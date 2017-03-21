2017.3.21 Museums & Galleries

Seoul Museum of Art, Jung DistrictTo Sunday: The exhibition, one of the final events of the 2015-16 Korea-France Year, features works by the famous French Impressionist artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919).A total of 47 paintings and drawings are on view and mainly depict women, the steady source of inspiration for the artist.The admission is 13,000 won ($11.34) for adults. The museum is closed on Mondays.Go to Seoul City Hall Station, line No. 2, exit 10 and walk for five minutes.(02) 2124-8800, www.sema.seoul.go.krHakgojae, Jongno DistrictTo Sunday: The solo exhibition of veteran Korean artist Oh Se-yeol consists of 58 paintings, most of which the 72-year-old created in recent years.Many of the paintings will remind viewers of school blackboards and whiteboards, as the artist puts layers of paint on canvases, finally covering them in black or white and then inscribes numbers or letters onto them as if he were scribbling or doodling on a blackboard at school. The numbers and letters reveal the underlying layers. The artist adds some drawings of animals or objects and also put some small objects such as buttons onto the canvases.“Actually, the paintings are based on my memory of repeatedly practicing handwriting in the lower grades at school,” the artist said. “In other words, they are based on ordinary, innocent and not-very-conscious acts of people in their youth.”His other works include poetic paintings that depict human figures in a naive style.Admission is free. The gallery is closed on Mondays. Go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1 and walk for 10 minutes.(02) 720-1524, www.hakgojae.comDaelim Museum, Jongno DistrictTo March 26: British photographer Nick Knight’s first-ever solo exhibition in Korea consists of 110 pieces by the 58-year-old artist, famous for collaborations with major fashion designers such as Alexander McQueen and John Galliano.The works encompass Knight’s very early black-and-white straight photos of skinheads and their subculture in the late 1970s; his digitally-modified fashion photography in the 1990s; and his latest moving images and films about fashion. These serve to highlight his diverse oeuvre.Admission is 5,000 won for adults. Go to Gyeongbokgung station, line No., exit No.3 and walk five minutes.(02)720-0667, www.daelimmuseum.orgKimDaljin Art Archives and Museum,Jongno DistrictTo April 29: The exhibition features 400 documents, photos, artifacts, drawings and paintings that provide viewers with a glimpse into the lives of Korea’s important modern artists, including Kim Ki-chang and Lee Ufan.They have been donated to the museum by the artist themselves or collectors. Admission is free. Take bus Nos. 7212, 1020, 1711 or 7022 and get off at the Sangmyeong University stop. The museum is closed on Sundays.(02) 730-6216, www.daljinmuseum.com