Stay away from boot camps (국문)
대선주자들은 군부대 방문 하지 말라
Mar 22,2017
Military sites become a popular destination during election seasons. Candidates are hurrying to military bases as there is not much time left on the presidential election calendar to woo votes from soldiers. Their request for visits puts senior military officials in awkward position. Top brass cannot outright deny them or selectively allow them in fear of political abuse or backlash. Their conundrum will continue until April 15 when presidential hopefuls begin to register as official candidates of their own political parties.
Candidates have been frequenting military bases since late last year after the impeachment trial on President Park Geun-hye was set in motion. Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party, shared a meal with soldiers at an army base in Gangwon in January. He suggested that military service should be shortened to 18 months. His comment could interest future conscripts, but could undermine discipline among those already in service. It was an irresponsible and impulsive comment when draft candidates are thinning due to demographic factors. By 2025, South Korea would not be able to maintain an armed force of 480,000 even with military service of 21 months due to a reduced young population.
Ahn Cheol-soo, former head of the People’s Party, headed for the Joint Chiefs of Staff headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul. Ahn criticized Nam Kyung-pil, Gyeonggi Governor, for proposing a volunteer recruitment system. During his visit to an army base, Nam promised to introduce a volunteer draft and increase salaries for soldiers. Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung and Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party also paid visits to army bases.
Due to their frequent visits, the Ministry of National Defense sent letters to political parties on Feb. 17 requesting restraint in their visits before political parties select their candidates from primaries because the ministry, which is required to keep political neutrality, could add burden to soldiers in preparing to greet high-profile politicians. The military is at high alert due to North Korea’s provocations. Candidates must restrain from visits to military sites. They should not use the army for their political gain when tensions are high on the security front.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 21
선거철만 다가오면 몸살을 앓는 곳이 군부대다. 대통령 탄핵으로 조기 대선이 다가오면서 대선주자들의 발걸음이 줄줄이 군부대를 향하고 있다. 이들이 군부대 방문을 신청해 오면 국방장관을 비롯한 군 수뇌부들은 골머리를 앓는다. 허용하자니 군이 정치에 이용될까 봐 걱정스럽고, 허용하지 않으면 후폭풍이 우려돼서다. 대선후보 등록이 시작되는 4월 15일부터는 부대 방문이 전면 금지되지만 그 전까지가 문제다.
실제로 지난해 연말 대통령 탄핵소추가 결정된 이후 대선주자들의 군부대 방문이 앞을 다퉜다. 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표는 지난 1월 25일 강원도 육군 부대를 방문했다. 문 전 대표는 이 부대에서 배식을 돕고 장병들을 격려했지만 정치적인 발언도 빼놓지 않았다. 그는 “군 복무기간을 18개월로 단축하는 게 얼마든지 가능하다”고 밝혔다. 문 전 대표의 발언은 아직 군 복무를 하지 않은 대상자들에게는 희망적일지 모르지만 군으로선 병역제도의 근간을 흔드는 말이다. 인구절벽으로 병역자원이 부족한 마당에 대책 없이 군 복무기간만 줄이는 무책임한 인기성 발언이기 때문이다. 현재 군 복무기간은 21개월이지만 2025년엔 인구 감소로 병력 48만 명을 유지하기도 어렵다.
같은 날 안철수 전 국민의당 대표는 서울 용산의 합동참모본부를 찾았다. 안 전 대표는 남경필 경기지사가 제기한 모병제에 대해 비판했다. 남 지사도 2월 3일 경기도 연천의 육군 부대를 방문, 모병제 도입과 병사 봉급 인상을 주장했다. 이재명 성남시장과 바른정당 유승민 의원도 군부대를 방문했다.
대선주자들의 부대 방문이 잇따르자 국방부는 지난 2월 17일 ‘대선후보가 결정되기 전까지 부대 방문을 자제해 달라’는 내용의 공문을 각 정당에 보냈다. 국방부로선 군의 정치적 중립을 유지해야 하고 장병들에게 불필요한 준비를 시키는 것도 부담스럽기 때문이다. 더구나 지금은 북한의 도발이 우려되는 민감한 시기다. 따라서 이제는 대선주자들은 부대 방문을 스스로 책임지고 자제해야 한다. 군통수권자가 될 주자들이 가뜩이나 안보적으로 어려운 시기에 군대를 정치에 이용하지 않기 바란다.