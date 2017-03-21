Moon’s populist pledges (국문)

Moon Jae-in, former chairman of the Democratic Party and frontrunner in the polls ahead of the May 9 presidential election, is coming up with one populist campaign promise after another. His vows to safeguard the rights of a certain interest group went too far. At an event to launch a confederation of civil servants unions last Saturday, he pledged to immediately scrap the performance-based evaluation and pay systems in the government if he is elected president. At first, he said he would reconsider the system from the beginning. But after he was asked by the host, Moon immediately accentuated his agreement to the request.
Moon also stressed that he would fully implement, if elected president, eleven proposals from the joint government workers unions that their political activities, including their admission to political parties, be protected, for example. He also assured them of their right to take part in negotiations with the government when it tries to re-organize itself. We cannot but wonder if he really wants to make this country a paradise for labor unions in the public and private sectors.
The performance-based salary system was adopted to revitalize the laid-back culture of government workers, which still enables them to receive hefty public pensions after retirement despite their lax work ethics. The system was adopted by the 119 public corporations under the central government by the end of 2016 and was applied to all senior-level government employees (above the fifth grade) from January of this year.
Regardless of many policy mistakes under the Park Geun-hye administration, the next government must continue to push forward government reforms. But Moon made a big mistake by promising civil servants a return to the seniority-based pay system. Is he willing to confront public anger and resistance against the idea?
At another event Sunday in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, Moon said that the government’s ongoing restructuring of the shipbuilding sector must not exacerbate workers’ pain. That’s nothing but an empty slogan for those workers in empty shipyards. It would benefit them more to provide them with such practical solutions as retraining programs and job transfers.
Moon is surely ahead of the pack in nonchalantly accommodating labor unions’ requests wherever he goes. We hope he demonstrates a mature image of a politician — if he is really a frontrunner — for the sake of the nation. Instead of abusing populist commitments, he must first pay attention to the socially underprivileged outside the system.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 21, Page 30
문재인 더불어민주당 경선 후보의 포퓰리스트 공약이 도를 넘고 있다. 특정 이익집단의 권익을 지켜주겠다는 약속을 노골적으로 반복하고 있다. 문 후보는 지난 18일 공무원노동조합총연맹(공노총) 출범식에서 “(집권하면) 공공부문 성과연봉제·성과평가제를 즉각 폐지하겠다”고 약속했다. 그는 처음에는 “원점에서 재검토하겠다”고 했다가, 사회자가 “즉시 폐지해달라”고 요청하자 “다시 분명히 약속드리겠다”며 ‘즉각 폐지’를 선언했다고 한다. 이날 문 후보는 공무원의 정당 가입과 정치 후원 등 정치활동의 보장, 정부 조직 개편 때 노조와의 협의 등 공노총이 요구한 11대 추진과제에 대해서도 “전면 수용해 집권하면 반드시 관철하겠다”고 못을 박았다. 노조 공화국, 공무원 공화국을 만들겠다는 의도인지 묻지 않을 수 없다.
성과연봉제는 가만히 있어도 평생직장에 후한 연금까지 보장되는 이른바 공무원 철밥통 구조를 흔든 좋은 제도다. 올해부터 사무관급(5급) 전체로 확대됐고, 중앙정부 산하 공기업 119곳은 지난해 말까지 100% 성과연봉제를 도입했다. 박근혜 정부가 많은 실패를 했지만 공공부문 성과연봉제, 공무원연금 개혁 등은 다음 정부에서 더 강도 높게 이뤄져야 한다. 공무원·노조 표를 얻겠다고 과거 연공서열식 호봉제로 돌아간다면 국민은 속절없이 혈세만 갖다 바치게 된다.
문 후보는 19일엔 경남 창원에서 조선업 구조조정에 대해 “노동자의 고통이 추가되면 안 된다”고 강조했다. 말은 그럴듯하지만 일감 하나 없이 빈 도크만 바라보는 노동자들에게 희망고문을 하는 것이나 다름없다. 한계 노동자들에겐 최선의 지원과 함께 전직(轉職) 교육, 취업 알선을 포함한 입체적 고통분담 계획을 제시하는 게 현실적이다. 아무리 선거 때라지만 문 후보처럼 가는 곳마다 덥석덥석 상대 요구를 수용하는 정치인도 흔치 않다. 오히려 여론조사 지지율 2, 3위인 안희정·안철수 후보의 상대적으로 신중한 답변들이 돋보인다. 진정 대세론의 주인공이라면 집권 후 국익을 생각하는 큰 정치인의 모습을 보여주기 바란다. 그가 진정 생각해야 할 노동자는 비정규직처럼 제도권 노조 밖에서 고통받는 사회적 약자들이다.