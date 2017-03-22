Longevity is no longer a blessing (국문)

“I am sure I am a low-class elderly man. I work part-time and live alone on a national pension with no savings. I want to enjoy my life but anxiety hits from time to time. What should I do?” a 69 year-old man wrote to the Mainichi Shimbun’s counseling section. He said that while there are no immediate major issues, he was worried about the remainder of his life. “Low class elderly people” refers to the financially struggling senior citizens in Japan and Korea since NGO leader Takanori Fujita wrote a book titled “Karyu rojin” in 2015. They live with minimal income or are likely to be on welfare.
62 year-old Eri Watanabe, actress and playwright who responds to the readers, wrote, “After reading Fujita’s book, I also thought that it could happen to anyone. The average savings for a 65 year-old Japanese is 20 million yen ($177,375), but having been an actress my whole life, I don’t have that kind of money.”
Watanabe continued, “By the time I am 70, I want to watch movies and plays every day. It could be possible if I make 100,000 yen a month by holding acting workshops once a week and get a pension. So what you and I need to worry about the most is our health.”
Elderly people in Japan are financially better off than the younger generations. Japanese people over age 60 own 70 percent of household financial assets. But the anxiety of becoming a low-class elderly person is growing because of the low-birth rate and aging of the population. As the young population to support the old is rapidly shrinking, decreasing pension payments is inevitable.
Health conditions are not keeping up with extended lifespan. When you are in bed for a long time, your financial status gets worse. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced earlier this month that the average life expectancy was 86.99 for Japanese women and 80.75 for Japanese men. It increased by 0.69 for women and 1.2 for men.
However, the healthy life expectancy, the age to lead a normal routine, remained 71 for men and 74 for women. It means that men would spend the last nine years and women the last 12 years suffering from declining health. According to the OECD’s health survey, Japan topped the life expectancy among 33 nations but ranked 32nd in the “subjective health” category. Only 35.4 percent of respondents said that they considered themselves healthy.
The Japanese government is working on the health of the elderly to improve the overall quality of life. The Health Promotion Law of 2000 mandated the Healthy Japan 21 campaign, and in 2013, a basic guideline for the extension of healthy life expectancy and reducing health gaps was drafted. The goal is to decrease the gaps in health that exist by income, gender, region and academic background. The healthcare paradigm is also gradually shifting from life maintenance to health maintenance.
Korea came in 33rd place in the subjective health survey. Only 32.5 percent said they were healthy. When you are poor and become sick, the ordeal is harsher. Longevity is no longer a blessing but a curse.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 21, Page 30
*The author is a Tokyo correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
LEE JEONG-HEON
“나는 하류노인이 확실합니다. 파트타임 일을 하면서 국민연금을 받아 혼자 살고 있는데 저축한 돈이 없습니다. 즐겁게 지내려고 하지만 가끔 불안이 뇌리를 스칩니다. 어떻게 하면 좋을까요?”
마이니치신문 인생상담 코너에 지난달 실린 69세 남성의 글이다. 당장 큰 문제는 없지만 살아갈 날이 걱정이라고 했다. ‘하류노인’은 빈곤 문제 비영리단체(NPO) 대표 후지타 다카노리(藤田孝典·34)가 2015년 같은 이름의 책을 펴낸 이후 일본과 한국에서 가난한 노인의 대명사가 됐다. 생활보호대상자 수준의 소득으로 생활하거나 그렇게 될 위험이 높은 고령자를 일컫는다.
독자들의 고민 해결사인 여배우 출신 극작가 와타나베 에리(渡邊えり·62)가 답했다. “나도 『하류노인』을 읽고 남의 일이 아니라는 생각이 들었다”고 했다. “65세에 2000만 엔(약 2억원)가량 저금을 보유하는 것이 일본인 평균이라는데 연극을 해왔기 때문에 그런 돈이 없다”며 비슷한 고민을 털어놨다.
와타나베는 “70세가 되면 매일 영화나 연극을 보면서 살고 싶다. 매주 한 차례 연극 교실을 열어 월 10만 엔(약 100만원)쯤 벌고 연금도 받으면 가능할 것 같다”고 했다. 그러면서 “69세 당신이나 내가 지금 가장 걱정해야 할 것은 건강”이라고 지적했다.
일본 노인들은 젊은 세대에 비해 경제적 여유가 있다. 60세 이상이 가계금융자산의 약 70%를 보유하고 있다. 그런데도 ‘하류노인’으로 전락할지 모른다는 불안감이 큰 것은 저출산 초고령화 때문이다. 노인 세대를 지탱할 젊은 층이 급격히 줄면서 연금액 감소는 불가피하다.
늘어나는 평균수명을 따라잡지 못하는 건강수명도 문제다. 병에 걸려 오랜 기간 앓아 누우면 생활은 갈수록 궁핍해진다. 후생노동성이 이달 초 확정 발표한 2015년도 일본인 평균수명은 여성 86.99세, 남성 80.75세다. 5년간 여성은 0.69세, 남성은 1.2세 각각 늘었다.
반면 일상생활에 지장이 없을 정도의 몸 상태를 유지하는 건강수명은 남성 71세, 여성 74세로 큰 변화가 없었다. 남성은 9년, 여성은 12년 넘게 병치레를 하며 힘든 여생을 보내게 된다. 지난해 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 건강통계에 따르면 조사 대상 33개국 중 평균수명 1위 일본은 ‘주관적 건강’ 조사에서 32위를 차지했다. 응답자 35.4%만 ‘건강하다’고 답했다.
일본 정부는 건강한 노후 만들기에 온힘을 쏟고 있다. 삶의 질을 높이기 위해서다. 2000년 건강증진법에 따라 ‘건강일본 21’ 운동을 시작했고 2013년 ‘건강수명 연장과 건강 격차 축소’를 기본 방침으로 내걸었다. 소득·성별·지역·학력 등에 따른 건강의 차이를 최대한 줄이는 것이 목표다. 보건의료 패러다임도 ‘생명 유지 치료’에서 ‘건강 유지 케어’로 조금씩 전환하고 있다.
한국은 ‘주관적 건강’ 조사에서 33위로 꼴찌였다. 건강하다고 생각하는 사람이 32.5%에 불과했다. 가난한데 몸까지 아프면 더욱 서글프다. 장수는 축복이 아닌 재앙으로 돌변한다.
이정헌 도쿄 특파원