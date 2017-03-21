Komsco secures $10 million for electronic national IDs

The Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp., or Komsco, said Monday that it has created its first exports of an electronic national identification card.The Korean state-run agency said it has secured a $10 million contract of supplying 3 million e-NID cards to Kyrgyzstan as it was agreed on in September.According to Komsco, all 3 million e-NID cards will be delivered to the Kyrgyzstan government by August and they will be used to verify voters during the country’s presidential election in November.Komsco has been diversifying its exports recently, providing electronic passports to East Timor as well as coins to the Middle East. It also succeeded in exporting 4,606 tons of banknotes to Indonesia, its largest single contract so far.“It is meaningful that Komsco has been able to export electronic national identification cards in a follow-up to electronic passports,’ said Kim Hwa-dong, Komsco’s CEO. “We will come closer to becoming the world’s top five printing and securities’ company through this year’s exports of $700 billion.”By Lee Ho-jeong