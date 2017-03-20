A lesson from the Dutch (국문)

The general election in the Netherlands, one of the three big elections in Europe this year, is over. European leaders were concerned that the far-right populist waves may sweep them up across the Atlantic. As Geert Wilders’ far-right Party for Freedom won only 20 seats in the Parliament, many Europeans were relieved. But Europe is shocked by the crush of the leftist Labor Party (PvdA), which had been one axis of the post-war Dutch politics alongside Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s ruling People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). The antagonism of the voters was confirmed in their support for populism and in their anti-establishment sentiment.
Established in 1946, the Labor Party had won 38 seats in the 2012 election, becoming the second largest party after VVD. But in the latest election, it won only nine seats, losing 29, and became the seventh in the Parliament. The PvdA had governed as part of the coalition with the VVD for the past five years. While the VVD is down by eight seats from the previous election, voters’ change of mind was focused on the PvdA. Local media analyzed that the votes of former Labor supporters were divided between Wilders’ Party for Freedom, PVV, and other leftist and centrist minor parties.
The collapse of the PvdA is mainly caused by the discontent of the middle class, whose livelihood became more difficult since the 2008 global financial crisis. The voters who are frustrated by economic inequality and angry at the decrease in social mobility and rising health care cost left the PvdA, said political news outlet Politico.
According to the Netherlands Scientific Council for Government Policy, the Dutch government responded to the financial crisis with tax increases and government spending cuts. While the gap between the rich and the poor grew, the household income of the middle class did not grow. Meanwhile, the healthcare cost paid by the individual before the state health insurance is applied has increased by 50 percent compared to 2008.
After witnessing the collapse of the traditional European welfare system, voters were convinced by far-right politicians like Wilders. The low-educated, low-income class reacted when a surge of immigrants were blamed for their hardships. The immigrant population in the Netherlands is less than 10 percent — around the middle among the EU members. Moreover, the PvdA fell victim to anti-establishment sentiment.
The fate of the mainstream liberals in the Netherlands is not an isolated case. Geert Wilders was not triumphant enough, but the rise of far-right populist candidates in other elections such as the French presidential election should be closely watched. In Korea, the middle class is still struggling and has limited spending power. Despite the tremendous spending on education, the ladder between classes is crumbling.
When calls for welfare increase, the government cannot resort to tax increases. But politicians, conservatives and liberals alike, are making welfare promises for their presidential campaigns. Voters’ support for such political parties and leaders are not over the 30 percent level. If politicians preoccupied with the presidential election cannot come up with solutions for deepening economic disparity, they may collapse like the Dutch Labor Party.
올해 유럽에서 치러지는 3대 선거 중 하나인 네덜란드 총선이 끝났다. 유럽 지도자들은 대서양을 넘나드는 극우 포퓰리즘 파고가 자신들을 덮치지 않을까 걱정해 왔다. 극우 정치인 헤이르트 빌더르스가 20석을 얻는 데 그치자 곳곳에서 안도의 메시지가 쏟아졌다. 하지만 유럽에선 마르크 뤼테 총리의 자유민주당(VVD)과 함께 전후 네덜란드 정계를 양분해 온 좌파 노동당(PvdA)이 몰락한 것에 충격을 받고 있다. 유권자의 반감이 동전의 양면처럼 포퓰리즘에 대한 지지와 함께 기성 정치권에 대한 외면으로 나타나는 것을 확인했기 때문이다.
1946년 창당한 네덜란드 노동당은 2012년 총선 때 38석을 얻어 VVD에 이은 2당이었다. 이번 총선에선 9석으로, 29석을 잃으며 7위로 밀려났다. 노동당은 뤼테 총리의 VVD와 좌우 연정을 꾸려 지난 5년간 집권여당으로 활동했다. VVD도 지난 총선 대비 8석을 잃었지만 민심의 이반은 노동당에 집중됐다. 현지 언론들은 과거 노동당 지지표가 빌더르스의 자유당(PVV)과 다른 좌파·중도 성향 군소 정당으로 분산된 것으로 분석했다.
노동당의 참패는 2008년 글로벌 금융위기 이후 살기 팍팍해진 중산층 이하의 불만이 주 요인이다. 경제적 불평등에 좌절하고 사회계층 이동의 둔화와 건강보험 비용 상승에 화가 난 유권자들이 노동당을 떠났다고 정치전문 매체 폴리티코는 분석했다.
네덜란드 정책과학위원회에 따르면 네덜란드 정부는 금융위기가 닥치자 세금을 인상하고 정부 지출을 줄여 대응했다. 부자와 가난한 계층의 격차는 점점 커졌고, 특히 중산층의 가계 소득이 늘어나지 않았다. 이런 가운데 국가 건강보험이 적용되기 전 개인이 지불하는 비용이 2008년에 비해 50%가량 인상됐다. 경제는 꾸준히 성장했지만 그 과실이 소수 부유층에게만 돌아갔다는 불만이 팽배했다. 이런 상황에서 복지를 우선해온 노동당이 연정에 참여해 긴축 정책에 동의하자 지지자들이 등을 돌린 것이다.
전통적인 유럽의 복지제도가 서서히, 그러나 확실하게 무너지고 있음을 지켜본 유권자들에게 빌더르스 같은 극우 정치인들의 주장은 귀를 솔깃하게 만들었다. 밀려드는 이민자와 세계화가 원흉이라는 얘기에 저학력·저소득층이 먼저 반응한다. 네덜란드의 이민자는 인구의 10% 미만이고 EU 다른 국가들에 비해 중간수준인데도 그렇다. 여기에 유럽뿐 아니라 대부분 국가에서 나타나고 있는 주류 정치권에 대한 반감이 더해지면서 노동당은 된서리를 맞았다.
네덜란드 주류 좌파의 신세는 먼 나라 얘기가 아니다. 빌더르스가 주춤했을 뿐 프랑스 대선 등 남은 선거에서 극우 포퓰리즘 후보의 향배가 여전히 주목되는 이유도 거기에 있다. 한국 역시 중산층의 형편이 나아지지 않아 소비할 여력이 없으며, 엄청난 사교육비를 지출해도 계층 간 사다리는 과거에 비해 허물어지고 있다. 국민들의 복지 요구는 높아만 가는데 세금을 올리지도 못하면서 좌우 성향을 불문하고 대선을 앞둔 정치권은 복지 공약을 남발한다. 이런 정당과 정치 지도자들에 대한 국민의 지지도는 30%대를 넘지 못한다. 정치권이 대선에 골몰해 있지만 양극화 해법을 내놓지 못한다면 노동당처럼 한순간에 몰락할 수 있다.
