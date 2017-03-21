China’s fear of Korean football (국문)

“Infant baboons and other young primates appear to be born with only three inborn fears – of falling, snakes and the dark.” Fear of snakes corresponds to the danger posed by “our ancient enemies the reptiles … which must have been particularly terrifying for the visually oriented primates.”
American astronomer Carl Sagan’s 1978 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Dragons of Eden,” discussed the fears that primates have. He advocated the theory that humans fear snakes because our ancestors had long been preyed on by reptiles.
A similar sentiment can be found in sports. Being defeated by the same opponent repeatedly over a long period of time instills fear. The Chinese male soccer team fears playing against Korea. At the top level, China won once, drew 12 times and lost 18 matches. In the latest game last September, the last qualifier round for the 2018 Russia World Cup, China lost 2-3 to Korea. On March 23, the Chinese team will have a home game in Changsha. But China refused the charter flight operation that the Korean Football Association requested. While some consider this retaliation for the Thaad deployment, it could also be a tactic to tire out Korean players. But if China wants to get a cure for its fear of Korea, this is not the right prescription.
In fact, Korea has had similar experiences. In the past, Korea was overwhelmed by playing against European teams. Korea lost 0-5 to the Netherlands in the 1998 France World Cup. The national team was crushed by France in the Confederation Cup and by the Czech Republic in a match in 2001. The Korean team collapsed without playing to their potential. Then Korea coped with the deep-rooted fear before the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, thanks to an accurate and effective prescription. In the past, we had an ungrounded belief that Korean football was based on stamina. But head coach Guus Hiddink used science to confirm that this was an illusion. The Korean team implemented a systematic training program to build up stamina and escaped its fear of European soccer.
On International Women’s Day, March 8, a statue named “Fearless Girl” was installed in the Financial District in New York. The investment management company State Street Global Advisors installed the statue to encourage young women to become female executives in the corporate world. The girl facing the Charging Bull statue garnered attention around the world. New York City authorities extended the display from one week to a month.
The sculpture successfully reminded people of the gender discrimination at the workplace. Now, a good diagnosis and prescription should follow. As the father of a girl, I hope to see my own fearless girl climb on that charging bull and break the glass ceiling.
“영장류 새끼들은 오직 세 가지 대상에 대한 공포를 타고나는 것으로 보인다고 보고했다. 추락, 뱀, 어둠이 그 세 가지다. ⋯ (중략) ⋯ 뱀에 대한 공포는 조상 대대로 포유류의 적수였던 파충류에 대한 공포를 반영하는 것이라고 볼 수 있다.”
미국 천문학자 칼 세이건(1934~96)의 1978년 퓰리처상 수상작 『에덴의 용, 인간 지성의 기원을 찾아서』(사이언스북스) 172쪽에 나오는 얘기다. 인간이 뱀을 무서워하는 건 그들의 조상이었던 포유류가 포식자인 파충류에 오랜 기간 쫓기면서 공포가 뇌리에 새겨졌기 때문이라는 진화심리학에 기반한 주장이다.
스포츠에도 비슷한 현상이 있다. 같은 상대에게 오랜 기간 반복해 지다 보면 공포심이 생긴다. 중국 남자 축구가 한국을 두려워하는 현상, 소위 공한증(恐韓症)이 그 예다. 중국은 한국과 A매치(성인 남자 대표팀 간 경기)에서 1승12무18패의 절대열세다. 최근 대결이던 지난해 9월 2018 러시아 월드컵 아시아 최종예선 서울 원정경기에서도 중국은 한국에 2-3으로 졌다. 중국은 오는 23일 한국을 중국 창사로 불러 홈 경기를 치른다. 중국은 대한축구협회가 요청한 전세기 운항을 불허했다. 한국의 사드(THAAD⋅고고도미사일방어) 배치에 대한 보복이라는 분석이지만 내심 한국 축구대표팀을 피곤하게 해보려는 꼼수가 아닐까 싶다. 그렇게 공한증을 탈출하려 했다면 오산이다. 진단과 처방이 잘못됐기 때문이다.
사실 한국도 비슷한 경험이 있다. 과거 한국은 유럽만 만나면 주눅이 들었다. 98년 프랑스 월드컵 네덜란드전 0-5 패, 2001년 컨페더레이션스컵 프랑스전 0-5 패, 같은 해 체코 평가전 0-5 패. 모두 힘 한번 못 써보고 무너졌다. 그랬던 한국이 2002년 한·일 월드컵을 앞두고 그 지독한 공포로부터 탈출했다. 문제에 대한 정확한 진단과 처방 덕분이다. 그 전까지 ‘한국 축구=강철 체력’이라는 막연한 믿음이 있었다. 거스 히딩크 감독이 도입한 과학적 측정법은 그 믿음이 허상이라는 걸 확인시켜줬다. 한국 축구대표팀은 심장박동수까지 측정하는 체계적 훈련 프로그램을 통해 진정한 ‘강철 체력’을 완성했고 유럽 축구 공포증에서 탈출했다.
세계여성의 날이었던 지난 8일 미국 뉴욕 월스트리트 인근에 ‘담대한 소녀(fearless girl)’라는 동상이 세워졌다. ‘스테이트 스트리트 글로벌 어드바이저스(SSGA)’라는 투자회사가 “기업 내에 여성 임원을 늘리자”는 메시지를 전하려 세웠다. 기존 ‘돌진하는 황소(charging bull)’ 동상과 마주선 소녀는 전 세계적 관심을 끌었다. 뉴욕시 당국도 당초 일주일이던 전시 시간을 한 달로 연장했다. 이 멋진 소녀상이 볼거리로 끝나지 않기를 바란다. 소녀상을 통해 ‘직장 내 성차별 문제’에 대한 주의 환기는 성공했다. 원인 진단과 이를 해결할 처방이 뒤따를 차례다. 외동딸의 아빠로서 소녀가 황소를 밟고 올라가 유리천장을 깨뜨리는 순간을 기대한다.
장혜수 차장/스포츠부 부데스크