민 무료.부산 서구 암남동에 있는 송도해수욕장은 1913년 만들어진 한국 최초의 해수욕장이다. 개장 이후 부산 최고의 휴양지로 꼽히던 송도해수욕장은 70년대부터 쇠락했다. 관광객 급증과 난개발로 백사장이 좁아졌고 80년대 들어서는 해운대와 광안리 해변에 ‘부산 최고 해수욕장’이라는 명성을 빼앗겼다. 서구는 송도해수욕장의 옛 영광을 되찾기 위해 2000년부터 꾸준히 정비 사업을 펼쳤다. 화룡점정은 2016년 6월에 문을 연 송도구름산책로. 오롯이 바다 위로만 이어지는 길이 365m의 다리다. 송도구름산책로는 송도해수욕장 동쪽 끝자락에서 시작해 바위섬(거북섬)을 통과한 다음 바다 한가운데 덩그러니 놓인 등대 앞에서 끝난다. 송도구름산책로는 강화유리 구간 75m, 데크로드 구간 240m, 매직 그레이팅(도로 배수구에 덮는 격자 모양의 철근) 구간 50m로 구성됐다. 강화유리 구간과 매직 그레이팅 구간을 지날 땐 바닥을 통해 일렁이는 바다가 보인다. 입장료 무료.부산 남구 용호동에 있는 오륙도 스카이워크는 높이 37m의 해안 절벽에 만들어진 전망대다. 2013년 문을 연 오륙도 스카이워크는 개장하자마자 부산 명소로 떠올랐다. 주말 하루 평균 5000여 명이 찾는다. 절벽에서 바다 쪽으로 돌출된 U자형 다리를 놓고 바닥 전체에 강화유리를 깔았다. 오륙도 스카이워크를 걸으려면 입구에 놓인 덧신을 신어야 한다. 유리 파손을 막기 위해서다. 등산스틱이나 우산도 가져갈 수 없다. 오륙도 스카이워크 울타리까지 유리로 제작해 어느 곳 하나 시선을 가리지 않는다. 바닥 유리를 통해서는 아찔한 해안 절벽이 보이고 시선을 멀리 뻗치면 오륙도와 푸른 바다가 펼쳐진다. 날이 맑으면 멀리 해운대 마천루까지 눈에 들어온다. 한가지 아쉬운 점은 스카이워크 길이가 약 9m로 짧다는 것이다. 강풍이 불거나 눈·비가 심할 때는 출입을 막는다. 1회 입장객을 120명으로 제한해 사람이 몰리면 10~15분 대기해야할 정도로 인기다. 입장료 무료.창원 저도 스카이워크는 국내 최초의 육지와 섬을 잇는 유리 다리다. 이달 28일 개방 예정으로 기존 연륙교를 활용했다. 저도에는 연륙교가 2개다. 1987년에 준공한 옛 연륙교와 2004년 준공한 왕복 2차선 연륙교가 있다. 두번째 다리가 놓이면서 낡은 다리는 차량 통행을 막고 보행자 전용다리로 쓰기 시작했다. 영화 ‘콰이강의 다리(1957)’에 나오는 다리와 닮았다 하여 ‘한국판 콰이강의 다리’라고도 불렀다. 이 다리를 7억원을 들여 스카이워크로 변신시켰다. 입장료는 따로 없다. 170m 길이의 다리는 연인들의 데이트 코스로 인기다. 곳곳에 사랑의 자물쇠가 걸려 있다. 이 다리에서 프러포즈를 하는 창원 커플도 많다고 한다. 저도에는 비치로드라는 트레일이 있다. 이름처럼 해변을 끼고 걷는 길로, 바다 가까이에 길이 나 있으면서도 소나무숲이 우거져 있다. 용두산(202m) 정상을 다녀와도 6.5㎞ 남짓해서 걸을 만하다. 스카이워크 가는 길에는 해양드라마 세트장도 있다.