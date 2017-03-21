Alarming nuance differences (국문)
양국의 입장 차이 드러난 미·중 외교장관회담
Mar 21,2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson returned home from East Asia without making any breakthroughs in the North Korean conundrum. In Beijing, his last stop in his visit to three nations, he met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats dominated conversation, but the two showed fundamentally different opinions.
Many hoped Washington would demonstrate a mediating role over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system for which Beijing has been retaliating against South Korea and its enterprises. In Seoul, Tillerson said China’s response had been inappropriate, but did not publicly speak on it in Beijing.
Tillerson said that his purpose of the visit to Korea, Japan and China was to understand the positions of the parties before designing policy. In Japan, he reconfirmed alliances and in Korea, he spoke on the North Korean nuclear threat and Thaad installation. With China, he discussed talks planned for April, conflict in the South China Sea, trade imbalance and the North’s nuclear threat.
The U.S. has many interests in East Asia, but what concerns us most is the North’s weapons and China’s pressure related to Thaad. But Tillerson failed to ease our concerns. In Seoul, he declared Washington was done with the “strategic patience” with the North, adding that all economic, diplomatic and security options were on the table. But in Beijing, he spoke theoretically that comprehensive actions were needed to make the North surrender nuclear weapons.
Beijing stayed cool. Just before Wang met with the U.S. visitor, Beijing allowed entry of 10 vessels carrying North Korean coal. Less than a month ago, China had banned the coal imports. Wang told Tillerson that China aspired peace for the Korean Peninsula and that the nuclear weapons were a problem between the U.S. and North Korea.
This does not work well for us as it means South Korea is excluded from talks while Pyongyang advances its weapons. While Tillerson visited Beijing, Pyongyang said it had conducted a rocket engine test of “historic significance.”
Seoul is neglected in the developments. Washington and Beijing are sidestepping North Korean weapons issues, while Pyongyang looks to negotiate with the United States. South Korea is engrossed with the upcoming election. But the government and the candidates must pay attention to security and join forces to come up with a solution to the North Korean problem.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 20, Page 30
틸러슨, 중국의 사드 압력에 항의 없어
왕이 중 외교부장, “북핵은 미·북 문제”
렉스 틸러슨 미국 국무장관의 중국 방문 결과 북한 핵에 대한 속 시원한 해답은 없었다. 틸러슨 장관은 15∼19일 동안 일본과 한국, 중국을 순차적으로 방문한 뒤 어제 미국으로 돌아갔다. 그는 그제 베이징에서 왕이 중국 외교부장과 만났다. 두 장관은 북한의 핵·미사일로 한반도가 위험한 수준이라는 데 공감했지만 근본적 입장 차이를 드러냈다. 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치에 대한 중국의 과도한 한국 때리기에 대해서도 마찬가지였다. 중국의 사드 압박을 해소해 주기를 바라는 한국 국민의 기대와 달리 틸러슨 장관은 사드 관련 논의 결과를 일절 공개하지 않았다. 그가 지난 17일 서울에서 “사드에 대한 중국의 보복조치는 부적절하고 유감”이라고 언급한 것과 대조적이다. 중국의 사드 압박이 확대되는 상황에서 한국의 걱정은 더 깊어지게 됐다.
틸러슨 장관의 이번 한·일·중 순방은 미국이 안고 있는 여러 가지 이슈에 대해 상대방의 입장을 타진하기 위한 방문이었다. 일본에 대해선 공조체제를, 한국과는 북핵과 사드 배치, 중국과는 다음달 미·중 정상회담과 남중국해 갈등, 무역 역조, 북핵 등이 주요 이슈였다. 동북아시아에서 미국의 이해가 다양하겠지만 한국의 관심은 역시 북핵과 중국의 사드 압박 해소다. 그런데 틸러슨 장관은 이런 우리의 우려를 씻어 주지 못했다. 무엇보다도 서울과 베이징에서의 발언이 달랐다. 그는 서울에서 북핵에 대해 “(버락 오바마 정부 때의) 전략적 인내는 끝났다”며 “외교·안보·경제적 모든 옵션을 검토하겠다”고 분명히 밝혔다. 하지만 베이징에선 왕이 부장에게 “(북한이) 핵무기를 포기하도록 하는 포괄적 조처가 필요하다”며 원칙적인 말만 했다.
중국은 냉담했다. 중국은 미국과의 회담 직전 북한산 석탄을 실은 선박 10척의 중국 입항을 허가했다. 중국이 북한 석탄 수입을 금지한 지 불과 22일 만이었다. 왕이 부장은 한 발 더 나아갔다. 그는 틸러슨 장관과 만난 자리에서 “중국의 목표는 한반도 평화”라며 “북핵 문제의 본질은 미·북 간의 문제”라고 했다. 이게 무슨 말인가. 왕이 부장의 말은 북핵을 일단 인정하고 미·북 간 군축회담 또는 평화협상을 통해 해결하라는 의미다. 한국에 가장 불리한 해결책이다. 그러면서 중국은 그동안 북한의 핵 개발을 수수방관한 책임에서 빠지겠다는 것이다. 여기에 북한도 거들었다. 북한은 어제 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)의 신형 고출력 엔진의 분사실험을 실시했다고 발표했다. 북한은 미국을 겨냥하는 ICBM의 엔진 실험을 미·북 간 대화카드로 제시한 것이다.
이처럼 급박하게 돌아가는 동북아 안보 소용돌이에서 한국은 소외되는 형국이다. 한국을 위협하는 북한 핵·미사일을 두고 미·중은 미지근한 태도로, 북한은 미국과의 대화만 요구하고 있는 것이다. 여기에다 한국은 대통령 부재의 대선정국에서 자신의 이해를 반영할 주체마저 보이지 않고 있다. 대선주자들 토론에서는 안보 문제가 실종됐다. 이제부터라도 정부는 물론 대선주자들도 한반도 안보 상황을 깊게 인식하고 북핵 해결에 관심을 가져야 할 것이다.