Finish the investigation quickly (국문)

The prosecution’s summoning of major corporate leaders for investigations is gaining momentum ahead of former President Park Geun-hye’s appearance Tuesday at the prosecutors’ office. On Saturday, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won was intensely investigated for 13 hours by a special investigation team on bribery charges. Chey underwent the probe for the second time since last November. Following Sunday’s investigation of the head of a subsidiary of Lotte Group, the prosecution is also weighing an investigation into CJ Group.
Public criticism and sympathy arose at the same time over the fate of chaebol heads after the arrest of Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics. No doubt it is right for the prosecution to punish business leaders even if they were pressured by the Blue House to donate money in return for favors in a corporate merger, permission of duty-free shops and other for-profit businesses. Also, the prosecution will surely be tempted to obtain decisive evidence of their potential collusion with Park ahead of its first-ever face-to-face investigation of the former president.
But there are concerns too. If the prosecution protracts on investigations of local conglomerates, it will only aggravate their financial hardships, as clearly seen in their remarkably slowed business activities since the unprecedented abuse of power scandal involving Park and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil.
What attracts our particular attention is Lotte Group. The fifth-largest local conglomerate has been under heavy fire from the prosecution since the launch of the Park administration in 2013. Group leaders have to appear at criminal trials from today over cases separate from their potential involvement in the scandal. In addition, the conglomerate is shaking to a dangerous level after China’s methodical retaliations for its offering of a plot of land as the site for the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system.
While the head of Korea’s largest conglomerate is behind bars, chairmen of the third and fifth largest corporations are banned from overseas trips. That alone has a huge impact on their reputations. No one is above the law. Yet it would be too much to expect economic recovery when their businesses are restricted.
We hope our corporate leaders deeply reflect on their mistakes and that the special investigation team also does not make the mistake of burning the house to roast the pig. We urge the prosecution to keep their promise that they will wrap up the investigation within the month.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 20, Page 30
박근혜 전 대통령의 21일 검찰 출두를 앞두고 그동안 미뤘던 대기업 소환조사가 급물살을 타고 있다. 최태원 SK 회장이 주말인 18일 검찰 특수수사본부에 소환돼 13시간 동안 강도 높은 조사를 받았다. 지난해 11월에 이어 두 번째다. 바로 이튿날인 19일엔 롯데계열사 최고경영자를 불렀다. CJ 조사도 검토 중이다.
지난달 이재용 삼성전자 부회장이 구속기소된 이후 재벌 총수에 대한 비난과 동정론이 함께 일었다. 대기업의 범법행위에는 합당한 처벌이 뒤따라야 하지만, 대기업이라고 과도하게 수사하는 것은 옳지 않다. 더욱이 검찰은 온 국민이 지켜보는 전직 대통령 첫 대면조사에서 성과를 내려고 결정적인 기업 진술을 확보할 욕심이 날 것이다.
하지만 수사가 늘어지면 기업의 주름살이 깊어진다. 이미 반년가량 이어진 검찰 수사에 최순실 사건 관련 기업들은 몸살을 앓고 있다. 여기에다 앞으로 언제 끝날지 모를 재판에도 줄줄이 불려 나와야 할 신세다.
롯데 사정은 특히 기막히다. 박근혜 정권 초기 표적수사 논란을 일으킬 정도로 검찰 집중포화를 받았다. 그 후속 재판이 오늘(20일)부터 시작되는데 그룹 수뇌부가 잇따라 불려 나가게 생겼다. 그런가 하면 박근혜 정부의 사드 배치 방침에 부응하려고 성주골프장을 부지로 제공했다가 중국의 메가톤급 제재로 그룹이 휘청거리고 있다.
한국 최대 기업 총수는 감옥에 갇혔고, 3위와 5위 그룹 총수는 출국이 금지돼 있다. 그런 사실 자체로 기업 이미지 타격이 큰 데다 오너가 직접 뛰어다녀야 할 해외업무가 봉쇄돼 있다. SK의 경우 일본 도시바의 반도체 인수전이라는 도전을 앞두고 있다. 물론 기업경영이 아무리 중해도 법 앞에 예외는 없다. 다만 간판 기업들의 팔다리가 줄줄이 묶인 상태에서 경제가 잘되길 바라는 것은 무리다. 기업들 반성할 건 뼈저리게 반성하고, 검찰도 과도한 수사로 기업 의욕을 꺾는 교각살우(矯角殺牛)의 잘못을 범하지 않았으면 한다. 이르면 이달 안에 기업 수사를 마무리하겠다는 검찰의 당초 일정이 준수되길 기대한다.