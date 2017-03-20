Tillerson’s powerful message (국문)
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sent a short but powerful message to North Korea during his visit to South Korea. He said, “The policy of strategic patience has ended.” He announced that the Donald Trump administration was “exploring a new range of diplomatic, security, and economic measures. All options are on the table.”
The State Department already indicated that no action plan would come from the first security talks with Seoul from the Trump administration. But Tillerson’s trip to Seoul nevertheless set the tone in the U.S.’ North Korea policy. The new U.S. administration was walking away from the dialogue-first policy through six-party platform as in the past and will mount greater pressure to force North Korea to surrender its weapons program.
In Tokyo, Tillerson also said the two decades of diplomatic efforts have failed to denuclearize North Korea. He made it clear that Washington would not talk unless Pyongyang abandons its weapons program on mass destruction and denuclearizes. It was an unequivocal message that military force would be an option of priority over diplomatic means.
Upon arrival in Seoul, he went straight to the Demilitarized Zone to have a look at the heavily armed border. It was the site where two U.S. officers were axed to death by North Korean security guards in 1976. His choice of the site suggested the U.S. would not tolerate provocations from the Kim Jong-un regime.
Pyongyang should fold its ambition of gaining international recognition as a nuclear state. Washington is out to use all options if the North crosses the so-called Red Line. “If North Korea takes actions that threaten the South Korean forces or our own forces, that will be met with appropriate response,” Tillerson warned. He adding that “We have many, many steps we can take before we get to that point.” Although he had not elaborated, he could be indicating the option of preventive strike.
From the hard-line tone of the Trump administration, Pyongyang must not dare to provoke Washington as it could lead to its own doom.
금요일 방한한 렉스 틸러슨 미국 국무장관이 던진 메시지는 예상보다 강경했다. 틸러슨 장관은 어제 열린 기자회견에서 분명하고 간결한 어조로 대북 강경정책을 예고했다. “‘전략적 인내 정책’은 끝났으며 지금은 대화 아닌 압박을 할 때”라는 주장이었다.
이번 한·미 외교장관 회담에서 대북제재를 위한 새로운 묘수가 나오진 않았지만, 이는 예고된 것이었다. 지난 16일 미 국무부 측은 “이번 순방에서 구체적 조치가 있을 것으로 예상하지 않는다”고 밝힌 바 있다.
그런데도 그의 방한이 의미심장한 건 미국이 6자회담으로 대표되는 대화 중시 전략은 접고 새로운 압박정책으로 나가겠다는 사실을 분명한 톤으로 재확인했다는 점일 것이다.
이번 틸러슨의 메시지에서 드러났듯 미국은 더 이상은 기만적인 북한과의 대화에는 일절 응하지 않을 작정이다. 그는 “북한과의 20년간 대화 시도는 실패로 끝났다”고 전제한 뒤 “핵무기를 포기하고 대량살상무기를 포기해야만 우리는 북한과 대화를 할 것이다”고 못 박았다. 누가 듣든 대화가 아닌 힘을 통한 사태 해결의 의지를 표현한 셈이다.
틸러슨 장관이 도착하자마자 비무장지대(DMZ)로 직행해 남북 대치 상황을 살펴본 것부터 이런 뜻이 반영된 것이었다. 이곳은 1976년 북한군에 의해 미군 대위가 살해된 도끼 만행 사건의 현장이다. 이런 터라 그의 DMZ 방문은 김정은 정권의 도발을 결코 용납하지 않겠다는 의지의 표현이 틀림없다.
그러니 북한은 행여 잘만 하면 핵보유국으로 인정받을 수 있다고 착각해서는 안 된다. 틸러슨 장관이 분명히 밝혔듯 미국은 북한의 위협이 레드라인을 넘을 경우 모든 수단을 동원해 응징할 태세다. 실제로 그는 “북한이 한국과 미군을 위협하는 행동을 한다면 적절한 조치를 취할 것”이라고 예고했다. “무기 프로그램의 위협 수준을 더 높여 행동을 취해야 할 수준까지 간다면 우리는 행동할 것이다”는 추가 설명까지 덧붙여졌다. 직접적으로 군사적 행동이라고 밝히진 않았지만 얼마든지 ‘예방적 선제타격’까지 검토할 수 있다는 뜻이 읽힌다.
이처럼 대북 문제에 대한 트럼프 행정부의 단호함이 갈수록 확연해지는 만큼 북한은 섣부른 도발이 자칫 김정은 정권의 몰락으로 이어질 수 있음을 결코 잊어서는 안 될 것이다.