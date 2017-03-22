CNBlue tops the charts worldwide

K-pop band CNBlue’s seventh mini-album, titled “7°CN” has topped the album charts in nine countries upon its release on Monday.According to the band’s agency FNC Entertainment, the album topped the iTunes album charts in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Russia. The album also performed well in major countries as well, coming in at second in the United Kingdom and third in the United States.The mini-album celebrates seven years of CNBlue, and talks of their emotions heading into their seventh year in the music industry.The first staged performance of the lead single is to be showcased tomorrow through Mnet’s “M Countdown.”By Kim Jung-kyoon