Models stand next to Volvo Korea’s Volvo Cross Country during a showcase on Tuesday at the Shilla Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul. The new sports wagon is the last model of Volvo’s 90 series after its flagship sport utility vehicle XC90 and midsize sedan S90. The company said the crossover provides the stable driving of a sedan and wide view of an SUV. Volvo Korea hopes to sell 6,300 units of the vehicle this year. [YONHAP]